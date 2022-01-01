Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rec Hall - St. Charles

review star

No reviews yet

800 S Duchesne Dr

Saint Charles, MO 63301

Order Again

ADMISSION

Wednesday Entry

$5.00

Thursday Entry

$5.00

Friday Entry

$10.00

Saturday Entry

$10.00

Sunday Entry

$5.00

CAPRI SUN/FLA-VOR-ICE

CAPRI SUN

$2.00

KOOL AID JAMMERS

$2.00

FLA-VOR-ICE LARGE

$2.00

FLA-VOR-ICE REGULAR

$1.00

KOOL AID POPS

$1.00

POPCORN

$3.00

Picnic Tables 1 hour Rate

$30.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Drinks & Recreation

Location

800 S Duchesne Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63301

