Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More 914 Central Avenue
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family friendly bar & grill featuring burgers, award winning BBQ, wings, salads, 8 beers on tap and more. Dine in, carry out, order online or contact us about catering. Your locally owned hometown bar & grill since 1996. See ya soon!
Location
914 Central Avenue, Auburn, NE 68305
Gallery
