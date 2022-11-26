Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Recbar 812

175 Reviews

336 Pearl St

New Albany, IN 47150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Napoleon's Totchos
Boneless Rec Wings
Tiny Rec Sliders

Starters

Frosted Flake Tenders

Frosted Flake Tenders

$10.00

Theeeeeeeey’re great! Chicken tenders hand breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.

Pretzel Bites

$10.50

Soft baked pretzel bites served with warm beer cheese dip

Rec Wings

$11.00

Fried wings tossed in choice of sauce: On fire!, Sweet n Spicy Sriracha, Buffalo, Hot Honey, Garlic Parm, Honey Bourbon BBQ, Teriyaki, Rec Rub, or Jamaican Jerk Rub. Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Rec Wings

$12.00

Fried wings tossed in choice of sauce: On fire!, Sweet n Spicy Sriracha, Buffalo, Hot Honey, Garlic Parm, Honey Bourbon BBQ, Teriyaki, Rec Rub, or Jamaican Jerk Rub. Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese

Fried B&B Pickles

$10.00

Bread & butter pickles, breaded, & deep fried. served with ranch & sweet n spicy sriracha

Plumber Rolls

Plumber Rolls

$9.50

Pepperoni & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with marinara

Burgertime Rolls

$9.50

Seasoned beef, bacon, & cheddar cheese fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with our not so secret sauce

Buff Chicken Rolls

Buff Chicken Rolls

$9.50

Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch

Hadouken Bites

$11.50

Tiny Rec Sliders

$11.00

Mini B&G Sliders

$12.00

Little Piggy Sliders

$10.00

Duff Jr Sliders

$11.00

Totchos

Napoleon's Totchos

$12.00

Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with green onions, bacon, & sour cream. We know you’re freakin’ starving!

Always Sunny Totchos

$15.00

Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with shredded steak, grilled onions & peppers

Porky's Totchos

Porky's Totchos

$15.00

Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch

Chicabacaranch Totchos

$13.00

Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle ranch & parsley

Bacon Cheeseburger Totchos

$15.00

Cowabunga Totchos

$13.00

Tacos

Cougar Bait Tacos

Cougar Bait Tacos

$12.50

Country Boy Cougar Bait battered cod topped with lettuce, pineapple pico de gallo & spicy citrus aioli

Big Rec Tacos

Big Rec Tacos

$11.00

Seasoned prime beef topped with lettuce, tomato, diced pickles, onions, & our not so secret sauce

Southern Pork Tacos

$11.00

Honey bourbon BBQ pulled pork topped with a creamy southern slaw

Honey, I Ate The Tacos

Honey, I Ate The Tacos

$11.00

Fried chicken tossed in hot honey sauce topped with lettuce & diced pickles

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Shredded buffalo chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, celery, & a ranch drizzle

Philly Style Tacos

$12.50

Shredded steak topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, & bell peppers

Boomshakalaka Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Mac Attack Tacos

$13.50

Burgers

Backyard BBQ Burger

Backyard BBQ Burger

$14.50

8oz prime beef patty topped with bacon, honey bourbon BBQ pulled pork & southern slaw

Beer Cheese Burger

$12.50

8oz prime beef patty smothered in beer cheese with lettuce, tomato & onion

Brecfast Burger

Brecfast Burger

$14.00

8oz prime beef patty topped with a fried egg, bacon & cheddar cheese. served on a warm waffle with a side of syrup

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$14.00

Cool-Rec Burger

Fat Mac

$14.50

Gorgon Trail

$14.50

Mac Me Feel Gouda Burger

$14.00

8oz prime beef patty topped with mac, gouda cheese & our not so secret sauce

Mikey Likey

$14.00

Pickle Rec Burger

$14.00

Hey Morty! I turned myself into 8oz of prime beef topped with cheddar, fried B&B pickles & chipotle ranch

Prime Burger

$11.00

8oz prime beef patty dressed with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & onion

Southern Style Burger

$14.00

8oz prime beef patty topped with bacon, pimento cheese & a fried green tomato

Super Rec Burger

$20.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Grilled Mac

$12.00

BBQ Pulled pork with beer cheese mac topped with melted gouda stuffed between Texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Mac

$12.00

Grilled buffalo chicken with beer cheese mac topped with melted gouda stuffed between Texas toast

Chica Chica Parm Parm

$13.50

Colonel's Sunrise

$12.00

Frosted Flake breaded fried chicken served open face on a warm waffle smothered in syrup.

Demogorgonzola

$14.50

Fish Sammich

$14.00

Your choice of fried or blackened cod. topped with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast, fried egg, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast

Grilled Mac

$10.00

Beer cheese mac topped with melted gouda stuffed between Texas toast

Hawaii 5.0.2.

Hawaii 5.0.2.

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, teriyaki, slice of pineapple, lettuce, tomato & onion

King Style PB&J

King Style PB&J

$13.50

Creamy peanut butter, grape jelly, bananas & bacon pressed between warm waffles. Dusted with cinnamon & sugar

My Old Kentucky BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato & pimento cheese on Texas toast

Pressed PB&J

Pressed PB&J

$10.50

Creamy peanut butter & grape jelly pressed between warm waffles. Dusted with cinnamon & sugar

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Honey bourbon BBQ pulled pork topped with creamy southern slaw

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast covered in sweet & spicy sriracha & topped with pepperjack, pineapple, lettuce & tomato

Weekly Special

Weekly Special

$14.00

TALK TURKEY TO ME! Turkey Day inspired totchos are available this week! Our crispy Rec-seasoned tots smothered in turkey gravy & topped with warm turkey, corn, and bacon bits. One giant tray for $14 😁 #weeklyspecial #letsgrub #talkturkeytome #turkeyday #itsallgravybaby

Salads

House Salad

$12.50

Chopped romaine, tomato, bacon, onion, shredded cheese & croutons. Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard or balsamic dressing

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, black beans, corn, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing

Kentucky Cobb Salad

$15.00

Bonus Level

Saturday Morning Ice Cream Sandwich

Saturday Morning Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Fruity pebble coated ice cream served between warm waffles. Topped with strawberry sauce

Oh Cinnapp!

$7.00

Cinnamon toast crunch coated ice cream served between warm waffles. Topped with beer battered apples, cinnamon, sugar & caramel

Sugar Bob-Ombs

$10.50

This one is for the crew. basket of our popular pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with cream cheese icing dip

SIde Kicks

Tots

$3.00

Our famous tots seasoned with our own Rec Rub

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Creamy white cheddar mac

Veggies

$3.00

Sauteed veggie medley

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

Loaded Tots

$6.00

Beer Cheese Mac

$5.50

Side House Salad

$5.00

Fried Green Tomato 1ea

$1.00

Kid's Menu (Online)

Kids Mini Burgers

$7.00

Two sliders topped with cheddar cheese

Kids PB&J

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter & grape jelly on a waffle

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Two breaded chickent tenders

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy white cheddar mac & cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

(Games...soon), Grains & Grub

Location

336 Pearl St, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

Gallery
Recbar 812 image
Recbar 812 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brooklyn and the Butcher
orange star4.5 • 2,515
148 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Mussel and Burger Bar - 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
113 S 7th St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
CC's Kitchen @The Marketplace - The Marketplace @Theater Square
orange star5.0 • 1
651 South 4th Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Floyds Knobs IN FSC #236
orange starNo Reviews
105 LaFollette Station Floyd Knobs, IN 47119
View restaurantnext
Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Albany

Brooklyn and the Butcher
orange star4.5 • 2,515
148 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
8th Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,159
411 E Spring Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - New Albany
orange star4.1 • 434
4308 Charlestown Rd New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
orange star4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Earl
orange star4.6 • 175
109 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Leaven Bakery - 1515 East Market Street
orange star4.9 • 30
1515 East Market Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Albany
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston