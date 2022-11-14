Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Rebol - Cleveland Catering

3,094 Reviews

$

101 W Superior Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Popular Items

Rebol Steak 2.0 Bol
Chimi Chicken Bol
Vegan Powerbol

CATERING

BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE

BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE

$145.00+

Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.

SIGNATURE BOLS (2O PERSON MIN)

20 TOTAL SIGNATURE BOLS must be in your entire order for it to be considered a Catering Order. If you don't need this many bowls order through our online ordering link on the Home Screen of the website.
Chimi Chicken Bol

Chimi Chicken Bol

$13.50

Rebol Rice / Chicken / Black Bean Corn Elotes / Citrus Guac / Grilled Veg / Cashew Chimichurri / Scallion / Crispy Garlic

Po Kay Tuna Bol

$15.00

Rebol Rice, Raw Spicy Tuna, Fresh Beets, Black Bean Corn Elotes, Pickled Veggies, Cilantro Aioli, Scallions, Sesame Seeds

Rebol Steak 2.0 Bol

Rebol Steak 2.0 Bol

$15.00

Rebol Rice / Steak / Pickled Veg / Guacamole / Herbed Goat Cheese / Rebol Hot / Crispy Garlic / Jalapeno

Vegan Powerbol

Vegan Powerbol

$13.00

Kale Salad / Red Pepper Falafel / Citrus Guac / Hummus / Sweet Beets / Cashew Chimichurri / Crispy Garlic / Scallions / No Coconut Crisps

A LA CARTE BASES

Rice (Vegan)

Rice (Vegan)

$10.00+
Kale (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$15.00+

Kale (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$15.00+
Cauliflower Rice (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$20.00+

Cauliflower Rice (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$20.00+
Sweet Potato Hash (Vegan, Paleo)

$15.00+

Sweet Potato Hash (Vegan, Paleo)

$15.00+

A LA CARTE PROTEIN

Grass-Fed Steak (Keto, Paleo)

Grass-Fed Steak (Keto, Paleo)

Pasture Raised Chicken (Keto, Paleo)

Pasture Raised Chicken (Keto, Paleo)

Red Pepper Falafel (Vegan)

Red Pepper Falafel (Vegan)

Wild Tuna (Keto, Paleo)

Wild Tuna (Keto, Paleo)

A LA CARTE SIDES

Broccoli Sprouts (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$10.00+

Broccoli Sprouts (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$10.00+
Citrus Guacamole (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Citrus Guacamole (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Corn & Black Bean Elotes

Corn & Black Bean Elotes

Grilled Veggies (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Grilled Veggies (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Herb Goat Cheese (Keto, Paleo Friendly)

$10.00+

Herb Goat Cheese (Keto, Paleo Friendly)

$10.00+
Hummus (Vegan)

Hummus (Vegan)

Sweet Beets (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Sweet Beets (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

A LA CARTE SAUCES

Cilantro Aioli (Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+

Cilantro Aioli (Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+
Yum Yum (Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+

Yum Yum (Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+
Cashew Chimichurri (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+

Cashew Chimichurri (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+
Rebol Hot (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+

Rebol Hot (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+

A LA CARTE GARNISHES

Scallions (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+

Scallions (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+
Crispy Garlic (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+

Crispy Garlic (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+
Toasted Sesame (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+

Toasted Sesame (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+
Fresh Jalapenos (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+

Fresh Jalapenos (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+
Coconut Crisps

Coconut Crisps

$10.00+

BREAKFAST CATERING

Build Your Own Breakfast Buffet

$200.00+

Served Buffet Style. -Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion Base -Scrambled Eggs -Choice of Protein -Herbed Goat Cheese -Choice of Sauce *Gluten-Free/Keto/Paleo/Vegan Available*

Chorizo Breakfast Bol

Chorizo Breakfast Bol

$10.00

Two Eggs / Herbed Goat Cheese / Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion

Steak Breakfast Bol

Steak Breakfast Bol

$10.00

Two Eggs / Herbed Goat Cheese / Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion

Bacon Breakfast Bol

Bacon Breakfast Bol

$10.00

Two Eggs / Herbed Goat Cheese / Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion

Red Pepper Falafel Breakfast Bol

Red Pepper Falafel Breakfast Bol

$10.00

Two Eggs / Herbed Goat Cheese / Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion

Wakin Bacon

Wakin Bacon

$8.00

*Gluten-Free Bun Available* Two Eggs Scrambled / Bacon / Cheese / Rebol Hot / Yum Yum / Brioche Bun

Porky Picante

Porky Picante

$8.00

*Gluten-Free Bun Available* Two Eggs Scrambled / Chorizo / Cheese / Yum Yum / Brioche Bun

Greek Freek

Greek Freek

$8.00

*Gluten-Free Bun Available* Two Eggs Scrambled / Herbed Goat Cheese / Cucumber / Red Onion / Brioche Bun / *VEGETARIAN*

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Rolled Oats/ Chia + Pumpkin Seeds / Almond Milk / Lemon / Maple Syrup / Almond Butter / Sea Salt / Fresh Fruit *Gluten-Free/Vegan/Contains Nuts*

DESSERTS

Gluten Free and Vegan Brownie

$5.00

Gluten Free and Vegan Brownie

$5.00
House Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

House Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

BEVERAGES AND BONE BROTH

96 oz Bone Broth

$35.00

96 oz Bone Broth

$35.00
96 oz Organic Coffee

$35.00

96 oz Organic Coffee

$35.00
32 oz Organic Cold Brew

$25.00

32 oz Organic Cold Brew

$25.00
32 oz Organic Tea/Lemonade

$20.00

32 oz Organic Tea/Lemonade

$20.00
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The healthiest catering in the country! Fuel your team for optimal performance! 100% organic produce, Non-GMO everything else, grass-fed/finished meats, wild caught low mercury seafood, pasture raised chicken, and zero-refined sugars.

Website

Location

101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

