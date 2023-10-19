Rebel Ramen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ramen and Bubble Tea made with love and served with heart.
Location
Deco 111 W 10th St stall 6, Wilmington, DE 19801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo - Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo
No Reviews
111 W 10th St, stall 3 Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurant