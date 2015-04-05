Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering

review star

No reviews yet

393 Farmington Avenue (Rt 10)

Plainville, CT 06062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Assorted Bagels W/ Spread
10 Assorted Breakfast Sandwiches

PLEASE CHOOSE LOCATION (CATERING Pickup Only)

PLAINVILLE - Pick Up

FARMINGTON - Pick Up

Breakfast

10 Assorted Breakfast Sandwiches

$40.00

10 Assorted Bagels W/ Spread

$23.00

10 Assorted Pastries

$30.00

Assorted Bagels and Pastries

$28.00

Fresh Fruit Salad (Serves 10p)

$45.00

Honey Greek Yogurt (Serves 10p)

$45.00

Overnight Oats

$30.00

Hot Stuff

Pierogies

$20.00

Potato Pancakes

$20.00

Chicken Picatta

$50.00

Chicken Francaise

$50.00

Chicken Florentine

$70.00

Chicken Parmesan

$70.00

Rice

$15.00

Roasted Potato

$20.00

Lunch

Assorted Sandwich Platter

$100.00

The Best Ever Muffaletta

$120.00

Side Salads (serves 10p)

$35.00

Soup (12oz each)

$6.00

Lunch Boxes

Drinks

Box of Coffee

$30.00

Box of coffee comes with cups, sugar, creamers, and stirrers.

64oz Growler - Cold Brew

$17.00

Coffee growlers come with cups, sugar, creamers, and stirrers

64oz Growler - Jet Fuel (High Test Cold Brew)

$24.00

Coffee growlers come with cups, sugar, creamers, and stirrers

64oz Growler - Kombucha

$20.00

Kombucha growlers come with cups

64oz Growler - Cold Brew Tea

$10.00

Coffee growlers come with cups, sugar, creamers, and stirrers

64oz Vanilla Bourbon Latte (Vegan)

$24.00

Orange Juice 10oz

$2.00

Apple Juice 10oz

$2.00

Cranberry Juice 10oz

$2.00

Just Water 16.9oz

$2.50

10 Tea Bags

Individual Lunch Boxes (Minimum of 10)

Jalisco Turkey

$14.00

Roast Beef

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Gouda Tuna

$14.00

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Classic Ham

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

The Italian

$14.00
All hours
Sunday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

393 Farmington Avenue (Rt 10), Plainville, CT 06062

Directions

Gallery
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10
orange star4.7 • 68
393 Farmington Ave. Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Plan B - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
20 Spring Street Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
DORO Marketplace West Hartford - DMP-WeHa
orange star4.0 • 77
1253 New Britain Ave West Hartford, CT 06110
View restaurantnext
Treva
orange star4.8 • 3,384
980 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
The Art of Yum- Southington
orange starNo Reviews
1091 South Main Street Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Plan B - West Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
138 Park road West Hartford, CT 06119
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plainville

Sliders Grill & Bar - Plainville
orange star4.1 • 1,324
88 New Britain Ave Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10
orange star4.7 • 68
393 Farmington Ave. Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Hungry Bull Burger Co.
orange star4.5 • 15
381 farmington ave plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Craft Kitchen Plainville - 400 New Britain Ave
orange star4.0 • 8
400 New Britain Ave Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainville
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston