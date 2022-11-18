Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. 361 Main St., East Hartford

review star

No reviews yet

365 Main St.

East Hartford, CT 06118

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Cold Brew
Iced Latte

HOT / ESPRESSO

Double Shot

$3.00

Choose from our house espresso blend, 5th State, with notes of dark maple, brown butter, and blackberry, or our house Decaf espresso, Speed Limit, with notes of cherry, graham cracker, and honey.

Macchiato

$3.50

A 2 oz beverage. Double shot of espresso with a scoop of frothy foam made from steamed milk.

Con Panna

$3.50

Double shot (2 oz) of espresso with a topping of whipped cream.

Cortado

$3.80

A 4 oz beverage. A ristretto double shot, complimented with equal parts of steamed milk. A ristretto shot is a higher concentrated espresso shot, making it more tart in flavor. This is a perfect drink if you don’t want a lot of milk!

Latte

$3.90+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.90+

A double shot of espresso and our house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin) with steamed milk of your choice.

Maple Cardamom Latte

$4.90+

House-made maple cardamom syrup added to a double shot of espresso and steamed milk of your choice.

Cinnamon Apple Whiskey Latte

$4.65+

House-made cinnamon apple whiskey syrup added to a double shot of espresso and steamed milk of your choice. *Does NOT contain alcohol.

Cappuccino

$3.90+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of microfoam, making the milk a little lighter and fluffier than in a latte.

Cafe Mocha

$4.20+

A double shot of espresso with our house-made chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and a thin layer of microfoam, just as in a latte.

Americano

$3.30+

A double shot of espresso and hot water. The espresso acts like a coffee concentrate and is diluted through the water. Drinks like a brewed coffee!

HOT / BREWED

Light Roast

$2.65+

Our signature house blend Steady Habits is smooth and sweet, with notes of roasted nuts, fig, and caramel.

Dark Roast

$2.70+

Our Big Red Truck dark roast is a blend of both washed process and natural process Colombian coffees for a rich and layered coffee with notes of dark chocolate, crème brûlée, and warm spices.

HOT / ALTERNATIVE

Tea

$2.25+

Choose from a selection of black, green, or herbal loose leaf teas from Royal Tea New York.

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate

$4.35+

Venezuelan cacao steamed into your choice of milk and lightly sweetened with our house-made vanilla syrup.

Chai Latte

$3.40+

Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Steamed together with your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

$3.55+

Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water create the base for this caffeinated green tea latte made with your choice of milk. Our matcha from Royal Tea New York is unsweetened, but flavor shots are available!

Golden Milk Latte

$3.40+

Turmeric, vanilla, and cinnamon are paired with your choice of milk for a sunny, mood-lifting drink without the caffeine. Equally as good with espresso if you need the kick!

Steamer

$2.25+

A light, sweet, and non-caffeinated drink made with your choice of milk and flavor shot.

HOT / POUR OVER

Pour Over: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

Pour Over: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

$5.00+

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. Natural processed coffees are known for their distinct and bold notes of sweetness, jammy fruit, and even wine, since the coffees’ fruit is left on the seed (bean) for several days and is not removed until after it has dried. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

Pour Over: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

Pour Over: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

$5.00+

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique and sweet, citrusy coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

Pour Over: Mexico / Sierra Azul

Pour Over: Mexico / Sierra Azul

$5.00+Out of stock

MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: TOASTED ALMOND, CHOCOLATE, CANDIED ORANGE Sierra Azul is a certified Organic and Fair Trade organization located in the buffer zone of the El Triunfo Biosphere in Chiapas, Mexico. The smallholder members are dedicated to environmental protection as well as producing high-quality coffees organically. Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

Pour Over: Peru / Cajamarca

Pour Over: Peru / Cajamarca

$5.00+

DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes! Pour overs are made to order, and are an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, increasing control over the brewing and highlighting the coffee's brightness, nuance, and complexity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

Pour Over: Blends

$5.00+Out of stock

A pour over allows for complete control over the brewing of each individual cup, highlighting its brightness, nuance, and complexity. Choose from our current selection of featured single origin coffees.

HOT / FRENCH PRESS

French Press: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

French Press: Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

$5.00+

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY This single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. Natural processed coffees are known for their distinct and bold notes of sweetness, jammy fruit, and even wine, since the coffees’ fruit is left on the seed (bean) for several days and is not removed until after it has dried. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

French Press: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

French Press: Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

$5.00+

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique and sweet, citrusy coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

French Press: Mexico / Sierra Azul

French Press: Mexico / Sierra Azul

$5.00+Out of stock

MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: TOASTED ALMOND, CHOCOLATE, CANDIED ORANGE Sierra Azul is a certified Organic and Fair Trade organization located in the buffer zone of the El Triunfo Biosphere in Chiapas, Mexico. The smallholder members are dedicated to environmental protection as well as producing high-quality coffees organically. A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

French Press: Peru / Cajamarca

French Press: Peru / Cajamarca

$5.00+

DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes! A French press is an individual cup brewed on demand just for you, and brings out each coffee's deepest and richest notes with minimal acidity. Try it black before adding anything to see just how unique each coffee can be!

French Press: Blends

$5.00+Out of stock

ICED / ESPRESSO

Blood Orange Espresso Soda (12 oz Only)

Blood Orange Espresso Soda (12 oz Only)

$4.60

SUMMER SPECIAL! Double shot of chilled espresso and blood orange and vanilla syrup over ice and topped with club soda—a sweet, sparkling iced americano! Dairy free + vegan + gluten free.

Iced Latte

$4.15+

A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over milk. Add extra espresso or flavor shots to your liking!

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.15+

A double shot of espresso and house-made pumpkin spice flavor shot (made with real pumpkin) shaken with ice and poured over milk.

Iced Maple Cardamom Latte

$5.15+

House-made maple cardamom syrup added to a double shot of espresso and milk of your choice.

Iced Cinnamon Apple Whiskey Latte

$4.90+

House-made cinnamon apple whiskey syrup added to a double shot of espresso and milk of your choice. *Does NOT contain alcohol.

Iced Mocha

$4.90+

A double shot of espresso shaken over ice with our house-made chocolate syrup and poured over milk.

Iced Americano

$3.60+

A double shot of espresso shaken over ice and added to ice water. Drinks like an iced coffee, with the distinct taste of our bright and sweet espresso.

ICED / ON TAP

Cold Brew

$3.70+

Our signature cold brew is popular for being smooth and chocolatey.

Jet Fuel

$4.50+

Our cold brew concentrate: expect about double the strength of the standard cold brew.

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our cold brew concentrate is infused with nitrogen, and the higher PSI gives it a rich, cascading, and creamy pour without actually introducing any additives.

Cold Brewed Iced Tea: Savannah Sunrise

$3.10+

Black Ceylon tea blended with red rose petals, cranberry, orange, and peach.

Kombucha: Hibiscus Elderberry

$6.00+

Kombucha Spritzer: Hibiscus Elderberry

$3.00+

Kombucha + seltzer.

ICED / ALTERNATIVE

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Paired with your choice of milk over ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.95+

Finely ground green tea leaves dissolved in water are shaken over ice, then poured over your choice of milk. Our matcha from Royal Tea New York is unsweetened, but flavor shots are available!

Iced Golden Milk Latte

$3.75+

Turmeric, vanilla, and cinnamon are paired with your choice of milk and poured over ice for a sunny, mood-lifting drink without the caffeine. Equally as good with espresso if you need the kick!

Iced Tea (Brewed from Hot)

$2.90+

Iced London Fog

$4.40+

Earl grey tea, vanilla syrup and your choice of milk.

Milk

$2.30+

Cold milk. Choose "mocha" for chocolate milk. Please choose "steamer" under the "Hot" beverages category for steamed/hot milk!

Soda, Etc.

$1.50+

Selection of fountain drinks including sodas, lemonade, and juice.

BOX OF COFFEE & GROWLERS

Box of Coffee

$35.00Out of stock

Bring a box of our delicious coffee to your work meeting or any party! One box serves twelve 8oz cups of coffee. Please let us know if you would like us to include cups, sugar and stirrers with your order. You many chose up to two types of milk as well.

FOR YOUR PUP

Rebelatte

A cup of whipped cream for your dog to enjoy as you enjoy your Rebel Dog--take a photo or video and tag us!

PASTRIES

Vegan Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.25

Vegan Blueberry Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Pie Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Maple Bacon Donut

$3.00

Apple Cider Donut

$3.00

Chocolate Frosted Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Sprinkle Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Black & White Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Raspberry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Nutella Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry Jam Bar

$4.95Out of stock

Cookie Bar

$4.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf with Walnuts

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Walnut Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Butterfinger Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Cappuccino Chip Biscotti

$4.95

Day Old Pastry

$1.50Out of stock

Day Old Donut

$0.75Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

BUILD YOUR OWN! Get creative and choose the amount of eggs you'd like, any protein, cheeses, vegetables, sauces, or other add ons!

Eggs Benedict

Original Benedict

$12.50

2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.

Santa Monica Benedict

$11.50

2 poached eggs, tomato, avocado, arugula, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.

Nova Scotia Benedict

$15.50

2 poached eggs, smoked salmon, avocado, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.

Oaxaca Benedict

$13.50

2 poached eggs, bacon, refried beans, banana peppers, avocado, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, green onions, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.

Reubenski Benedict

$12.50

2 poached eggs, pastrami, Swiss cheese, bacon-sauerkraut, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.

Motherland Benedict

$12.50

2 poached eggs, kielbasa, bacon- sauerkraut, grilled onions, and hollandaise. Served open-face on an English muffin.

Avocado Toast

Includes a thick slice of our house-made multigrain bread piled with smashed avocado (with lime, olive oil, salt, and pepper). Customize it by adding eggs, protein, veggies, and more!
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Includes a thick slice of our house-made multigrain bread piled with smashed avocado (with lime, olive oil, salt, and pepper). Customize it by adding eggs, protein, veggies, and more!

Potato Pancake

Also known as latkes, fresh shredded potatoes and onion are formed into a patty and fried lightly golden brown. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off!

Potato Pancake

$2.50

Also known as a latke, fresh shredded potatoes and onion formed into a patty and fried lightly golden brown. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off! **Our potato pancakes are gluten free, but encounter cross-contamination with gluten during the frying process.**

Sour Cream

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Pierogi

Pierogi

$2.50

Polish dumplings with a cheese and potato filling. Served with grilled onions. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off!

Sour Cream

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Sandwiches

Prosciutto Caprese

Prosciutto Caprese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, and pesto mayo served on house-made flatbread.

Jalisco Turkey

$12.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, veggie blend, and a chipotle tequila lime mayo. Served on house-made flatbread.

Belgian Bird

$13.00

Fried chicken and a Tabasco maple butter. Served on a Belgian Waffle.

Korean Cheese Steak

$16.50

Thin- sliced steak, koren bbq sauce, provolone cheese, pickled onions, and roasted peppers. Served on house-made flatbread.

Fish Fry

$15.00

Battered white fish with spicy tartar slaw on a toasted English muffin with your choice of side.

Gouda Tuna

$12.50

Tuna salad (w/ celery & onions), gouda cheese, tomato, and arugula. Served on house-made flatbread.

Cubano

$13.50

Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard sauce. Served one house- made flatbread.

Reuben

$13.50

Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, bacon- sauerkraut, and russian dressing. Served on our house-made marble rye bread.

Falafel Sandwich

$12.50

Fried falafel, pickled onions, tomato, romaine lettuce, and pomegranate tzatziki. Served on house-made flatbread. Sub out the pomegranate tzatziki for our lime tahini to make it vegan!

Cluckin Truffle

$13.50

Fried chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, veggie blend, and truffle mayo. Served on a hard roll.

Grilled Cheese

$1.15

Greens & Grains

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Asiago cheese, and a lemon truffle oil dressing. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, house-made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).

Chopped Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, veggie blend, gorgonzola cheese, sunflower seeds, craisins, raw red onion, and a raspberry vinaigrette. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, and a house-made italian dressing. Served with house made flatbread (contains cheese).

Grain Bowl

$12.50

Chickpeas, quinoa, barley, pickled onions, pico de gallo, avocado, tossed in a lime tahini dressing.

Soup

Cup Soup du Jour

$5.00

Please call us for today's selection of house-made soup.

Bowl Soup du Jour

$7.00

Please call us for today's selection of house-made soup.

Burgers

Includes one 4 oz. beef patty on a potato roll. Customize the rest as you like!

Build Your Own Burger

$6.75

Includes one 4 oz. beef patty on a potato roll. Customize the rest as you like!

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

House-made black bean and masa patty topped with cheddar cheese, hot peppers, onions, lettuce, mayo, and avocado smash on a potato roll.

Small Plates

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Hand-stretched flatbread with garlic butter, mozzarella, and Gorgonzola. | Any additions or substitutions are subject to charges in addition to $25 combo price. Add one pizza from "Pizza 1" section and one from "Pizza 2" section, boneless buffalo wings, and garlic bread to cart then apply promo code COMBO25 at checkout for discounts to apply.

Truffle Fries APP

$9.00

Shoestring fries tossed in truffle oil, Asiago, and fresh rosemary.

Sesame Cauliflower

Sesame Cauliflower

$12.00

Sesame crusted and fried, served with a ginger sriracha sauce.

Tater Tots

$9.00

Tater tots tossed in a maple coffee rub.

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Half pound of boneless wings. Choose your sauce/flavor.

Pollo Taco

$5.50

Pulled chicken with avocado, cilantro, and grilled onion on white corn tortilla.

Barbacoa Taco

$5.50

Slow cooked beef, pico de gallo, onion and cilantro sour cream on a corn tortilla.

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

spiced pulled pork, house-made pineapple salsa, white onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Frijol Taco

$5.50

Spicy refried beans, pickled red cabbage and fire-roasted tomato salsa on a corn tortilla.

Pescado Taco

$5.50

Battered white fish topped with a spicy tartar slaw, cilantro and onions on a white corn tortilla.

Sides

Cajun Nutmeg Chips

$2.75

Coleslaw

$2.00

Quinoa Salad

$2.00

Chickpea Salad

$2.00

Flatbread

$2.00

Small French Fry

$5.00

Large French Fry

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Arugula Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Chopped Salad

$5.00

Drinks

Just Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$2.95

Snacks

Overnight Oats

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Retail Coffee Bags

Holiday Blend

Holiday Blend

$18.75+

MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HOT CHOCOLATE, WARM SPICES, VELVETY This year's Holiday Blend coffee from Rebel Dog is sure to be a crowd pleaser, with its rich body and warm cinnamon and hot chocolate notes. Stock up to brew during your holiday festivities and to give as gifts!

Steady Habits House Blend

Steady Habits House Blend

$16.50+

LIGHT-MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: CARAMEL, FIG, ROASTED NUTS Our signature house offering blends coffees from Central and South America in a medium-light roast for an easy-to-drink, everyday coffee. We chose the name Steady Habits, an unofficial moniker for our home state of Connecticut, to reflect this coffee’s reliability and approachability for all coffee drinkers.

Big Red Truck (Dark Roast)

Big Red Truck (Dark Roast)

$17.00+

DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: DARK CHOCOLATE, CREME BRULEE, WARM SPICES Rebel Dog's Big Red Truck dark roast is a blend of both washed process and natural process Colombian coffees for a rich and layered coffee. Named for the food truck that started it all: did you know that co-owner Peter started Rebel Dog out of a big red food truck in front of his Plainville restaurant, Confetti (which then became the original Rebel Dog location), selling breakfast sandwiches and cold brew coffee made from coffee roasted by hand over an open flame?

5th State Espresso Blend

5th State Espresso Blend

$17.00+

MEDIUM-DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: DARK MAPLE, BROWN BUTTER, BLACKBERRY Our flagship espresso blend that is built to please the taste preference of all old school and new school espresso drinkers. This blend pairs beautifully with milk and creates a beautiful crema which is ideal for latte art, but it's also great on any other brew method!

Speed Limit (Decaf)

Speed Limit (Decaf)

$18.00+

MEDIUM-DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HONEY, GRAHAM CRACKER, CHERRY For when you need to pump the breaks on caffeine, turn to this incredibly flavorful, naturally decaffeinated Colombian coffee. This coffee is decaffeinated right in Colombia using Ethyl Acetate (EA), a naturally occurring ester found in bananas and, for this purpose, as a by-product of fermenting sugar cane. This process is exceptional for maintaining the integrity and sweetness of the green coffee even as the caffeine is removed (until only a maximum of .001%-.003% remains).

Session Blend (Half-Caf)

Session Blend (Half-Caf)

$17.00

MEDIUM ROAST / TASTES LIKE: HONEYCRISP APPLE & MACADAMIA, w/ SILKY TEXTURE A half-caffeinated blend of Mexican and naturally decaffeinated Colombian coffees for when you need to slow down just a little bit.

Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

Ethiopia / Kayon Mountain (Organic, Heirloom)

$22.00

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: KEY LIME, BLACK TEA, TOFFEE This unique coffee comes to us from the Kayon Mountain Farm in Shakiso, within the Guji Zone in Ethiopia, which is well known for producing exceptional coffees. Kayon Mountain is a USDA certified organic farm producing mainly heirloom Ethiopian varieties of coffee. The Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm is owned by multiple families that have been born and raised around the experience of coffee. These shareholding members had mainly been supplying coffee to auction for the past 30 years until they started their farm in 2012. This farm boasts a 500 hecatare spread, of which half is planted in heirloom Typica coffee and the other land reserved for cabbage, and indigenous shade trees. By 2015, they had implemented washing stations and dry-hullers allowing them to start exporting their own coffees and now see an annual production of about 300 tonnes.

Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

Colombia / Manos Juntas (Natural Process)

$21.00

LIGHT ROAST / TASTES LIKE: STRAWBERRY JAM, AMARETTO, VELVETY TEXTURE Another new coffee roasted by Rebel Dog, this single origin offering is comprised of high-scoring coffees from eight smallholder farms who deliver their harvests to the Manos Juntas mill for processing. The coffee cherries undergo anaerobic fermentation for five days, are aged for an additional five days, and are then dried on solar dryers for anywhere from 30 to 45 days.

Peru / Cajamarca

Peru / Cajamarca

$20.00

DARK ROAST / TASTES LIKE: COCOA, BLACKCURRANT, TAMARIND Perfect for coffee drinkers who prefer a rich, darkly roasted coffee but are looking to try something new with unique and complex tasting notes!

All hours
Sunday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. offers coffee, breakfast, lunch, pizza, burgers, small plates, beer, and wine--conveniently located off Route 2!

Location

365 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118

Directions

Gallery
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

