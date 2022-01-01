Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rebel Crossing

109 Reviews

$$

1325 Hwy 78

Unit B

Tallapoosa, GA 30176

10 Piece
Coke Float
Build your own burger

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Cheese Curd Bites

$7.50

1/2 River Ranch Fries

$5.99

Nachos & Cheese

$4.99

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Pork Skins

$5.99

Sampler (Pick 3)

$16.50

Chili Cheese fries

$5.99

Jalapenio Curds

$7.50

Onion Ring

$6.50

Cauliflower

$6.99

wings

10 Piece

$11.99

15 Piece

$15.99

20 Piece

$18.99

30 Piece

$26.99

50 Piece

$42.99

8 Boneless

$10.99

12 Boneless

$14.99

20 Piece Bonless

$24.99

30 Piece Boneless

$34.99

50 Piece Boneless

$54.99

quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

nachos

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

BBQ Nachos

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$9.99

sandwiches

Chicken Tender Sandwich w/ fries

$8.99

Buffalo Tender Sandwich w/ fries

$8.99

BLT w/ Fries

$6.99

Bacon Cheddar Brisket w/ fries

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak w/ fries

$11.99

Chicken Philly w/ fries

$10.99

Fish Po Boy

$8.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$12.99

BBQ Sand w/fries

$7.99

Grill chicken sand w/fries

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Curley Fries

$3.99

Buffalo Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

6 Gr Shrimp

$6.99

6 Fr Shrimp

$6.99

Texas Toast

$0.50

Slaw

$2.99

Sidewinders

$5.99

Mac&Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

burgers

Build your own burger

$8.99

Mushroom Burger

$10.99

Ragin Rebel

$12.99

Bacon Cheddar Brisket Burger

$16.99

Rajun Cajun

$14.99

steaks

8 oz Chopped Steak

$11.99

10 oz Chopped Steak

$13.99

signatures

River Ranch Fries

$10.99

Tally Tots

$9.99Out of stock

Donkey Loaded Sidewinders

$10.99+

1/2 order Backwoods Tacos

$7.99

Backwoods Taco

$14.99

(1) Shrimp & (1)Fish Taco w/fries

$13.99

Blackened Fish with BBQ Shrimp (6) grilled Jambalaya

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken fried Chicken

$10.99

Brisket Bomber

$14.99Out of stock

Catfish Platter

$14.99

Rib Platter

$17.99

Xtra Ribs

$6.99

Loaded potato wedges

$8.99Out of stock

Extra catfish

salads

BBQ Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$1.99

kids

Kid Tenders (2) w/ fries

$4.99

Mini Corndogs w/fries

$4.99

5 piece Wings w/ chips

$4.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla w/ fries

$4.99

Grilled Cheese w/fries

$4.99

Kid Burger w/ fries

$5.99

Kid Boneless (4)

$5.99

Chicken Fries

$4.99

1/2 River Ranch Fries

$5.99

Hotdog

$4.99

deserts

Ice Cream

$3.99

Moon Pie AlaMode

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Coke Float

$3.99

baskets

Buffalo Tenders (3) w/fries

$9.99

Chicken Tenders (3) w/ fries

$9.99

Fried Oysters (8) w/fries

$12.99

Fried Shrimp (8) w/fries

$12.99+

Grilled Shrimp w/fries

$12.99

Fish w/fries

$9.99

Shrimp Kabobs

$14.99Out of stock

extras

ranch

$0.50

sour cream

$0.50

salsa

$0.50

bbq

$0.50

mayo

cocktail

$0.50

tartar

$0.50

Xtra Sauce

$0.50

Pint Of Ranch

$6.00

Pint Refill

$5.00

Quart Of Ranch

$11.00

Quart Refill

$10.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Add Cheese

$1.00

X Tender

$1.00

Hot Dogs

Regular hotdog

$5.99

Polish Sausage

$6.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$6.99

Foot long

$7.99

All out blitz!

$9.99

N/A Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Pibb X-tra

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Un-sweet Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Water

kid drink

$1.99

Poweraid

$1.99

Orange

$1.99

Beer

Budweiser

$3.50+

Bud Light

$3.50+

Bud Ice

$3.50+

Bud Light Platinum

$3.50+

Bud Light Lime

$3.50+

Coors Light

$3.50+

Coors Banquet

$3.50+

Land Shark

$3.50+

Miller Light

$3.50+

Michelob Ultra

$3.50+

Mic Ultra Lime

$3.50+

Mic Ultra Gold

$3.00

Smirnoff Peach

$4.00+

Smirnoff RWB

$4.00+

Smirnoff pink

$4.00+

Smirnoff Apple

$4.00+

Yuengling

$4.50+

Shock Top

$4.50+

Angry Orchard

$4.50+

New Castle

$4.50+

Jack D Watermelon

$4.00+

Dos Amber

$4.50+

Dos Gold

$4.50+

Bush Light

$3.00+Out of stock

Bush

$3.00+

Natural Light

$3.00+

JD Berry

$4.00+

Bl Seltzer

$2.00Out of stock

Peach Margarita

$3.00

Long Isle Ice Tea

$3.00

Reg. Maragrita

$3.00

Pineapple Margarita

$3.00

Printer Yellow

$4.00

Printer Black

$4.50

Printer Magenta

$4.00

Printer Cyan

$4.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.00

pink lemon margarita

$3.00

downhome punch

$4.00+

Mixed Buckets

$15.50
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1325 Hwy 78, Unit B, Tallapoosa, GA 30176

Directions

