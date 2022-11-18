- Home
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. 361 Main St., East Hartford
365 Main St.
East Hartford, CT 06118
Popular Items
HOT / ESPRESSO
Double Shot
Choose from our house espresso blend, 5th State, with notes of dark maple, brown butter, and blackberry, or our house Decaf espresso, Speed Limit, with notes of cherry, graham cracker, and honey.
Macchiato
A 2 oz beverage. Double shot of espresso with a scoop of frothy foam made from steamed milk.
Con Panna
Double shot (2 oz) of espresso with a topping of whipped cream.
Cortado
A 4 oz beverage. A ristretto double shot, complimented with equal parts of steamed milk. A ristretto shot is a higher concentrated espresso shot, making it more tart in flavor. This is a perfect drink if you don’t want a lot of milk!
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
A double shot of espresso and our house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin) with steamed milk of your choice.
Maple Cardamom Latte
House-made maple cardamom syrup added to a double shot of espresso and steamed milk of your choice.
Cinnamon Apple Whiskey Latte
House-made cinnamon apple whiskey syrup added to a double shot of espresso and steamed milk of your choice. *Does NOT contain alcohol.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of microfoam, making the milk a little lighter and fluffier than in a latte.
Cafe Mocha
A double shot of espresso with our house-made chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and a thin layer of microfoam, just as in a latte.
Americano
A double shot of espresso and hot water. The espresso acts like a coffee concentrate and is diluted through the water. Drinks like a brewed coffee!
HOT / BREWED
Light Roast
Our signature house blend Steady Habits is smooth and sweet, with notes of roasted nuts, fig, and caramel.
Dark Roast
Our Big Red Truck dark roast is a blend of both washed process and natural process Colombian coffees for a rich and layered coffee with notes of dark chocolate, crème brûlée, and warm spices.
HOT / ALTERNATIVE
Tea
Choose from a selection of black, green, or herbal loose leaf teas from Royal Tea New York.
London Fog
Earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and milk of your choice.
Hot Chocolate
Venezuelan cacao steamed into your choice of milk and lightly sweetened with our house-made vanilla syrup.
Chai Latte
Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Steamed together with your choice of milk.
Matcha Latte
Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water create the base for this caffeinated green tea latte made with your choice of milk. Our matcha from Royal Tea New York is unsweetened, but flavor shots are available!
Golden Milk Latte
Turmeric, vanilla, and cinnamon are paired with your choice of milk for a sunny, mood-lifting drink without the caffeine. Equally as good with espresso if you need the kick!
Steamer
A light, sweet, and non-caffeinated drink made with your choice of milk and flavor shot.
HOT / POUR OVER
Pour Over: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. Natural processed coffees are known for their distinct and bold notes of sweetness, jammy fruit, and even wine, since the coffees’ fruit is left on the seed (bean) for several days and is not removed until after it has dried. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
Pour Over: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique and sweet, citrusy coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
Pour Over: Mexico / Sierra Azul
MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: TOASTED ALMOND, CHOCOLATE, CANDIED ORANGE Sierra Azul is a certified Organic and Fair Trade organization located in the buffer zone of the El Triunfo Biosphere in Chiapas, Mexico. The smallholder members are dedicated to environmental protection as well as producing high-quality coffees organically. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
Pour Over: Peru / Cajamarca
DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes! Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
Pour Over: Blends
A pour over allows for complete control over the brewing of each individual cup, highlighting its brightness, nuance, and complexity. Choose from our current selection of featured single origin coffees.
HOT / FRENCH PRESS
French Press: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. Natural processed coffees are known for their distinct and bold notes of sweetness, jammy fruit, and even wine, since the coffees’ fruit is left on the seed (bean) for several days and is not removed until after it has dried. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
French Press: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique and sweet, citrusy coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
French Press: Mexico / Sierra Azul
MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: TOASTED ALMOND, CHOCOLATE, CANDIED ORANGE Sierra Azul is a certified Organic and Fair Trade organization located in the buffer zone of the El Triunfo Biosphere in Chiapas, Mexico. The smallholder members are dedicated to environmental protection as well as producing high-quality coffees organically. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
French Press: Peru / Cajamarca
DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes! A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!
French Press: Blends
ICED / ESPRESSO
Blood Orange Espresso Soda (12 oz Only)
SUMMER SPECIAL! Double shot of chilled espresso and blood orange and vanilla syrup over ice and topped with club soda—a sweet, sparkling iced americano! Dairy free + vegan + gluten free.
Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over milk. Add extra espresso or flavor shots to your liking!
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
A double shot of espresso and house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin) shaken with ice and poured over milk.
Iced Maple Cardamom Latte
House-made maple cardamom syrup added to a double shot of espresso and milk of your choice.
Iced Cinnamon Apple Whiskey Latte
House-made cinnamon apple whiskey syrup added to a double shot of espresso and milk of your choice. *Does NOT contain alcohol.
Iced Mocha
A double shot of espresso shaken over ice with our house-made chocolate syrup and poured over milk.
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso shaken over ice and added to ice water. Drinks like an iced coffee, with the distinct taste of our bright and sweet espresso.
ICED / ON TAP
Cold Brew
Our signature cold brew is popular for being smooth and chocolatey.
Jet Fuel
Our cold brew concentrate: expect about double the strength of the standard cold brew.
Nitro Cold Brew
Our cold brew concentrate is infused with nitrogen, and the higher PSI gives it a rich, cascading, and creamy pour without actually introducing any additives.
Cold Brewed Iced Tea: Savannah Sunrise
Black Ceylon tea blended with red rose petals, cranberry, orange, and peach.
Kombucha: Hibiscus Elderberry
Kombucha Spritzer: Hibiscus Elderberry
Kombucha + seltzer.
ICED / ALTERNATIVE
Iced Chai Latte
Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Paired with your choice of milk over ice.
Iced Matcha Latte
Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water are shaken over ice, then poured over your choice of milk. Our matcha from Royal Tea New York is unsweetened, but flavor shots are available!
Iced Golden Milk Latte
Turmeric, vanilla, and cinnamon are paired with your choice of milk and poured over ice for a sunny, mood-lifting drink without the caffeine. Equally as good with espresso if you need the kick!
Iced Tea (Brewed from Hot)
Iced London Fog
Earl grey tea, vanilla syrup and your choice of milk.
Milk
Cold milk. Choose "mocha" for chocolate milk. Please choose "steamer" under the "Hot" beverages category for steamed/hot milk!
Soda, Etc.
Selection of fountain drinks including sodas, lemonade, and juice.
BOX OF COFFEE & GROWLERS
FOR YOUR PUP
PASTRIES
Vegan Chocolate Chip Scone
Vegan Blueberry Scone
Morning Glory Muffin
Banana Walnut Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Lemon Blueberry Macaron
Apple Pie Macaron
Salted Caramel Macaron
Raspberry Macaron
Chocolate Raspberry Donut
Maple Bacon Donut
Apple Cider Donut
Chocolate Frosted Donut
Vanilla Sprinkle Donut
Triple Chocolate Donut
Black & White Donut
Raspberry Danish
Apple Fritter
Iced Cinnamon Roll
Nutella Danish
Raspberry Jam Bar
Cookie Bar
Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake
Pumpkin Loaf with Walnuts
Banana Walnut Bread
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Butterfinger Chunk Cookie
Cappuccino Chip Biscotti
Day Old Pastry
Day Old Donut
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs Benedict
Original Benedict
2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.
Santa Monica Benedict
2 poached eggs, tomato, avocado, arugula, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.
Nova Scotia Benedict
2 poached eggs, smoked salmon, avocado, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.
Oaxaca Benedict
2 poached eggs, bacon, refried beans, banana peppers, avocado, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, green onions, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.
Reubenski Benedict
2 poached eggs, pastrami, Swiss cheese, bacon-sauerkraut, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.
Motherland Benedict
2 poached eggs, kielbasa, bacon- sauerkraut, grilled onions, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.
Avocado Toast
Potato Pancake
Potato Pancake
Also known as a latke, fresh shredded potatoes and onion formed into a patty and fried lightly golden brown. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off! **Our potato pancakes are gluten free, but encounter cross-contamination with gluten during the frying process.**
Sour Cream
Applesauce
Pierogi
Sandwiches
Prosciutto Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, and pesto mayo served on house-made flatbread.
Jalisco Turkey
Sliced turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, veggie blend, and a chipotle tequila lime mayo. Served on house-made flatbread.
Belgian Bird
Fried chicken and a Tabasco maple butter. Served on a Belgian Waffle.
Korean Cheese Steak
Thin- sliced steak, koren bbq sauce, provolone cheese, pickled onions, and roasted peppers. Served on house-made flatbread.
Fish Fry
Battered white fish with spicy tartar slaw on a toasted English muffin with your choice of side.
Gouda Tuna
Tuna salad (w/ celery & onions), gouda cheese, tomato, and arugula. Served on house-made flatbread.
Cubano
Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard sauce. Served one house- made flatbread.
Reuben
Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, bacon- sauerkraut, and russian dressing. Served on our house-made marble rye bread.
Falafel Sandwich
Fried falafel, pickled onions, tomato, romaine lettuce, and pomegranate tzatziki. Served on house-made flatbread. Sub out the pomegranate tzatziki for our lime tahini to make it vegan!
Cluckin Truffle
Fried chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, veggie blend, and truffle mayo. Served on a hard roll.
Grilled Cheese
Greens & Grains
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Asiago cheese, and a lemon truffle oil dressing. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, house-made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, veggie blend, gorgonzola cheese, sunflower seeds, craisins, raw red onion, and a raspberry vinaigrette. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, and a house-made italian dressing. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).
Grain Bowl
Chickpeas, quinoa, barley, pickled onions, pico de gallo, avocado, tossed in a lime tahini dressing.
Burgers
Small Plates
Garlic Bread
Hand-stretched flatbread with garlic butter, mozzarella, and Gorgonzola. | Any additions or substitutions are subject to charges in addition to $25 combo price. Add one pizza from "Pizza 1" section and one from "Pizza 2" section, boneless buffalo wings, and garlic bread to cart then apply promo code COMBO25 at checkout for discounts to apply.
Truffle Fries APP
Shoestring fries tossed in truffle oil, Asiago, and fresh rosemary.
Sesame Cauliflower
Sesame crusted and fried, served with a ginger sriracha sauce.
Tater Tots
Tater tots tossed in a maple coffee rub.
Boneless Wings
Half pound of boneless wings. Choose your sauce/flavor.
Pollo Taco
Pulled chicken with avocado, cilantro, and grilled onion on white corn tortilla.
Barbacoa Taco
Slow cooked beef, pico de gallo, onion and cilantro sour cream on a corn tortilla.
Al Pastor Taco
spiced pulled pork, house-made pineapple salsa, white onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Frijol Taco
Spicy refried beans, pickled red cabbage and fire-roasted tomato salsa on a corn tortilla.
Pescado Taco
Battered white fish topped with a spicy tartar slaw, cilantro and onions on a white corn tortilla.
Retail Coffee Bags
Holiday Blend
MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HOT CHOCOLATE, WARM SPICES, VELVETY This year's Holiday Blend coffee from Rebel Dog is sure to be a crowd pleaser, with its rich body and warm cinnamon and hot chocolate notes. Stock up to brew during your holiday festivities and to give as gifts!
Steady Habits House Blend
LIGHT-MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: CARAMEL, FIG, ROASTED NUTS Our signature house offering blends coffees from Central and South America in a medium-light roast for an easy-to-drink, everyday coffee. We chose the name Steady Habits, an unofficial moniker for our home state of Connecticut, to reflect this coffee’s reliability and approachability for all coffee drinkers.
Big Red Truck (Dark Roast)
DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: DARK CHOCOLATE, CREME BRULEE, WARM SPICES Rebel Dog's Big Red Truck dark roast is a blend of both washed process and natural process Colombian coffees for a rich and layered coffee. Named for the food truck that started it all: did you know that co-owner Peter started Rebel Dog out of a big red food truck in front of his Plainville restaurant, Confetti (which then became the original Rebel Dog location), selling breakfast sandwiches and cold brew coffee made from coffee roasted by hand over an open flame?
5th State Espresso Blend
MEDIUM-DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: DARK MAPLE, BROWN BUTTER, BLACKBERRY Our flagship espresso blend that is built to please the taste preference of all old school and new school espresso drinkers. This blend pairs beautifully with milk and creates a beautiful crema which is ideal for latte art, but it's also great on any other brew method!
Speed Limit (Decaf)
MEDIUM-DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HONEY, GRAHAM CRACKER, CHERRY For when you need to pump the breaks on caffeine, turn to this incredibly flavorful, naturally decaffeinated Colombian coffee. This coffee is decaffeinated right in Colombia using Ethyl Acetate (EA), a naturally occurring ester found in bananas and, for this purpose, as a by-product of fermenting sugar cane. This process is exceptional for maintaining the integrity and sweetness of the green coffee even as the caffeine is removed (until only a maximum of .001%-.003% remains).
Session Blend (Half-Caf)
MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HONEYCRISP APPLE & MACADAMIA, w/ SILKY TEXTURE A half-caffeinated blend of Mexican and naturally decaffeinated Colombian coffees for when you need to slow down just a little bit.
Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. The Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm is owned by multiple families that have been born and raised around the experience of coffee. These shareholding members had mainly been supplying coffee to auction for the past 30 years until they started their farm in 2012. This farm boasts a 500 hecatare spread, of which half is planted in heirloom Typica coffee and the other land reserved for cabbage, and indigenous shade trees. By 2015, they had implemented washing stations and dry-hullers allowing them to start exporting their own coffees and now see an annual production of about 300 tonnes.
Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)
LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY TEXTURE Another new coffee roasted by Rebel Dog, this single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. The coffee cherries undergo anaerobic fermentation for five days, are aged for an additional five days, and are then dried on solar dryers for anywhere from 30 to 45 days.
Peru / Cajamarca
DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes!
|Sunday
|5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. offers coffee, breakfast, lunch, pizza, burgers, small plates, beer, and wine--conveniently located off Route 2!
365 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118