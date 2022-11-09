Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10

Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

$23.00

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. The Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm is owned by multiple families that have been born and raised around the experience of coffee. These shareholding members had mainly been supplying coffee to auction for the past 30 years until they started their farm in 2012. This farm boasts a 500 hecatare spread, of which half is planted in heirloom Typica coffee and the other land reserved for cabbage, and indigenous shade trees. By 2015, they had implemented washing stations and dry-hullers allowing them to start exporting their own coffees and now see an annual production of about 300 tonnes.