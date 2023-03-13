Rebol - Dublin
6608 Longshore Street
Dublin, OH 43017
BONE BROTH CLEANSE
FUNCTIONAL MARKET
Healthy Treats
Organic Dark Chocolate
Trinitario cacao beans provide complex fruit notes and intense bittersweet chocolate aromas Fair trade chocolate made using USDA Organic, Fair Trade and UN Certified Ethically Sourced cacao beans
Dog Mamma's Treats
100% USDA organic certified ingredient dog treats. No artificial ingredients, corn, wheat or soy, preservatives or chemicals.
Keto Bar
Neuro Gum
This gum promotes energy and focus. Containing quick release nooptropics that give a clean and balanced boost. Contains caffeine and Vitamins B6, B12, and L-Theanine. Quick and clean energy boost with no crash or jitters.
IQ Bar - Almond Butter Chip
IQ BARs are protein bars formulated with clean-label ingredients rich in compounds shown to benefit the brain and body. Each bar contains 6 brain nutrients, 12g plant protein, 3g net carbs, and <1-1g sugar.
IQ Bar - Banana Nut
IQ Bar - Wild Blueberry
Revol Snax - Double Dark Chocolate
These decadent bites are your ultimate keto-friendly treat. They're packed with high quality fats from organic coconut (high in MCTs), almonds, and cacao. At 1g net carb per serving (< 1g sugar) they're a true low-carb snack you can be excited about eating!
Neuro Mints
Retail/Books
The Standard Coffee
REBOL's zero toxin whole bean coffee. Don't have a grinder at home? No problem, Just let us know and we will be happy to grind it for you!
16 oz Tumbler
Purchase this Traveler’s Mug & Get 16oz of our 100% Organic Coffee for the Price of a 12oz Coffee Every Time.
Blue Light Blockers
These glasses help to protect your eyes from the stress and damage of staring at computer, phone and TV screens.
Rebol Fitted Hat
REBOL logo snap-back hat.
Superhuman
Bulletproof creator Dave Asprey writes about his revolutionary approach to anti-aging. He suffered from multiple symptoms of early aging as a young man, which sparked his desire to work to grow younger with each passing birthday.
What the Heck Should I Eat?
Dr. Mark Hyman delves into the multitudes of conflicting research on food to give us a better of idea of what we should be eating. He tackles common misconceptions and ideas that are out there in order to help us better understand the fuel we are putting into our bodies.
Android Phone Charger
Perfect for Outdoor Activites or Emergencies – ChargeTabs are small and convenient to carry with you anywhere. Compatible with Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung Galaxy A60, Bluetooth Headphones and Bluetooth Speakers
Natural Hand Sanitizer Towelettes
Kills 99.99% of germs naturally. Comes in an assortment of fresh smells!
Supplements
16oz Bulletproof Brain Octane Oil
Derived from coconut oil. Crave less and do more with brain-boosting, fat-burning, high-energy fuel. Keto and paleo friendly.
BHB Exogenous Ketone - Chocolate
Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) is a naturally occurring molecule called a ketone body. It is one of the main molecules that provides your body with energy in the absence of glucose. Supplemental or exogenous ketones provide your body with ketosis support.
Full Spectrum CBD Oil
This Isolate tincture provides a moderate dose of the best quality CBD oil. 0% THC CBD Oil is a great way to experience the benefits of CBD without a psychoactive high. Formulated with 99% pure CBD isolate, this tincture can be added to food and beverages or sublingual (under the tongue).
Keto Nootropic - Chocolate Flavor
A doctor-developed blend of brain-boosting ingredients that increase your focus, attention and mental clarity so you can do more, for longer. This nootropic blend is packed with research-backed ingredients that boost cognitive function, 3.6g of ketones to support ketosis and 5g of MCTs to fuel your mind and body.
Kratom
Kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family native to Southeast Asia. Kratom has been used in Southeast Asia for the last three centuries and is used by 15 to 16 million Americans daily. Many people find Kratom helps them with energy, pain, relaxation and motivation.
Nordic Naturals ProOmega2000
Lemon Flavor - 2150 mg Omega-3 - 60 Soft Gels - Ultra High-Potency Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - Promotes Brain, Eye, Heart, & Immune Health - Non-GMO -
Thorne B Complex
Basic B Complex contains active forms of the vitamins for enhanced availability to the tissues.* B vitamins are essential for healthy neurological function and energy production.
Thorne Zinc Picolinate
Support optimal wellness with a highly absorbable form of zinc. Zinc supports general wellness, promotes healthy connective tissue, and helps maintain eye and reproductive health
UltraFlora Balance Probiotic
Provides a dairy-free base for a patented blend of highly viable, pure strains of L. acidophilus NCFM® and B. lactis Bi-07—“friendly” bacteria that have been shown to support a healthy intestinal environment and immune health.
Melatonin Gummies
Melatonin plays numerous important metabolic roles throughout the body, including synchronizing the sleep-wake cycle to a circadian rhythm that follows night and day. Melatonin facilitates deep sleep throughout the night resulting in the feeling of more restful sleep. Melatonin also acts as an antioxidant, helping to reduce oxidative stress throughout the body.
Douglas Immunity
Immunity by Douglas Labs is the naturally healthy way to better immune health. Contains vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts.
BIOHM Probiotics
The only probiotic designed to combine good bacteria and good fungi with a powerful enzyme to break down digestive plaque and address total gut balance