Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Bowl
$14.50

Choose your broth Choose your protein Add additional proteins (optional) Choose up to 5 included toppings Choose additional toppings for $1 each Mix it up with a stir-in for $1

Mayu Ramen Bowl
Mayu Ramen Bowl
$15.50

pork bone broth, roasted pork belly, black garlic oil, roasted leeks, soft-boiled egg, red ginger, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots

Miso Ramen Bowl
Miso Ramen Bowl
$14.00

miso broth, braised pork belly, fish cakes, bamboo shoots, chopped scallions, marinated soft-boiled eggs, wood ear mushrooms

Food

Bowls

Autumn Vegan Bowl
Autumn Vegan Bowl
$15.50

Luscious Wild Mushroom Broth, Eggplant, chili marinated bamboo, wood eared mushrooms, shitake mushrooms, pickled ginger, black sesame seeds, roasted leeks.

Korean BBQ Bowl
Korean BBQ Bowl
$17.00Out of stock

Korean BBQ short rib with tonkotsu broth, chili oil marinated bamboo shoot, shiitake mushrooms, corn, jalapenos, scallions, marinated soft-boiled egg, gochujang drizzle

Shio Ramen Bowl
Shio Ramen Bowl
$15.50

pork bone broth, shio tare, braised pork belly, fish cake, crispy nori, sweet cream butter, bok choy, wood eared mushrooms, scallions **no substitutions please**

Spicy Miso Ramen Bowl
Spicy Miso Ramen Bowl
$16.00

miso broth, confit chicken, red coconut curry, marinated soft-boiled eggs, sliced leeks, bamboo shoots, jalapeños, fresh corn

Veggie Ramen Bowl
Veggie Ramen Bowl
$14.00

vegetable broth, shoyu, pan-roasted tofu, black sesame seeds, sauteed cabbage, bamboo shoots, charred bok choy, fresh corn

Dessert

green tea baked custard
Matcha Flan
Matcha Flan
$7.00

Beverages

Bubble Tea

Sweet Blue Thai Tea swirled with milk, ice and Boba
Brown Sugar
$6.00
Ginger Hibiscus with Vanilla infused Coconut Milk (Vegan)
$6.00

Hibiscus Tea, Vanilla Coconut Milk and Brown Sugar Boba

Cookies and Cream
$6.00
Honey Dew
$6.00
Kiwi-Guava
$6.00
Mango
$6.00
Plain tea, no bubbles
$6.00
Vanilla
$6.00

Sake & Beer

Yomi Sake "The Afterlife" 250ml
Yomi Sake "The Afterlife" 250ml
$11.00

Junmai Gingo (58% polish), 13% abv delicious notes of melon, cherry, red berries, light cream, and subtle mochi

Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass Sake 300ml
Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass Sake 300ml
$14.00

Infused Nigori (58% polish), 13.5% abv, SMV -31 300ml blend of gingo sake & all natural cream coconut and tangy exotic lemon grass

Kirin Ichiban
Kirin Ichiban
$7.00

American Lager, Japan 5%

Sapporo 24oz
Sapporo 24oz
$9.00

Japanese Lager 4.9% abv

Kibo Junmai Sake 180ml
$8.00
G Joy Genshu Sake 300ml
$15.00
Lucky Dog Sake 180ml
$8.00

Soda & Beverages

Coke
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
Diet Coke
$2.00
Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale
Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale
$2.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Saratoga Sparkling Water
$4.00
Bottled Still Water
$2.00
Curious No. 6 Elixir
Curious No. 6 Elixir
$11.00

Coconut Pineapple Painkiller Booze Free Craft Cocktail Curious Elixirs

Brisk Iced Tea with Lemn
$2.00