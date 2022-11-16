- Home
- /
- Farmington
- /
- Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
106 Reviews
$
345 Colt Highway
Suite D
Farmington, CT 06032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
HOT / ESPRESSO
Double Shot
Choose from our house espresso blend, 5th State, with notes of dark maple, brown butter, and blackberry, or our house Decaf espresso, Speed Limit, with notes of cherry, graham cracker, and honey.
Macchiato
A very small, 2 oz traditional Italian macchiato: a double shot of espresso with just a scoop of milk foam made from steamed milk. For larger milk-based espresso drinks, please choose a latte or cappuccino.
Con Panna
Double shot (2 oz) of espresso with a topping of whipped cream.
Cortado
A 4 oz beverage. A ristretto double shot, complimented with equal parts of steamed milk. A ristretto shot is a higher concentrated espresso shot, making it more tart in flavor. This is a perfect drink if you don’t want a lot of milk!
Latte
A double shot of espresso paired with steamed milk of your choice. Flavor shots are available to add!
Pumpkin Spiced Peach Latte
Is it still summer? Is it already fall? Embrace both seasons with this sweet + spiced combo of house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin), house-made peach flavor shot, espresso, and steamed milk of your choice.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
A double shot of espresso paired, house-made pumpkin spice syrup (made with real pumpkin), with steamed milk of your choice.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of microfoam, making the milk a little lighter and fluffier than in a latte. Flavor shots are available to add!
Cafe Mocha
A double shot of espresso with our house-made chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and a thin layer of microfoam, just as in a latte.
Americano
A double shot of espresso and hot water. The espresso acts like a coffee concentrate and is diluted through the water. Drinks like a brewed coffee!
HOT / BREWED
Steady Habits House Blend
Our signature house blend Steady Habits is smooth and sweet, with notes of roasted nuts, fig, and caramel.
Big Red Truck Dark Roast
Our Big Red Truck dark roast is a blend of both washed process and natural process Colombian coffees for a rich and layered coffee with notes of dark chocolate, crème brûlée, and warm spices.
Speed Limit Decaf
Naturally decaffeinated, medium-dark roast Colombian coffee with notes of cherry, graham cracker, and honey. This coffee is custom decaffeinated in Colombia using Ethyl Acetate (EA), a naturally occurring ester found in bananas and, for this purpose, as a by-product of fermenting sugar cane. This process is exceptional for maintaining the integrity and sweetness of the green coffee even as the caffeine is removed (until only a maximum of .001%-.003% remains).
HOT / ALTERNATIVE
Tea
Choose from a selection of black, green, or herbal loose leaf teas from Royal Tea New York.
Hot Chocolate
Venezuelan cacao steamed into your choice of milk and lightly sweetened with our house-made vanilla syrup.
Chai Latte
Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Steamed together with your choice of milk.
Matcha Latte
Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water create the base for this caffeinated green tea latte made with your choice of milk. Our matcha from Royal Tea New York is unsweetened, but flavor shots are available!
Golden Milk Latte
Turmeric, vanilla, and cinnamon are paired with your choice of milk for a sunny, mood-lifting drink without the caffeine. Equally as good with espresso if you need the kick!
Steamer
A light, sweet, and non-caffeinated drink made with your choice of milk and flavor shot.
HOT / POUR OVER
Pour Over: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. Natural processed coffees are known for their distinct and bold notes of sweetness, jammy fruit, and even wine, since the coffees’ fruit is left on the seed (bean) for several days and is not removed until after it has dried. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
Pour Over: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique and sweet, citrusy coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
Pour Over: Peru / Cajamarca
DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes! Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
Pour Over: Blends
For a different way to experience our signature and house blend drip coffees, pour overs are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
HOT / FRENCH PRESS
French Press: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. Natural processed coffees are known for their distinct and bold notes of sweetness, jammy fruit, and even wine, since the coffees’ fruit is left on the seed (bean) for several days and is not removed until after it has dried. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
French Press: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique and sweet, citrusy coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
French Press: Peru / Cajamarca
DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes! A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
French Press: Blends
For a different way to experience our signature and house blend drip coffees, a French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
ICED / ESPRESSO
Blood Orange Espresso Soda (12 oz Only)
SUMMER SPECIAL! Double shot of chilled espresso and blood orange and vanilla syrup over ice and topped with club soda—a sweet, sparkling iced americano! Dairy free + vegan + gluten free.
Iced Pumpkin Spiced Peach Latte
Have your pumpkin but keep the summer vibes going, too! The warm and sweet flavors of pumpkin spice and spiced peaches complement each other for the perfect summer to fall transition.
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
A double shot of espresso and house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin) shaken with ice and poured over your choice of milk.
Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over milk.
Iced Mocha
A double shot of espresso shaken over ice with our house-made chocolate sauce and poured over milk.
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over ice water.
ICED / ON TAP
Cold Brew
Our signature cold brew is popular for being smooth and chocolatey.
Jet Fuel
Our cold brew concentrate, meaning you can expect about double the strength of the standard cold brew.
Nitro Cold Brew
Our cold brew concentrate is infused with nitrogen, and the higher PSI gives it a rich, cascading, and creamy pour without actually introducing any additives. Served without ice unless otherwise specified.
Decaf Iced Coffee
Decaf Blackstrap blend is chilled and served over ice for a sweet, rich flavor without the jitters. Our decaf blend is Swiss Water Processed.
Cold Brew Iced Tea: Savannah Sunrise
NEW! Unsweetened herbal rooibos red tea with hibiscus, rose, orange, blueberry, passionfruit, and mango.
Kombucha: Elderberry Hibiscus
Kombucha Spritzer: Elderberry Hibiscus
Kombucha + seltzer.
ICED / ALTERNATIVE
Iced Chai Latte
Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Paired together with your choice of milk over ice.
Iced Matcha Latte
Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water are shaken over ice, then poured over your choice of milk. Our matcha from Royal Tea New York is unsweetened, but flavor shots are available!
Iced Golden Milk Latte
Turmeric, vanilla, and cinnamon are paired with your choice of milk for a sunny, mood-lifting drink without the caffeine. DOES NOT CONTAIN ESPRESSO/COFFEE. Espresso is available to add.
Make Any Tea Iced
Milk
Cold milk. Choose "mocha" for chocolate milk. Please choose "steamer" under the "Hot" beverages category for steamed/hot milk!
BOX OF COFFEE & GROWLERS
Box of Coffee
Bring a box of our delicious coffee to your work meeting or any party! One box serves twelve 8oz cups of coffee. Please let us know if you would like us to include cups, sugar and stirrers with your order. You many chose up to two types of milk as well.
Growler
32 or 64 oz growlers of some of your favorite drinks on tap! Bring your empty and cleaned growler back in to refill for $5 less!
FOR YOUR PUP
BUILD YOUR OWN
Breakfast Sandwich
BUILD YOUR OWN! Choose your bread, eggs, additional protein, add-ons, and sauces.
Avocado Toast
Build your own avocado toast! Get creative and add as many toppings as you'd like. Each order of toast includes a thick slice of our homemade multigrain bread topped with smashed avocado.
EGGS BENEDICTS
Original Benedict
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*
Santa Monica Benedict
Two poached eggs, tomato, avocado, arugula, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*
Nova Scotia Benedict
Two poached eggs, smoked salmon, avocado, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*
Oaxaca Benedict
Two poached eggs, bacon, refried beans, banana peppers, avocado, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, green onions, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*
Reubenski Benedict
Two poached eggs, pastrami, Swiss cheese, bacon-sauerkraut, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*
Motherland Benedict
Two poached eggs, kielbasa, bacon- sauerkraut, grilled onions, and hollandaise served open-face on an English muffin. *For takeout orders, hollandaise will be served on the side.*
FROM THE KITCHEN
Potato Pancake
A deliciously crispy pancake of grated potato, onion, and garlic. If you would like sour cream or apple sauce, please select the sides below.
Pierogi
A traditional Polish dumpling filled with cheese and potato, topped with grilled onions. If you would like sour cream or apple sauce, please select the sides below.
Applesauce
Sour Cream
Fries
Cajun Nutmeg Chips
SANDWICHES
*Special* Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, and pesto mayo served on house-made flatbread.
Jalisco Turkey
turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, veggie blend, chipotle tequila lime mayo, flatbread
Belgian Bird
fried chicken, tabasco maple butter, belgian waffle bun
Fish Fry
Battered and fried white fish with spicy tartar slaw on an English muffin.
Korean Cheese Steak
thin-sliced steak, korean bbq sauce, provolone cheese, pickled onion, roasted peppers, flatbread
Gouda Tuna
tuna salad (w/ celery & onion), gouda cheese, tomato, arugula, flatbread
Cubano
roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard sauce, flatbread
Reuben
pastrami, swiss, bacon-sauerkraut, russian dressing, marble rye
Falafel Sandwich
fried falafel, pickled onion, tomato, romaine, pomegranate tzatziki (or substitute vegan tahini lime dressing), flatbread
Cluckin Truffle
fried chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, truffle mayo slaw, buttered roll
SALADS
Arugula Salad
arugula, asiago, lemon, truffle oil
Caesar Salad
romaine, asiago, house made croutons, caesar dressing
Chopped Salad
mixed greens, veggie blend, gorgonzola, sunflower seeds, craisins, red onion, raspberry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
romaine, gorgonzola, bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, house dressing
Grain Bowl
Chickpeas, quinoa, and barley tossed in a tahini lime dressing, topped with pickled onion, pico de gallo, and avocado. CONTAINS GLUTEN. Chickpeas, quinoa, barley, and lime tahini cannot be removed or substituted.
SOUP
SIDES
GRILLED CHEESE
Macarons
Scones
Muffins
Donuts
Cinnamon Roll
Apple Fritter
Apple Cider Donut
Vanilla Frosted Sprinkle Donut
Vanilla Frosted Chocolate Donut
Chocolate Frosted Sprinkle Donut
Triple Chocolate Donut
Chocolate Graham Cracker Donut
Cakes
Cinnamon Walnut Loaf
Granny Smith Apple Coffee Cake
Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake
Lemon Loaf
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Cinnamon Coffee Cake (No Walnuts)
Cranberry Walnut Loaf
Banana Walnut Loaf
Cookies & Bars
Biscotti
Retail Coffee Bags
Steady Habits (House Blend)
LIGHT-MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: CARAMEL, FIG, ROASTED NUTS Our signature house offering blends coffees from Central and South America in a medium-light roast for an easy-to-drink, everyday coffee. We chose the name Steady Habits, an unofficial moniker for our home state of Connecticut, to reflect this coffee’s reliability and approachability for all coffee drinkers.
Big Red Truck (Dark Roast Blend)
DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: DARK CHOCOLATE, CREME BRULEE, WARM SPICES Rebel Dog's Big Red Truck dark roast is a blend of both washed process and natural process Colombian coffees for a rich and layered coffee. Named for the Big Red Truck that started it all: did you know that co-owner Peter started Rebel Dog out of a food truck in front of his Plainville restaurant, Confetti (which then became the original Rebel Dog location), selling breakfast sandwiches and cold brew coffee made from coffee roasted by hand over an open flame?
5th State (Espresso Blend)
MEDIUM-DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: DARK MAPLE, BROWN BUTTER, BLACKBERRY Our flagship espresso blend that is built to please the taste preference of all old school and new school espresso drinkers. This blend pairs beautifully with milk and creates a beautiful crema which is ideal for latte art, but it's also great on any other brew method!
Speed Limit (Decaf)
MEDIUM-DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HONEY, GRAHAM CRACKER, CHERRY For when you need to pump the breaks on caffeine, turn to this incredibly flavorful, naturally decaffeinated Colombian coffee. This coffee is decaffeinated right in Colombia using Ethyl Acetate (EA), a naturally occurring ester found in bananas and, for this purpose, as a by-product of fermenting sugar cane. This process is exceptional for maintaining the integrity and sweetness of the green coffee even as the caffeine is removed (until only a maximum of .001%-.003% remains).
Session Blend (Half-Caf)
MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HONEYCRISP APPLE & MACADAMIA, w/ SILKY TEXTURE A half-caffeinated blend of Mexican and naturally decaffeinated Colombian coffees for when you need to slow down just a little bit. We borrowed the Session name from the common term for light, refreshing, low-alcohol all-day drinking style beers. We promise there's no beer in this coffee, but you could just as easily drink it all day.
Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. The Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm is owned by multiple families that have been born and raised around the experience of coffee. These shareholding members had mainly been supplying coffee to auction for the past 30 years until they started their farm in 2012. This farm boasts a 500 hecatare spread, of which half is planted in heirloom Typica coffee and the other land reserved for cabbage, and indigenous shade trees. By 2015, they had implemented washing stations and dry-hullers allowing them to start exporting their own coffees and now see an annual production of about 300 tonnes.
Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY TEXTURE This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. The coffee cherries undergo anaerobic fermentation for five days, are aged for an additional five days, and are then dried on solar dryers for anywhere from 30 to 45 days.
Peru / Cajamarca
DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes!
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Specialty coffee and artisan food conveniently located right off I-84 on Route 6 in Farmington!
345 Colt Highway, Suite D, Farmington, CT 06032