Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Rebel Republic Social House

review star

No reviews yet

1710 S Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Modern Social

Buffalo Sprouts

$10.00

House hot sauce, crumbled bleu cheese

Chili Cumin Meatballs

$12.65

Red Quinoa, Shaved carrots, Thai Chili BBQ, Mint dressing, pita bread

Crazy Wings

$17.25

Asian Chili Sauce, Pickled Veggie Slaw

Crispy Shrimp Wontons

$14.38

With Crazy Wing sauce

Fried Cauliflower Shishito Peppers

$11.50

Sriracha peanuts, Sweet pepper relish, Cotija

Fried Deviled Eggs

$11.50

Whipped Egg Yolk, Bacon, Volcano Salt, Green onion

Giant Pretzel

$12.65

805 Beer Jalapeno Cheese, House pickled Veggies

House Fries & mornay

$11.50

Creamy white sauce, House cut fries, fried egg, bacon, green onion

Memphis Pork Rib

$13.80

House Rub, Miso Yaki Sauce

Pork Cheek Tacos

$14.95

Radish-Red onion Salsa, smashed Poblano Avocado, Queso Fresco

PUB Dips

$17.25

French Onion Dip, Tzatziki, Sriracha Hummus, Watermelon Radish, Persian Cucumber, carrots, pita bread, taro chips

Skillet Mac N' Cheese

$11.50

Four Cheese, Jalapenop Relish, Panko Bread Crumbs

Smoked Carnitas Nachos

$20.70

Chips, Beans, pickled jalapenos, southern BBQ, munster cheese, Cilantro Cream, Smashed Poblano Avocado

Greens

Beets With Greens

$17.25

Goat Cheese crustini, pepitas, Champagne agave dressing

Burrata N' Fava

$17.25

Sundried Pesto oil, Fava beans, burrata cheese, persian cucumbers, Korean chili threads, baguette

PUB Salad

$14.95

Frisee, Radicchio, Pecans, Bacon, Chicory, Bleu Cheese, Apple Lemon Vinaigrette

Spiced Seared Salmon Salad

$23.00

Manchego, Argula, Yougurt Mint dresing, red peppers, avocado, red quinoa

The Market Salad

$18.40

Farro, wild arugula, strawberries,red onion, candied walnuts, Feta, English Peas, Persian Cucumbers, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Craft Entrees

Olive Oil Poached Salmon

$25.30

Champagne Chimichurri, baby potatoes, shaved radish, spinach

Seared Salmon Toast

$23.00

Smashed poblano avocado, radishes, heirloom tomatoes, persian cucumbers, dill, olive oil, crusty baguette

Short Rib

$25.30

Coffee Whiskey Glaze, English pea risotto, broccolini, shaved carrots

The Steak

$36.80

Frime flat iron, Smashed potatoes, pickled veggies, asparagus

Buns

Adult Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Adult Tenders

$16.10

Banh Mi

$17.00

Baguette, asian slaw, jalapeno relish

Greek Salmon Pita

$23.00

Tzatziki, Kalamato Olives, Tomatoes, Argula, Feta cheese, greek spices, pita bread, lemon

Impossible Burger

$18.98

Brioche bun, Butter lettuce, avocado, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan juicy lucy aioli

Little Rebel Burger

$18.40

American cheese, sweet onion, juicy lucy aioli

Short Rib Double Dipped

$17.50

House braised short rib, baguette, Au Jus

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.40

Spicy batter, House Sriracha drizzle, Mint yougurt slaw

Sundried Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Sourdough, Tomato, Butter lettuce, Manchego

The House Burger

$18.98

Sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, garlic mustard spread, engligh muffin

House Sides

Asparagus

$9.20

Broccolini

$9.20

Fries

$9.20

Fruit

$9.20

House Salad

$9.20

Smashed Potatoes

$9.20

Desserts

Big Kid Icecream Sandwich

$9.20Out of stock

Salted Caremel and choc chip cookie, vanilla icecream and brown sugar cinnamon ice cream, whipped cream

Funky Monkey Bread Pudding

$9.20

Milk stout fudge, dulce de leche, vanilla ice cream, whiskey caremel, whipped cream

Rebel Sundae

$9.20

Brown sugar icecream, whipped cream, whiskey caremel, stout chocolate fudge, roasted peanuts

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.20

Fries, Ranch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.20

American cheese, Sourdough

Kids Jr Burger

$9.20

American Cheese, Fries

Kids Mac Queso

$9.20

Cheese sauce, Elbows

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Contemporary Social House serving modern, Scratch American bar food. Over 100 Whiskies, 15 drafts and 30 craft cocktails.

Website

Location

1710 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

