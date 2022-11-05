Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean

Rebel House/Uncle Pinkies Deli Boca Raton

2,803 Reviews

$$

297 East Palmetto Park Road

293 East Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL, 33432

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Small Plates

Warm Crab Dip

Warm Crab Dip

$19.00Out of stock

artichoke, mango chutney, naan bread, crudites

Pork Belly & Watermelon Salad

$21.00Out of stock

iceberg, kale, jalapeno, thai vinaigrette

Burrata

Burrata

$17.00Out of stock

mango, scallion pesto, prosciutto

Empanadas

Empanadas

$14.00Out of stock

manchego, aji amarillo, pickled red onions

Chinese BBQ Ribs

Chinese BBQ Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

5 ribs, marinated cucumber salad

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$13.00Out of stock

marinated feta, brussels leaves, pine nuts, pomegranate seeds

Cauliflower Caesar

$14.00Out of stock

crispy quinoa, anchovy vinaigrette, peppadews

Matzo Fried Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

shawarma spice, roasted garlic tahini

Mongolian Beef Lo Mein

Mongolian Beef Lo Mein

$18.00Out of stock

egg noodles, sweet soy, garlic chives

Chinese 'Chicken Wonton' Salad

$15.00Out of stock

cashews, orange, chicken wonton, soy ginger dressing

Lobster Meatballs

Lobster Meatballs

$24.00Out of stock

ricotta gnocchi, vodka sauce, pancetta

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$19.00Out of stock

sushi rice cake, avocado puree, jalapeno

Octopus

Octopus

$23.00Out of stock

potato puree, smoked paprika vinaigrette

Rebel Cheesesteak 2.0

Rebel Cheesesteak 2.0

$20.00Out of stock

truffled wiz, sweet peppers & onions, pull apart Hawaiian rolls

Vegan Cheesesteak

$20.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$15.00Out of stock

Wahoo Tataki

$23.00Out of stock

Vegetables

Poutine

Poutine

$11.00Out of stock

beef gravy, mozzarella, green onions

O.G Brussels

O.G Brussels

$12.00Out of stock

chinese sausage, sweet soy

Mac N Cheesy Corn

Mac N Cheesy Corn

$12.00Out of stock

elbow macaroni, bacon, green onions

Crispy Eggplant

$11.00Out of stock
Humus

Humus

$12.00Out of stock

broccoli, hummus, pomegranate, cashews, naan bread

Cottage Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Biscuits

$9.00Out of stock

Side Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Side Fried Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Charred Sweet Potatoes

$13.00Out of stock

chimichurri, grilled red onion, fresno chile

Extra Side Of Tortillas W/pineapple

$3.99Out of stock

Large Plates

Bronzino Al Pastor

$39.00Out of stock

pineapple sauce, cilantro pesto, estella's fresh tortillas

Duck A L'Orange

Duck A L'Orange

$37.00Out of stock
Horseradish Salmon

Horseradish Salmon

$31.00Out of stock

braised red cabbage, cauliflower puree

Skirt Steak

$45.00Out of stock
Classic Double Cheeseburger

Classic Double Cheeseburger

$20.00Out of stock

american cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce, add pinkie's pastrami $5

Chicken Scarp

$28.00Out of stock

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Lilly's Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Donuts

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Kid Chicken Tender

$10.00Out of stock

Kid Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Pasta

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Late Night Food

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, served on a challah bun with cottage fries

Rebel Cheesesteak

Rebel Cheesesteak

$20.00

Prime Ribeye, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Truffled Wiz on a Hero with Cottage Fries

Classic Double Cheeseburger

Classic Double Cheeseburger

$20.00

two 4oz patties, american cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce on a challah bun served with cottage fries

Brisket Grilled Cheese Dip

$20.00

Banh Mi Hot Dog Sando

$17.00

Pinkie's Reuben

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Rebel House at 297/293 E. Palmetto Park Road.

Location

297 East Palmetto Park Road, 293 East Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL, 33432, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Gallery
Rebel House image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

