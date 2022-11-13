ReCharge Coffee Company - Watseka Location
418 West Walnut Street
Watseka, IL 60970
SEASONAL DRINKS
Small Pumpkin Cold Brew
$5.00
Medium Pumpkin Cold Brew
$5.50
Large Pumpkin Cold Brew
$5.75
Small Hot Pumpkin Latte
$5.15
Medium Hot Pumpkin Latte
$5.65
Large Hot Pumpkin Latte
$6.15
Small Iced Pumpkin Latte
$5.15
Medium Iced Pumpkin Latte
$5.65
Large Iced Pumpkin Latte
$6.15
Small Hot Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.15
Medium Hot Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.65
Large Hot Pumpkin Chai Latte
$6.15
Small Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.15
Medium Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.65
Large Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte
$6.15
Small Hot French Toast Latte
$5.15
Medium Hot French Toast Latte
$5.65
Large Hot French Toast Latte
$6.15
Small Iced French Toast Latte
$5.15
Medium Iced French Toast Latte
$5.65
Large Iced French Toast Latte
$6.15
Small Hot Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$5.15
Medium Hot Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$5.65
Large Hot Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$6.15
Small Iced Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$5.15
Medium Iced Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$5.65
Large Iced Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$6.15
HOT CRAFT DRINKS
Small Vanilla Berry (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Vanilla Berry (HOT)
$5.65
Large Vanilla Berry (HOT)
$6.15
Small Salted Caramel Mocha (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Salted Caramel Mocha (HOT)
$5.65
Large Salted Caramel Mocha (HOT)
$6.15
Small Black Tuxedo (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Black Tuxedo (HOT)
$5.65
Large Black Tuxedo (HOT)
$6.15
Small Caramel Macchiato (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Caramel Macchiato (HOT)
$5.65
Large Caramel Macchiato (HOT)
$6.15
Small Irish Cream Latte (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Irish Cream Latte (HOT)
$5.65
Large Irish Cream Latte (HOT)
$6.15
Small Mint Chip (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Mint Chip (HOT)
$5.65
Large Mint Chip (HOT)
$6.15
Small Smores (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Smores (HOT)
$5.65
Large Smores (HOT)
$6.15
Small Cinnamon Spice (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Cinnamon Spice (HOT)
$5.65
Large Cinnamon Spice (HOT)
$6.15
Small White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
$5.15
Medium White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
$5.65
Large White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
$6.15
Small Vanilla Latte (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Vanilla Latte (HOT)
$5.65
Large Vanilla Latte (HOT)
$6.15
Small London Fog (HOT)
$5.15
Medium London Fog (HOT)
$5.65
Large London Fog (HOT)
$6.15
Small Butterscotch Cappuccino (HOT)
$5.15