Rebel Kitchen +Bar 229 West Saint Charles Rd

No reviews yet

229 West Saint Charles Rd

Lombard, IL 60148

Popular Items

Steak Sliders
Chicken Giardiniera Sand
Carne Asada Fries

Appetizers

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.00

Carne Asada Fries

$17.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Giardiniera Hummus

$12.00

P.E.I. Mussels

$13.00

Rebel Flatbread

$16.00

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Salads

Rebel Chopped

$14.00

Cesar Salad

$13.00

Burrata + Roasted Tomato

$16.00

The Wedge

$10.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Taco Plates

Shredded Chicken Taco Plate

$15.00

Short Rib Taco Plate

$16.00

Blackened Cod Taco Plate

$15.00

Fried Avocado Taco Plate

$14.50

Taco Plate

$15.00

Sandwiches

Rebel Burger

$16.00

Big Burger

$16.00

Crispy Honey Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Giardiniera Sand

$15.00

Steak Sliders

$20.00

Caprese Panini

$14.00

Entrees/Pasta

Steak Frites

$29.00

Steak Milanese

$29.00

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

Crispy KoreanChicken

$24.00

Pesto Crusted Salmon

$28.00

Fish + Chips

$22.00

Seafood Misto Bucatini

$29.00

Rebel Rigatoni

$26.00

Cacio Pepe

$18.00

Pappardelle Primavera

$22.00

Summer Risotto

$24.00

Sides

Creamy Polenta

$5.00

Side Elotes Salad

$6.00

Brussles Sprouts + Bacon

$8.00

Bacon Mac + Cheese

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Nutella Creme Brulee

$8.00

Add Ice Cream

$2.00

Spiced Apple Cheescake

$9.00

Little Rebels

Cheeseburger Little Rebels

$10.00

Buttered Noodles Little Rebels

$6.00

Chicken Fingers Little Rebel

$8.00

Specials

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Rigatoni Margherita

$23.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$25.00

BBQ Dusted Wings

$14.00

LIQUOR

Sky Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One Citroen Vodka

$10.00

Goose Vodka

$11.00

Tito's Vodka

$11.00

Rebel Vodka

$9.00

Hendrick's Gin

$12.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00

Jin Jiji Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Capt Morgan Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Gosling's Rum

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Ak Zanj Rum

$9.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

Cincoro Anejo Tequila

$23.00

Cincoro Repo Tequila

$18.00

Cincoro Silver Tequila

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Pata

$14.00

Teramana Repo Tequila

$11.00

Teramana Silver Tequila

$9.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$10.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$13.00

Cimarron Blanco

$10.00

Teramana Anejo

$15.00

G4 Blanco

$12.00

Gran Coramino Anejo

$16.00

Cimarron Reposado

$13.00

4 Roses Bourbon

$10.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$13.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$12.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$19.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon

$13.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$11.00

Navigator Bourbon

$9.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig Whiskey

$16.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$11.00

Jefferson's

$13.00

Hirsch The Horizon Bourbon

$13.00

Few Bourbon

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jamesons

$8.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Scotc

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Tulamore Dew

$8.00

Proper 12

$9.00

Gledallugh

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Godiva White

$9.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Skewball

$9.00

Dorda Coconut

$10.00

Dorda Sea Salt

$10.00

Amaretto Stone/Sour

$10.00

Martell Cognac

$13.00

COCKTAILS

Frose

$12.00

Pineapple Infused Vodka

$12.00

Rebel Paloma Stiegle

$12.00

Smoky Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Mezcal Old Fashion

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Smoked Manhattan

$14.00

Blueberry Gin Fizz

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Sangria

$13.00

Frozen Apple Cider Marg

$12.00

The Spaghetti

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Rebel Vodka + Lemonade

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Trick or Treat Punch

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$18.00

Brunch Bloody

$14.00

Frozen Whiskey

$12.00

JM Cold Brew Soda

$11.00

JM Cold Brew Float

$11.00

JM Cold Brew Old Fashion

$12.00

JM Cold Brew Martini

$13.00

Teramana Mimosa Sunrise

$12.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

Churros Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Apple Tini

$10.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

White Russian

$11.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Hot Tottie

$10.00

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

BEER

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

New Castle

$5.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

3 Floyd's Gumballhead

$6.00

Pipeworks Pilsner

$7.00

Noon Whistle Gummy Series

$7.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stiegl Radler

$7.00

Cruz Blanca Hazy IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Two Hound Red Lager

$8.00

Athletic Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

High Life 8oz

$3.00

Acid Test Mango Sour

$7.00

Two Hounds Lite Lager

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Monaco Tequila

$7.00

Monaco Citrus Rush

$7.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Long Citrus

$6.00

WINE

Austin Cab 6oz

$15.00

Connundrum 6oz

$10.00

Cristom 6oz

$15.00

Curran Creek Cab Red 6oz

$9.00

Diamandes 6oz

$10.00

Duckhorn 6oz

$14.00

Treana Red Blend 6oz

$12.00

Gran Passione 6oz

$11.00

Pessimest 6oz

$12.50

Sea Sun 6oz

$10.00

Treana Cab 6oz

$12.00

Wonderwall 6oz

$12.00

Juggernaut Red Blend 6oz

$12.00

Meiomi 6oz

$12.00

Anatomy Cab 6oz

$15.00

Connundrum Red - Glass 9oz

$14.00

Treana Blend Red - Glass 9oz

$15.00

Curran Creek Cab Red - Glass 9oz

$12.00

Treana Cab Red - Glass 9oz

$16.00

Austin Hope Cab Red - Glass 9oz

$20.00

Sea Sun Noir Red - Glass 9oz

$14.00

Cristom Noir Red - Glass 9oz

$19.00

Diamande Malbec Red - Glass 9oz

$14.00

Wonderwall Syrah Red - Glass 9oz

$16.00

Duckhorn Merlot Red - Glass 9oz

$19.00

Pessimest - Glass 9oz

$17.00

Gran Passione Red - Glass 9oz

$15.00

Juggernaut Red Blend - Glass 9oz

$16.00

Meiomi - Glass 9oz

$16.00

Anatomy Cab-Glass 9oz

$19.00

Connundrum Red - BTL

$38.00

Treana Blend Red - BTL

$46.00

Curran Creek Cab Red - BTL

$34.00

Treana Cab Red - BTL

$48.00

Austin Hope Cab Red - BTL

$60.00

Caymus Cab Red - BTL

$125.00

Justin Isoceles Red - BTL

$125.00

Ruffino Ducale Gold Red - BTL

$90.00

Heman's Story Milk + Honey Red - BTL

$90.00

Sea Sun Noir Red - BTL

$38.00

Meiomi Noir Red - BTL

$48.00

Cristom Noir Red - BTL

$60.00

Diamandes Malbec Red - BTL

$38.00

Wonderwall Syrah Red - BTL

$46.00

Duckhorn Merlot Red - BTL

$54.00

Pessimest - BTL

$48.00

Gran Passione Rossi - BTL

$42.00

Anatomy Cab - BTL

$60.00

Juggernaut- BTL

$48.00

Ducale Gold Chianti - BTL

$90.00

Chalk Chard-Glass 6oz

$12.50

Clean Riesling-Glass 6oz

$9.00

Cotes du Coast White-Glass 6oz

$12.50

Curran Chard-Glass 6oz

$9.00

Il Conti-Glass 6oz

$10.00

Kim Sauv. Blanc-Glass 6oz

$12.50

Koha Sauv - Glass 6oz

$10.00

Crossbarn Chard-Glass 6oz

$14.00

Esk Valley Sauv Blanc-Glass 6oz

$11.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc-6oz

$9.00

Ramey-6oz

$15.00

Curran Creek Chard - Glass 9oz

$12.00

Chalk Hill Chard - Glass 9oz

$17.00

Crossbarn Chard - Glass 9oz

$18.00

Esk Valley Sauv - Glass 9oz

$15.00

Kim Sauv - Glass 9oz

$17.00

Clean Slate Riesling - Glass 9oz

$12.00

Cotes du Coast White Blend - Glass 9oz

$16.00

Il Conti- Glass 9oz

$14.00

Koha Sauv - Glass 9oz

$14.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc - Glass 9oz

$12.00

Ramey Chard-9oz

$19.00

Curran Creek Chard - BTL

$34.00

Chalk Hill Chard - BTL

$48.00

Ramey Chard - BTL

$60.00

Kim Sauv - BTL

$48.00

Clean Slate Riesling - BTL

$34.00

Cotes du Coast White Blend - BTL

$48.00

Il Conti Grigio - BTL

$38.00

Koha Sauv - BTL

$38.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc- BTL

$35.00

CrossBarn Chard-BTL

$54.00

Esk Valley Sauv Blanc- BTL

$42.00

Ramey Chard-BTL

$58.00

Cotes des Roses - Glass 6oz

$9.00

Summer In A Bottle - Glass 6oz

$11.00

Cotes de Roses - Glass 9oz

$12.00

Summer in a Bottle - Glass 9oz

$15.00

Cote des Roses Rose - BTL

$34.00

Summer in a Bottle - BTL

$42.00

Rose All Day Can - BTL

$8.00

Brilla Prosecco - 187

$9.00

Chandon Champagne - 187

$14.00

Brilla Rose Proseco - 187

$9.00

Mionetto Moscato - 187

$9.00

Rose All Day - 250ml

$8.00

Brilla Prosecco - BTL

$34.00

Chandon Champagne - BTL

$60.00

NA BEV.

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Panna Water

$3.00

Pelligrino Water

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.50

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard, IL 60148

