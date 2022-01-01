  • Home
  • /
  • Auburn
  • /
  • Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More - 914 Central Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More 914 Central Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

914 Central Avenue

Auburn, NE 68305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TSMF

TSMF Meal

$10.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Beer HH

Blue Moon Mug

$4.00

Blue Moon Pint

$3.00

Dos XX Mug

$4.00

Dos XX Pint

$3.00

Space Dust Mug

$4.00

Space Dust Pint

$3.00

Ultra Bottle HH

$4.00

Angry Orchard Bottle HH

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle HH

$3.50

Bud Next Can HH

$3.50

Bud Zero Bottle HH

$3.50

Budweiser Bottle HH

$3.50

Busch Light Bottle HH

$3.50

Coors Light Bottle HH

$3.50

High Noon Can HH

$4.50

Miller Hi Life Can HH

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle HH

$3.50

Sam Adams Bottle HH

$4.00

White Claw Can HH

$3.50

Hamms Can HH

$3.50

PBR Can HH

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family friendly bar & grill featuring burgers, award winning BBQ, wings, salads, 8 beers on tap and more. Dine in, carry out, order online or contact us about catering. Your locally owned hometown bar & grill since 1996. See ya soon!

Location

914 Central Avenue, Auburn, NE 68305

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Korner Kitchen - 901 Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
901 Central Ave Auburn, NE 68305
View restaurantnext
El Portal Mexican Restaurant - Auburn
orange star4.4 • 520
1905 J Street Auburn, NE 68305
View restaurantnext
The Dawg Howz
orange starNo Reviews
1106 Main St Hamburg, IA 51640
View restaurantnext
El Portal Mexican Restaurant - Nebraska City
orange star4.5 • 55
1640 S 11th Street Nebraska City, NE 68410
View restaurantnext
City Taphouse - Nebraska City, NE
orange starNo Reviews
707 Central Ave Nebraska City, NE 68410
View restaurantnext
Mal's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
359 Main St. Unadilla, NE 68454
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Auburn

El Portal Mexican Restaurant - Auburn
orange star4.4 • 520
1905 J Street Auburn, NE 68305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston