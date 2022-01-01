Rebel Taco imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Rebel Taco U St

review star

No reviews yet

1214 U Street

district of columbua, DC 22201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Three Amigos Special

Traditional Carne Asada

$15.00

Traditional Barbacoa

$15.00

Traditional Chorizo

$15.00

Traditional Carnita

$15.00

Traditional Pollo

$15.00

Traditional Brisket

$15.00

Traditional Al Pastor

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1214 U Street, district of columbua, DC 22201

Directions

Gallery
Rebel Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pamplona
orange star4.3 • 2,046
3100 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Renegade
orange star4.6 • 1,207
3100 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Northside Social Arlington
orange star4.0 • 115
3211 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Cafe Colline - Arlington, VA
orange star4.7 • 165
4536 Lee Hwy Arlington, VA 22207
View restaurantnext
Mexicali Blues
orange star4.3 • 1,502
2933 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in district of columbua

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near district of columbua
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston