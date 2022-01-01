Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Rebellion Bourban Bar & Kitchen FXBG

review star

No reviews yet

309 William Street

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

SALADS & APPS

LAURA'S LITE LUNCH

$12.00

LUNCH CEASAR SALAD

$14.00

THE WEDGE

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato & onion, bacon, luxardo balsamic, bleu cheese, cracked pepper

GOAT CHEESE BITES

$16.00

SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)

$15.00

All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

TEMPURA CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

HANDHELDS/ENTREES

BIG MOMMA'S GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

THE CLASSIC BURGER

$10.00

One RBP, american, bacon, b&b pickles, white onion, ketchup and mustard, sesame bun

THE RAMSAY JUNIOR

$13.00

SAYS JUAN

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, sweet ghost chili sauce, pickled carrots, scallions, fried garlic, sesame bun

REBEL YELL

$15.00

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

CHARLIE DOES SURF

$18.00

LEGACY

$16.00

Two RBP's, white american cheese, 1000 isle, b&b pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onion, sesame bun

LUNCH SIDES

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.50

FRIES

$4.50

TATER TOTS

$4.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

MINI CEASAR

$3.50

SLAW

$4.50

BRUSSELS

$5.50

PORK RINDS

$5.50

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS TENDERS

$8.00

FOOTBALL BUCKETS

LAWN MOWER BUCKET

$15.00

BACKYARD BUCKET

$20.00

BARREL AGED

FEDERALIST BOURBON ZIN

$14.00

SEBASTIANI BOURBON BARREL

$11.00Out of stock

SIMI REBEL CASK RYE RED

$13.00

FEDERALIST BOURBON ZIN BTL

$65.00

SEBASTIANI BOURBON BARREL BTL

$50.00Out of stock

SIMI REBEL CASK RYE RED BTL

$60.00

BUBBLES AND ROSE

CASTELLO PROSECCO

$10.00

THE FOUR GRACES PINOT ROSE

$11.00

WYCLIFF BRUT

$7.00

BELLE JARDIN BRUT BTL

$36.00Out of stock

THE FOUR GRACES PINOT ROSE BTL

$50.00

CASTELLO PROSECCO BTL

$36.00

WYCLIFF BTL

$25.00

RED

HOUSE RED

$6.00Out of stock

ANDELUNA MALBEC

$11.00

JUGGERNAUT CAB

$11.00

LUCAS AND LEWELLEN PINOT

$16.00

KULETO INDIA INK BLEND

$10.00

ANDELUNA MALBEC BTL

$50.00

JUGGERNAUT CAB BTL

$50.00

LUCAS AND LEWELLEN PINOT BTL

$70.00

KULETO INDIA INK BTL

$50.00

WHITE

FABBIOLI SOMETHING WHITE

$6.00Out of stock

J PINO GIRS

$11.00

BANSHEE CHARDONNAY

$12.00Out of stock

DASHWOOD SAV BLANC

$10.00Out of stock

NIK WEIS URBAN RIESLING

$10.00

J PINO GRIS BTL

$45.00

BANSHEE CHARDONNAY BTL

$60.00Out of stock

DASHWOOD SAV BLANC BTL

$45.00

NIK WEIS URBAN RIESLING BTL

$45.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

NA BEV

COFFEE BOTTOMLESS

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Kids Juice Or Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

non-alcholic gin

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

PEPSI

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

RED BULL

$4.00

SF RED BULL

$4.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

SODA WATER

$1.50

Tea- -BRISK

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

V Bloody Mary

$3.00

Water

Event

Cake Cutting Fee

$25.00

Guest has brought in their own cake or dessert.

Cork Fee

$25.00

Guest has brought in their own bottle of wine.

LATE NIGHT OPTIONS

BASKET OF SPUDS

$4.00

CRUNCHY TUNA

$9.00

SMALL NACHOS

$8.00

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.00

SMOKED WINGS

$15.00

KRAMER'S BIG ASS PRETZEL

$17.00

SWAG

BASEBALL TEE LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

BASEBALL TEE MEDIUM

$20.00Out of stock

BASEBALL TEE SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

BASEBALL TEE XL

$20.00Out of stock

BEANIE

$25.00

HAT TRUCKER GREEN

$25.00Out of stock

HAT, FITTED, BLACK, L/XL

$30.00Out of stock

HAT, FITTED, BLACK, SM/MED

$30.00Out of stock

HAT, TRUCKER, BLACK

$25.00Out of stock

HAT, TRUCKER, CAMO

$25.00Out of stock

HAT, TRUCKER, GREY

$25.00Out of stock

HOODIE 2XL

$50.00Out of stock

HOODIE 3XL

$50.00Out of stock

HOODIE LARGE

$50.00Out of stock

HOODIE MEDIUM

$50.00Out of stock

HOODIE SMALL

$50.00Out of stock

HOODIE XL

$50.00Out of stock

KOOZIE

$3.00Out of stock

LONG SLEEVE 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

LONG SLEEVE 3XL

$25.00

LONG SLEEVE LARGE

$25.00Out of stock

LONG SLEEVE MEDIUM

$25.00Out of stock

LONG SLEEVE SMALL

$25.00Out of stock

LONG SLEEVE XL

$25.00Out of stock

MENS SHIRT 2XL

$20.00Out of stock

MENS SHIRT 3XL

$20.00Out of stock

MENS SHIRT LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

MENS SHIRT MEDIUM

$20.00Out of stock

MENS SHIRT SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

MENS SHIRT XL

$20.00Out of stock

PINT GLASS

$5.00

REBELLION STICKERS

$1.00Out of stock

TJ MASK SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

WOMENS SHIRT LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

WOMENS SHIRT MEDIUM

$20.00Out of stock

WOMENS SHIRT SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

WOMENS SHIRT XL

$20.00Out of stock

WOMENS TANK LARGE

$15.00

WOMENS TANK MEDIUM

$15.00Out of stock

WOMENS TANK SMALL

$15.00Out of stock

WOMENS TANK XL

$15.00Out of stock

WINDBREAKER SMALL

$65.00

WINDBREAKER MEDIUM

$65.00

WINDBREAKER LARGE

$65.00Out of stock

WINDBREAKER XL

$65.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Fredericksburg and Leesburg, Virginia, we offer a seasonally rich and locally sourced menu and then pair it with a selection from our collection of over 170 varieties of award-decorated bourbon, whiskey and spirits.

Website

Location

309 William Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

Main pic

