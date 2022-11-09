Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10

68 Reviews

$

393 Farmington Ave.

Plainville, CT 06062

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Iced Latte
Latte

HOT / ESPRESSO

Double Shot

$3.00

Choose from our house espresso blend, 5th State, with notes of dark maple, brown butter, and blackberry, or our house Decaf espresso, Speed Limit, with notes of cherry, graham cracker, and honey.

Macchiato

$3.50

A 2 oz beverage. Double shot of espresso with a scoop of frothy foam made from steamed milk.

Con Panna

$3.50

Double shot (2 oz) of espresso with a topping of whipped cream.

Cortado

$3.80

A 4 oz beverage. A ristretto double shot, complimented with equal parts of steamed milk. A ristretto shot is a higher concentrated espresso shot, making it more tart in flavor. This is a perfect drink if you don’t want a lot of milk!

Latte

$3.90+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice.

Pumpkin Spiced Peach Latte

Pumpkin Spiced Peach Latte

$4.77+

Is it still summer? Is it already fall? Embrace both seasons with this sweet + spiced combo of house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin), house-made peach flavor shot, espresso, and steamed milk of your choice.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.90+

A double shot of espresso and house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin) with steamed milk of your choice.

S'mores Latte (Contains Gluten)

$5.80+

SUMMER SPECIAL! House-made graham cracker and mocha flavor shots combined with espresso and steamed milk of your choice, then topped with vegan marshmallow fluff whipped cream and crushed graham crackers and chocolate. It's a campfire in a cup! Dairy free + vegan when made with alt milk. Contains gluten.

Strawberry Milk Latte

$4.65+

A double shot of espresso with steamed strawberry milk of your choice.

Cappuccino

$3.90+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of microfoam, making the milk a little lighter and fluffier than in a latte.

Cafe Mocha

$4.65+

A double shot of espresso with our house-made chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and a thin layer of microfoam, just as in a latte.

Strawberry Milk Mocha

$4.95+

A double shot of espresso with our house-made chocolate syrup, steamed strawberry milk, and a thin layer of microfoam, just as in a latte.

Americano

$3.30+

A double shot of espresso and hot water. The espresso acts like a coffee concentrate and is diluted through the water. Drinks like a brewed coffee!

HOT / BREWED

Light Roast

$2.65+

Steady Habits House Blend The very first coffee roasted by Rebel Dog, Steady Habits is smooth and sweet, with notes of roasted nuts, fig, and caramel.

Dark Roast

$2.70+

Our Big Red Truck dark roast is a blend of both washed process and natural process Colombian coffees for a rich and layered coffee with notes of dark chocolate, crème brûlée, and warm spices.

Decaf

$2.70+

Naturally decaffeinated, medium-dark roast Colombian coffee with notes of cherry, graham cracker, and honey. This coffee is custom decaffeinated in Colombia using Ethyl Acetate (EA), a naturally occurring ester found in bananas and, for this purpose, as a by-product of fermenting sugar cane. This process is exceptional for maintaining the integrity and sweetness of the green coffee even as the caffeine is removed (until only a maximum of .001%-.003% remains).

HOT / ALTERNATIVE

Tea

$2.25+

Choose from a selection of black, green, or herbal loose leaf teas from Royal Tea New York.

Hot Chocolate

$4.35+

Venezuelan cacao steamed into your choice of milk and lightly sweetened with our house-made vanilla syrup.

Chai Latte

$3.40+

Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Steamed together with your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

$3.55+Out of stock

Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water create the base for this caffeinated green tea latte made with your choice of milk. Our matcha from Royal Tea New York is unsweetened, but flavor shots are available!

Strawberry Milk Matcha

$4.30+

Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water create the base for this caffeinated green tea latte, which is made with sweetened strawberry milk of your choice for the perfect spring drink!

Golden Milk Latte

$3.40+

Turmeric, vanilla, and cinnamon are paired with your choice of milk for a sunny, mood-lifting drink without the caffeine. Equally as good with espresso if you need the kick!

Steamer

$2.25+

A light, sweet, and non-caffeinated drink made with your choice of milk and flavor shot.

HOT / POUR OVER

Pour Over: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

Pour Over: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

$5.00+

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. Natural processed coffees are known for their distinct and bold notes of sweetness, jammy fruit, and even wine, since the coffees’ fruit is left on the seed (bean) for several days and is not removed until after it has dried. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

Pour Over: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

Pour Over: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

$5.00+

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique and sweet, citrusy coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

Pour Over: Peru / Cajamarca

Pour Over: Peru / Cajamarca

$5.00+

DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

Pour Over: Blends

$5.00+

For a different way to experience our signature and house blend drip coffees, pour overs are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

HOT / FRENCH PRESS

French Press: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

French Press: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

$5.00+

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. Natural processed coffees are known for their distinct and bold notes of sweetness, jammy fruit, and even wine, since the coffees’ fruit is left on the seed (bean) for several days and is not removed until after it has dried. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

French Press: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

French Press: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

$5.00+

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique and sweet, citrusy coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

French Press: Peru / Cajamarca

French Press: Peru / Cajamarca

$5.00+

DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Sierra Azul is a certified Organic and Fair Trade organization located in the buffer zone of the El Triunfo Biosphere in Chiapas, Mexico. The smallholder members are dedicated to environmental protection as well as producing high-quality coffees organically. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

French Press: Blends

$5.00+

For a different way to experience our signature and house blend drip coffees, a French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

ICED / ESPRESSO

Iced Latte

$4.15+

A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over milk. Add extra espresso or flavor shots to your liking!

Iced Pumpkin Spiced Peach Latte

$5.02+

Is it still summer? Is it already fall? Embrace both seasons with this sweet + spiced combo of house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin), and house-made peach flavor shot with iced shaken espresso and your choice of milk.

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.15+

A double shot of espresso and house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin) shaken with ice and poured over milk.

Iced S'mores Latte (Contains Gluten)

$6.05+

SUMMER SPECIAL! House-made mocha and graham cracker flavor shots combined with espresso, shaken with ice, and poured over your choice of milk, then topped with vegan marshmallow whipped cream and crushed graham crackers and chocolate. Dairy free + vegan when made with alt milk. Contains gluten.

Iced Strawberry Milk Latte

$4.90+

A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over strawberry milk.

Blood Orange Espresso Soda (12 oz Only)

Blood Orange Espresso Soda (12 oz Only)

$4.60

SUMMER SPECIAL! Double shot of chilled espresso and blood orange and vanilla syrup over ice and topped with club soda—a sweet, sparkling iced americano! Dairy free + vegan + gluten free.

Iced Mocha

$4.90+

A double shot of espresso shaken over ice with our house-made chocolate syrup and poured over milk.

Iced Strawberry Milk Mocha

$5.65+

A double shot of espresso shaken over ice with our house-made chocolate sauce and poured over strawberry milk.

Iced Americano

$3.60+

A double shot of espresso shaken over ice and added to ice water. Drinks like an iced coffee, with the distinct taste of our bright and sweet espresso.

ICED / ON TAP

Cold Brew

$3.70+

Our signature cold brew is popular for being smooth and chocolatey.

Jet Fuel

$4.50+

Our cold brew concentrate: expect about double the strength of the standard cold brew.

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our cold brew concentrate is infused with nitrogen, and the higher PSI gives it a rich, cascading, and creamy pour without actually introducing any additives.

Cold Brew Iced Tea: Savannah Sunrise

$3.10+

NEW! Unsweetened herbal rooibos red tea with hibiscus, rose, orange, blueberry, passionfruit, and mango.

Kombucha: Berry Hibiscus

Kombucha: Berry Hibiscus

$6.00+

Kombucha SPRITZER: Berry Hibiscus

$3.00+

Kombucha + seltzer.

Custom Iced Tea (Loose Leaf)

$2.90+

ICED / ALTERNATIVE

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Paired with your choice of milk over ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.95+Out of stock

Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water are shaken over ice, then poured over your choice of milk. Our matcha from Royal Tea New York is unsweetened, but flavor shots are available!

Iced Golden Milk Latte

$3.75+

Turmeric, vanilla, and cinnamon are paired with your choice of milk and poured over ice for a sunny, mood-lifting drink without the caffeine. Equally as good with espresso if you need the kick!

Custom Iced Tea (Loose Leaf)

$2.90+

Milk

$2.30+

Cold milk. Choose "mocha" for chocolate milk. Please choose "steamer" under the "Hot" beverages category for steamed/hot milk!

Iced Strawberry Milk Matcha

$3.95+

Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water are shaken over ice, then poured over sweetened strawberry milk.

BOX OF COFFEE & GROWLERS

Box of Coffee

$35.00

Bring a box of our delicious coffee to your work meeting or any party! One box serves 12 and includes 12 8 oz cups with lids, sugars, and stirrers. You many chose up to two types of cream or milk as well.

Growlers

FOR YOUR PUP

Rebelatte

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

BUILD YOUR OWN! Get creative and choose the amount of eggs you'd like, any protein, cheeses, vegetables, sauces, or other add ons!

Eggs Benedicts

Original Benedict

$12.50

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*

Santa Monica Benedict

$11.50

Two poached eggs, tomato, avocado, arugula, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*

Nova Scotia Benedict

$15.50

Two poached eggs, smoked salmon, avocado, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*

Oaxaca Benedict

$13.50

Two poached eggs, bacon, refried beans, banana peppers, avocado, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, green onions, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*

Reubenski Benedict

$12.50

Two poached eggs, pastrami, Swiss cheese, bacon-sauerkraut, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*

Motherland Benedict

$12.50

Two poached eggs, kielbasa, bacon- sauerkraut, grilled onions, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*

Avocado Toast

Includes a thick slice of our house-made multigrain bread piled with smashed avocado (with lime, olive oil, salt, and pepper). Customize it by adding eggs, protein, veggies, and more!
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Includes a thick slice of our house-made multigrain bread piled with smashed avocado (with lime, olive oil, salt, and pepper). Customize it by adding eggs, protein, veggies, and more!

Potato Pancake

Also known as latkes, fresh shredded potatoes and onion are formed into a patty and fried lightly golden brown. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off!

Potato Pancake

$2.50

Also known as a latke, fresh shredded potatoes and onion formed into a patty and fried lightly golden brown. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off! **Our potato pancakes are gluten free, but encounter cross-contamination with gluten during the frying process.**

Sour Cream

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Pierogi

Pierogi

$2.50

Polish dumplings with a cheese and potato filling. Served with grilled onions. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off!

Sour Cream

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Sandwiches

Sausage, Peppers and Onions on pressed house sandwich bread with provolone and a marinara dipping sauce
*SPECIAL* Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich

*SPECIAL* Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, and pesto mayo served on house-made flatbread.

Jalisco Turkey

$12.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle slaw. Served on house-made flatbread.

Korean Cheese Steak

$16.50

Thin- sliced steak, koren bbq sauce, provolone cheese, pickled onions, and roasted peppers. Served on house-made flatbread.

Fish Fry

$15.00

Battered and fried white fish with spicy tartar slaw on an English muffin.

Gouda Tuna

$12.50

Tuna salad (w/ celery & onions), gouda cheese, tomato, and arugula. Served on house-made flatbread.

Cubano

$13.50

Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard sauce. Served one house- made flatbread.

Reuben

$13.50

Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, bacon- sauerkraut, and russian dressing. Served on our house-made marble rye bread.

Falafel Sandwich

$12.50

Fried falafel, pickled onions, tomato, romaine lettuce, and pomegranate tzatziki. Served on house-made flatbread. Sub out the pomegranate tzatziki for our lime tahini to make it vegan!

Cluckin Truffle

$13.50

Fried chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, veggie blend, and truffle mayo. Served on a hard roll.

Belgian Bird

$13.00

Fried chicken and a Tabasco maple butter. Served on a Belgian Waffle.

Tavern Cheeseburger (Lunch)

$15.00

Two 4 oz. beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and truffle aioli served on a Potato Roll.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

House made black bean and corn masa burger, cheddar, banana peppers, grilled onion, lettuce, mayo, smashed avocado, potato roll.

French Dip (Lunch)

$17.00

Sliced prime rib, Swiss cheese, onion, and horseradish on house-made bread. Served with au jus.

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Asiago cheese, and a lemon truffle oil dressing. Served with 3 pieces of house made flatbread.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, house-made croutons, and caesar dressing. Served with 3 pieces of house-made flatbread.

Chopped Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, veggie blend, gorgonzola cheese, sunflower seeds, craisins, raw red onion, and a raspberry vinaigrette. Served with 3 pieces of house-made flatbread.

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, and a house-made italian dressing. Served with 3 pieces of house-made flatbread.

Grain Bowl

$12.50

Chickpeas, quinoa, barley, pickled onions, pico de gallo, avocado, tossed in a lime tahini dressing.

Soup

Cup Soup du Jour

$5.00

Please call us for today's selection of house-made soup.

Bowl Soup du Jour

$7.00

Please call us for today's selection of house-made soup.

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Sides

Cajun Nutmeg Chips

$2.75

Coleslaw

$2.00

Quinoa Salad

$2.00

Chickpea Salad

$2.00

Flatbread

$2.00

Small French Fry (Contains Gluten)

$5.00

Large French Fry (Contains Gluten)

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Pizzas

All of our Pizzas are 12" personal pizzas. Two pizzas is equivalent to a large 24" pizza.

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Queen Margaret

$14.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and Romano. All of our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas are the equivalent of one large 24" pizza.

Spud Love Pizza

$16.00

garlic, mozzarella, mashed potato, bacon, gouda, scalliopns

New Haven

$12.00

Red sauce, Romano, olive oil, and basil. Inspired by CT's pizza capital. All of our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas are the equivalent of one large 24" pizza.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, fried chicken, gorgonzola, and scallions with buffalo sauce All of our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas are the equivalent of one large 24" pizza.

Bianca

$14.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, Asiago, and basil. All of our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas are the equivalent of one large 24" pizza.

The Yard G.O.A.T.

$17.00

Goat cheese, ricotta, sopressata, red onion, and honey. All of our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas are the equivalent of one large 24" pizza.

Friendly Fungus

$16.00

Mushrooms, spinach, garlic, Gouda, Asiago, and truffle oil. All of our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas are the equivalent of one large 24" pizza.

The Joani

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, prosciutto, arugula, truffle oil, lemon, and Asiago. (Arugula, truffle oil, lemon and asiago served in separate container from pizza so arugula does not wilt.) All of our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas are the equivalent of one large 24" pizza.

Bridge and Tunnel

$15.00

Straight outta Jersey! Super-thin with mozzarella, pepperoni, olive oil, and a drizzle of sauce. All of our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas are the equivalent of one large 24" pizza.

Pig Pen

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and red sauce. All of our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas are the equivalent of one large 24" pizza.

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Red or white pie with mozzarella, and your choice of additional toppings. All our pizzas are 12". Two of our pizzas is equivalent to one large 24" pizza.

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

grilled chicken, roasted peppers, red onions, herb pesto, mozzarella.

TAVERN Small Plates

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Hand-stretched flatbread with garlic butter, mozzarella, and Gorgonzola. | Any additions or substitutions are subject to charges in addition to $25 combo price. Add one pizza from "Pizza 1" section and one from "Pizza 2" section, boneless buffalo wings, and garlic bread to cart then apply promo code COMBO25 at checkout for discounts to apply.

Truffle Fries (Contains Gluten)

$9.00

Shoestring fries tossed in truffle oil, Asiago, and fresh rosemary.

Sesame Cauliflower

Sesame Cauliflower

$12.00

Sesame crusted and fried, served with a ginger sriracha sauce.

Roasted Beet Hummus

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Boneless wings with your choice of sauce/flavor.

Barbacoa Taco

$5.50

Slow cooked beef, pico de gallo, onion, and cilantro sour cream in a corn tortilla.

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Roast pork, pineapple relish, onion, and cilantro in a corn tortilla.

Frijol Taco

$5.50

Spicy refried beans, pickled red cabbage, and fire-roasted tomato salsa in a corn tortilla.

Pescado Taco

$5.50

Pollo Taco

$5.50

PASTRIES

Pistachio Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Macaron

$2.50

Strawberry Jam Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Pie Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry Rhubarb Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Toasted Marshmallow Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Mango Passion Fruit Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Pie Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Cherry Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Almond Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Scones

$3.75
Vegan Blueberry Scone

Vegan Blueberry Scone

$3.75

Cinnamon Scone

$3.75

Dirty Chai Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

(NOT VEGAN) Carrot Cake Muffin (Contains Nuts)

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$4.00

Chocolate Frosted Sprinkled Donut

$3.00

S'mores Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Cider Donut

$2.50

Vanilla Sprinkled Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Frosted w/ Coconut Shavings Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Frosted Donut

$3.00

Vanilla Frosted + Chocolate Sprinkled Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Sprinkled Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Strawberry Frosted Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Boston Creme Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock
Raspberry Danish

Raspberry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Cheese Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Walnut Coffee Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry Shortcake Squares

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Joan's Pistachio Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Oreo Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Marble Loaf

$3.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry Walnut Pound Cake

$4.50

Coffee Cake Square

$3.50Out of stock

Carrot Walnut Pound Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Limoncello

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Fantasy Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Walnut Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

(NOT VEGAN) Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Lavender Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk (Contains Nuts)

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Biscotti

$4.95

Chocolate Biscotti

$4.95Out of stock

Almond Biscotti

$4.95Out of stock

Day Old Pastry

$1.50Out of stock

Day Old Donut

$0.50Out of stock

Drinks

Just Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00Out of stock

Kombucha Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Snacks

Overnight Oats

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Cajun Chips

$2.50

Retail Coffee Bags

Steady Habits House Blend

Steady Habits House Blend

$16.50+

LIGHT-MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: CARAMEL, FIG, ROASTED NUTS Our signature house offering blends coffees from Central and South America in a medium-light roast for an easy-to-drink, everyday coffee. We chose the name Steady Habits, an unofficial moniker for our home state of Connecticut, to reflect this coffee’s reliability and approachability for all coffee drinkers.

Big Red Truck (Dark Roast Blend)

Big Red Truck (Dark Roast Blend)

$17.00+

DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: DARK CHOCOLATE, CREME BRULEE, WARM SPICES Rebel Dog's Big Red Truck dark roast is a blend of both washed process and natural process Colombian coffees for a rich and layered coffee.

5th State (Espresso Blend)

5th State (Espresso Blend)

$17.00+

MEDIUM-DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: DARK MAPLE, BROWN BUTTER, BLACKBERRY Our flagship espresso blend that is built to please the taste preference of all old school and new school espresso drinkers. This blend pairs beautifully with milk and creates a beautiful crema which is ideal for latte art, but it's also great on any other brew method!

Speed Limit (Decaf)

Speed Limit (Decaf)

$18.00+

MEDIUM-DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HONEY, GRAHAM CRACKER, CHERRY For when you need to pump the breaks on caffeine, turn to this incredibly flavorful, naturally decaffeinated Colombian coffee. This coffee is decaffeinated right in Colombia using Ethyl Acetate (EA), a naturally occurring ester found in bananas and, for this purpose, as a by-product of fermenting sugar cane. This process is exceptional for maintaining the integrity and sweetness of the green coffee even as the caffeine is removed (until only a maximum of .001%-.003% remains).

Session Blend (Half Caf Blend)

Session Blend (Half Caf Blend)

$17.00

MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HONEYCRISP APPLE & MACADAMIA, w/ SILKY TEXTURE A half-caffeinated blend of Mexican and naturally decaffeinated Colombian coffees or when you need to slow down just a little bit.

Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

$23.00

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. The Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm is owned by multiple families that have been born and raised around the experience of coffee. These shareholding members had mainly been supplying coffee to auction for the past 30 years until they started their farm in 2012. This farm boasts a 500 hecatare spread, of which half is planted in heirloom Typica coffee and the other land reserved for cabbage, and indigenous shade trees. By 2015, they had implemented washing stations and dry-hullers allowing them to start exporting their own coffees and now see an annual production of about 300 tonnes.

Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

$21.00

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY TEXTURE This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. The coffee cherries undergo anaerobic fermentation for five days, are aged for an additional five days, and are then dried on solar dryers for anywhere from 30 to 45 days.

Peru / Cajamarca

Peru / Cajamarca

$20.00

DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes!

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.'s Plainville location offers specialty coffee, breakfast, lunch, and a Tavern featuring wood fired pizza, brunch, a full bar, and more!

Website

Location

393 Farmington Ave., Plainville, CT 06062

Directions

Gallery
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image
Banner pic
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

Map
