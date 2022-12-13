  • Home
Rebel Taco - Brambleton 22850 Brambelton Plaza, Suite 101

No reviews yet

22850 Brambelton Plaza, Suite 101

Brambleton, VA 20148

Super Pollo
Real Deal Burrito
Americano

Bevs

Fountain Sodas

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Guava Lemonade

$8.00

Blackberry Naked Mojio

$8.00

Entrees

Carne Asada

$28.00

Skirt Steak, Salsa Verde, Multi Color Bean Salad, Jalapenos

Chicken Milanesa

$18.00

8oz Chicken Breast breaded and pan fried. Served with lettuce mix and Serrano Ranch.

Enchilada

$12.00

Mexican Cheese, Onion, Salsa Verde Or Salsa Roja, Served with Rice & Beans

Pozole

$13.00

Traditional Mexican soup. Chicken and Hominy stew with mild chili pepper, radish, cilantro, and lettuce. Served with two tostadas.

Real Deal Burrito

Real Deal Burrito

$11.00

Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Roja, Crema, Queso, Guacamole, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Shoestring Plantains, Flour Tortilla, Topped with Salsa Verde

Rebel Fajita

Topped with Cheese & Served with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Crema, Flour Tortilla

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$9.50

Kid Taco

$9.50

Kid Taki

$9.50

K Churro

K Scoop

Kid flautas

$9.50

Salad

Tostada Salad

Tostada Salad

$13.00

Napa and romaine lettuce, Grilled Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Black Beans, Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Ancho Tortilla Chips, and served on Tostaditas. Serano Cilantro dressing on side.

Shareables

Ceviche

$15.00

Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cucumbers, Radishes, Cilantro, Clamato Tomato Juice, Mango, Chips

Chicken Empanadas (2)

$10.00

Seasoned Chicken, Peppers, Cheese

Elote

Elote

$6.00

Mexican Street Corn, Mayo, Chili Powder, Cotija Cheese

Fiesta Tower

$36.00

Elote, Mini Quesadillas, Chicken Empanadas, Nachos, Mexican Taki Taki Sticks

Flautas

$11.00

Guac My World

$14.00

The Freshest Guacamole, Made In-House with Hass Avocados, Onions and Tomatoes.

Mucho Nacho

$11.00

Queso Blanco, Guacamole, Crema, Black Beans, Salsa Roja, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla Grande

Quesadilla Grande

$11.00

Mexican Cheese Blend, Avocado Crema

Queso Blanco

$12.00

White Queso with Green Chiles and Jalapenos Peppers

Taki Taki Sticks

$8.00

Served with Avocado Crema

Side items

Side Beans

$2.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Flour tortillas (2)

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Chips not included.

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Sour cream

$1.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Patty's Hot Sauce

Something Sweet

Churro Bites

$9.00

Kahlua 4 Leches

$9.00

S'mores pack

$24.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Mexican Corn Atole

$5.00

Speciality Tacos

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Sashimi Grade Tuna, Cucumber, Scallions, Wasabi Crema, Sesame Seeds, Lettuce Wrap

Americano

$14.50

Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Crema, Hard Shell

Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can

$16.00

Grilled Mahi, Lime Crema, Onions, Cilantro, Cilantro Slaw, Shoestring Plantains, Corn Tortilla

El Jefe

El Jefe

$16.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Roja, Avocado Crema, Cucumbers, Radishes, Corn Tortilla

Esquites Tacos

$15.00
Lamb Birria

Lamb Birria

$16.00Out of stock

Braised Lamb Shoulder, Mexican Cheese Blend, Onions, Cilantro, with Consomme Broth for Dipping

Shrimp Gone Wild

Shrimp Gone Wild

$16.00

Panko Crusted Shrimp, Cilantro Slaw, Rebel Sauce, Flour Tortilla

Super Pollo

Super Pollo

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Roja, Avocado Crema, Cucumbers, Radishes, Corn Tortilla

TR Cauliflower

$15.00

Wild Thing

$15.00

Bottle Beer

Miller Lite

$6.00

Aslin Volcano

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Lite

$7.00

Tecate Can

$4.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Solace a little bit cloudy

$8.00

Suns Out Guns Out

$7.00

Modelo Negro bottle

$7.00

Juicy Lucy

$7.00

Modelo Esp Bottle

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Michelada

$4.00

Cocktails

El Patron

$15.00

La Paloma

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mexican Mojito

$14.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$16.00

Ranch Water

$13.00

Smoky Pineapple Mezcal

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Casa X Martini

$16.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Draft Beer

IPA Powers Moves

$8.00

Crazy Pils

$8.00

Modelo Draft

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Sam Seasonal

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Three Notch - Watermelon Sour

$7.00

Happy Hour Draft

HH Power Moves

$5.00

HH Crazy Pils

$5.00

HH Modelo

$5.00

HH Pacifico

$5.00

HH Blue Moon

$5.00

HH Lagunitas

$5.00

HH Sam Seasonal

$5.00

Happy Hour Margarita

HH Rocks Marg

$10.00

HH Frozen Marg

$10.00

Margaritas

Rocks Margarita

$13.00

Megarita

$24.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Rum / Vodka / Gin

G - Bombay Saphire

$12.00

G - Hendricks

$14.00

G - Well Gin

$6.00

R - Bacardi Silver

$8.00

R - Well Rum

$6.00

V - Grey Goose

$15.00

V - Skyy

$10.00

V - Tito's

$12.00

V - Well Vodka

$8.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$10.00

1942

$30.00

Asombroso Anejo

$36.00

Cabo Wabo Añejo

$20.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$10.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Cincoro Añejo

$48.00

Cincoro Blanco

$25.00

Cincoro Reposado

$40.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Don Julio Añejo

$23.00

Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$16.00

Espolòn Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Añejo

$17.00

Herradura Silver

$16.00

Herradura ULTRA

$19.00

Maestro Dobel Diamont

$16.00

Mezcal

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$20.00

Patròn Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Tequila Flights *

$36.00

Tequila Flights **

$54.00

Tequila Flights ***

$90.00

Whiskey / Scotch

S - Dewars

$8.00

S - Macallan 12yr

$12.00

W - Fireball

$8.00

W - Jack Daniel's

$12.00

W - Jamenson

$13.00

W - Makers Mark

$12.00

W - Well Whiskey

$6.00

W - Woodford

$12.00

Wine

P - Gooseneck Prosecco

$10.00+

R - Alta Vista Malbec

$12.00+

R - Evolution Pinot Noir

$11.00+

R - Red Sangria

$12.00

R - Unrated Cab

$12.00+

W - Gooseneck Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

W - Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

W - Unshackled Chard

$14.00+

W - White Sangria

$12.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
For the Love of Tacos

Location

22850 Brambelton Plaza, Suite 101, Brambleton, VA 20148

Directions

