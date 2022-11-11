Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Rebellion Pizza

74 Reviews

$$

2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100

Henderson, NV 89052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
12" Cheese
Garlic Knots

12" Pizza

Crispy, Chewy, Well Done. Add your favorite toppings!

12" Cheese

$11.00

12" Veggie

$14.00

Garlic, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, with Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce

12" Inspirada

$14.00

Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Mozzarella, finished with Fresh Arugula, Parmigiano - Reggianno and drizzled with Spicy Chili Oil

12" Meaty

$14.00

12" Spicy Honey Pepperoni

$14.00

12" Spinach Artichoke

$14.00

12" Vegan Cheese

$13.00

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$14.00

12" BBQ Pork

$14.00

12" Four Cheese White Pie

$13.00

12" Roma Pesto

$12.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pesto on Top

12" Pink Hawaiian

$13.00

Pinkglow Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella

12" Hatch Green Chili

$15.00Out of stock

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$19.00

16" Veggie

$23.00
16" Inspirada

16" Inspirada

$23.00

16" Meaty

$24.00
16" Spicy Honey Pepperoni

16" Spicy Honey Pepperoni

$23.00

16" Spinach Artichoke

$23.00

16" Vegan Cheese

$23.00

16" BBQ Pork

$23.00
16" Four Cheese White Pie

16" Four Cheese White Pie

$22.00

16" Roma Pesto

$21.00

16" Pink Hawaiian

$23.00

Pink Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella

16" Hatch Green Chili

$25.00Out of stock

Sicilian

Sicilian Cheese

$28.00Out of stock

Limited Quantity

Chicken

(6) Wings Buffalo

(6) Wings Buffalo

$13.00

6 wings tossed in Buffalo sauce with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

(5) Chicken Tenders

$12.00

5 tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Apps

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

12 bite sized knots tossed in garlic butter served with marinara

Fries

$6.00
Rebel Knots

Rebel Knots

$9.00

12 bite-sized garlic knots deep fried and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

1 Meatball Add On

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Meatballs (3)

$8.00

Salad

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Italian dressing, Crouton, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, mozzarella

Arugula

Arugula

$12.00

Baby Arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, red onion, crouton, and fresh mozzarella

Caesar

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing Crouton, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

4 meatballs smothered in marinara topped on a 8" crusty roll with provolone served with fries

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

8" Crusty Roll with Prosciutto, Soppressata, Hot Copa, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Tomato, Arugula, and Italian Dressing Served with Fries

Vero Gelato/Sorbetto

Cookies & Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Sorbetto

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla

$6.00Out of stock

Salted Carmel

$6.00Out of stock

Sauce

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Hot Honey

$1.00

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.50

SD Pizza Sauce

$0.50

SD Chile Oil

$1.00

SD Marinara

$0.50

Side Crostini (5)

$2.00

Sauce Bottles

Mike's Hot Honey 12 Oz

$12.00

Chili Oil 8 Oz

$12.00

Mikes Hot Honey Gallon

$99.99

Merch

Rebellion T Shirt (White)

$25.00+

Join the Rebellion!

Rebellion T Shirt (Grey)

$25.00+
Rebellion T Shirt Supreme Style (White)

Rebellion T Shirt Supreme Style (White)

$25.00+
Rebellion T Shirt Supreme Style (Red)

Rebellion T Shirt Supreme Style (Red)

$25.00+

Rebellion Hoodie (Grey)

$50.00+Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Trattoria Italia
orange star4.6 • 1,443
9905 S Eastern Ave Las Vegas Valley, NV 89183
View restaurantnext
Twisted Sourdough Pizza
orange star4.5 • 32
9500 S. eastern ste 170 Las Vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
140 Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Boom Bang Fine Foods
orange starNo Reviews
75 South Valle Verde Drive Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104 las vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Henderson

Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
orange star4.8 • 792
10604 S Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
PKWY Tavern - District
orange star4.2 • 341
2235 Village Walk Dr Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001388 - Siena Promenade
orange star4.1 • 231
10251 S. Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Ritchie McNeely's
orange star4.3 • 111
2235 Village Walk Drive Ste 147 Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henderson
Southeast
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston