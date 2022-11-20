Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rebel Pioneer Bakery

704B S Virginia St

Reno, NV 89501

Scones

Maple Bacon Scone

$5.00+

Whatever I do, I do it better sconed.

Ham Swiss

$5.00+

This is a great option if you like scones, meat and cheese, but maybe don't want to eat the bacon one because for some odd reason you don't like bacon...plus ham and swiss....it has a classic ring to it, yeah? Order it and tell me how much you love it.

Bacon Cheddar

$5.00+

Our organic savory scone baked with bacon and cheddar cheese...you're welcome.

Fennel Onion

$5.00+

mic drop.

GF Apple Cinnamon

$6.00+

Another gluten free scone option because gluten free-ers need options too! This scone reminds of that Quaker Oats packet I ate as a child.

Cranberry Almond Orange

$5.00+

Whole organic cranberries, orange zest and almond extract fills the inside of our flakey, buttery, sweet scone. Oh and then we finish it with a drizzle of orange icing...who else is crumbing?

GF Pumpkin (Seasonal...?)

$6.00+

Holy gluten free, this scone is the sh*t. I mean, what do you want to know? It's GF, flakey, delicious, pumpkin-ee and sweet. It's a win-win. We say seasonal? because typically pumpkin is a fall thing, but I also like the idea of eating this year round so let's see how much you like it.

Vanilla Bean Oat Macadamia Nut

$5.00+

This was a shot in the dark. We literally just started saying our favorite things and this is what we came up with. 10/10 recommend.

Muffins

B.O.M.

$4.00+

Blueberry, orange muffin. Our version of the classic that has some orange sass thrown in.

Hello Sunshine

$4.00+

The Rebels say hello. This b is loaded. We have carrots, oats, honey, cranberries, coconut and so much more.

Pumpkin Muffin

$6.00

The best parts of fall in your mouth

Almond Banana Protein

$6.00

For all you tough nuts (get it?)

Pop Tarts

Pop Tart

$5.00

Flaky, fruit and all the naughty bits.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.00+

Sticky, yummy, and delicious!

GF Coffee Cake

GF Coffee Cake

$6.00+

So good you won't ever want coffee without it.

Sourdough Desserts

Sourdough Brownies

$3.10+

Sourdough Cookies (Large)

$4.20+

Sourdough Cookies (Small)

$3.10+

Signature Cookies

Kitty Cookie(s)

$4.20+

A brownie cookie every rebel needs in their cookie jar!

Prison Cookie(s)

$4.20+

Sure to land you in prison should someone try to take this cookie from you...share with caution.

Tweak Cookie

$4.20+

Caramel and chocolate melded together to produce a sweet addiction. Consume at your own risk.

Vegan/Gluten-Free

Brownie (Vegan/Gluten-Free)

$3.40+

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan/Gluten-Free)

$4.20+

Macarons (Gluten-Free)

$2.50+

Fat Balls (Vegan/Gluten-Free)

$2.60+

Protein Balls

$2.50
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Organic treats and custom cakes with gluten free, vegan and other allergy friendly options.

704B S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

