A map showing the location of ReBirth of Food 404 S. Oakland BlvdView gallery
Soul Food
Seafood

ReBirth of Food 404 S. Oakland Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

404 S. Oakland Blvd

Fort Worth, TX 76103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Week 1 October 3, 2022 ~ 5 Breakfasts

$32.50

5 Raspberry Bars with Fresh Fruit

5 Lunch & Dinner Meals

For 5 meals of lunch and dinner options you can choose 2 menu items and receive 2 servings each and 1 single menu item. Total of 5 meals & 3 different menu items.

Week 1 October 3, 2022 ~ 5 Lunch & Dinners

$52.50

Choose a combination of 5 meals offered in the variation of options 2 x 2 x 1. i.e. Your first 2 selections will consist of choosing 2 different meal options of 2 servings each and your last meal selection will consist of a single serving. With a total of 3 menu items & 5 meal servings.

10 Lunch & Dinner Meals

Choose a combination of meals for lunch and dinner for 5 days. You can choose 2 items of 3 servings each and 2 options of 2 servings each.

Week 1 October 3, 2022 ~ 10 Lunch & Dinners

$105.00

Choose a combination of 10 meals offered in the variation of options 3 x 3 x 2 x 2. i.e. Your first 2 selections will consist of choosing 2 different meal options of 3 servings each and your last meal selection will consist o2 meals of 2 servings each. With a total of 4 menu items & 10 meal servings.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

404 S. Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco Shrimp - 318 Bryan Ave
orange star4.5 • 249
318 Bryan Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood - 5317 Mansfield HWY
orange starNo Reviews
5317 Mansfield HWY Forest Hill, TX 76119
View restaurantnext
Tastebuds Live - Hurst - 1101 Melbourne Rd #6600
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Melbourne Rd #6600 Hurst, TX 76053
View restaurantnext
Chef Point - 5901 Watauga Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5901 Watauga Rd Watauga, TX 76148
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Coco Shrimp Watauga - 7300 Denton Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
7300 Denton Hwy Watauga, TX 76148
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Western Hills/Ridglea
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Southside
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
TCU/West Cliff
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Far North
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston