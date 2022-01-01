Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers
Rebellion Bourban Bar & Kitchen FXBG
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Located in Fredericksburg and Leesburg, Virginia, we offer a seasonally rich and locally sourced menu and then pair it with a selection from our collection of over 170 varieties of award-decorated bourbon, whiskey and spirits.
Location
309 William Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
