Recharge Coffee Company - St. John
14817 101st Ave
Dyer, IN 46311
Popular Items
SEASONAL DRINKS
Small Pumpkin Cold Brew
$5.00
Medium Pumpkin Cold Brew
$5.50
Large Pumpkin Cold Brew
$5.75
Small Hot Pumpkin Latte
$5.15
Medium Hot Pumpkin Latte
$5.65
Large Hot Pumpkin Latte
$6.15
Small Iced Pumpkin Latte
$5.15
Medium Iced Pumpkin Latte
$5.65
Large Iced Pumpkin Latte
$6.15
Small Hot Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.15Out of stock
Medium Hot Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.65Out of stock
Large Hot Pumpkin Chai Latte
$6.15Out of stock
Small Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.15Out of stock
Medium Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.65Out of stock
Large Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte
$6.15Out of stock
Small Hot French Toast Latte
$5.15
Medium Hot French Toast Latte
$5.65
Large Hot French Toast Latte
$6.15
Small Iced French Toast Latte
$5.15
Medium Iced French Toast Latte
$5.65
Large Iced French Toast Latte
$6.15
Small Hot Caramel Apple Butter L:atte
$5.15
Medium Hot Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$5.65
Large Hot Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$6.15
Small Iced Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$5.15
Medium Iced Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$5.65
Large Iced Caramel Apple Butter Latte
$6.15
HOT CRAFT DRINKS
Small Vanilla Berry (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Vanilla Berry (HOT)
$5.65
Large Vanilla Berry (HOT)
$6.15
Small Salted Caramel Mocha (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Salted Caramel Mocha (HOT)
$5.65
Large Salted Caramel Mocha (HOT)
$6.15
Small Black Tuxedo (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Black Tuxedo (HOT)
$5.65
Large Black Tuxedo (HOT)
$6.15
Small Caramel Macchiato (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Caramel Macchiato (HOT)
$5.65
Large Caramel Macchiato (HOT)
$6.15
Small Irish Cream Latte (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Irish Cream Latte (HOT)
$5.65
Large Irish Cream Latte (HOT)
$6.15
Small Mint Chip (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Mint Chip (HOT)
$5.65
Large Mint Chip (HOT)
$6.15
Small Smores (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Smores (HOT)
$5.65
Large Smores (HOT)
$6.15
Small Cinnamon Spice (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Cinnamon Spice (HOT)
$5.65
Large Cinnamon Spice (HOT)
$6.15
Small White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
$5.15
Medium White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
$5.65
Large White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
$6.15
Small Vanilla Latte (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Vanilla Latte (HOT)
$5.65
Large Vanilla Latte (HOT)
$6.15
Small London Fog (HOT)
$5.15
Medium London Fog (HOT)
$5.65
Large London Fog (HOT)
$6.15
Small Butterscotch Cappuccino (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Butterscotch Cappuccino (HOT)
$5.65
Large Butterscotch Cappuccino (HOT)
$6.15
Small Chai Latte (HOT)
$5.15Out of stock
Medium Chai Latte (HOT)
$5.65Out of stock
Large Chai Latte (HOT)
$6.15Out of stock
Small Lavender Latte (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Lavender Latte (HOT)
$5.65
Large Lavender Latte (HOT)
$6.15
Small Cappuccino (HOT)
$4.25
Medium Cappuccino (HOT)
$4.85
Large Cappuccino (HOT)
$5.25
Small Mocha Latte (HOT)
$5.15
Medium Mocha Latte (HOT)
$5.65
Large Mocha Latte (HOT)
$6.15
BUILD YOUR OWN HOT LATTE
CLASSICS
Small Americano
$3.50
Medium Americano
$3.75
Large Americano
$4.00
Small Drip Coffee
$2.95
Medium Drip Coffee
$3.25
Large Drip Coffee
$3.50
Small Steamer
$3.45
Medium Steamer
$3.75
Large Steamer
$3.95
Small Chocolate
$3.45
Medium Chocolate
$3.75
Large Chocolate
$4.15
Small Breve
$4.95
Medium Breve
$5.45
Large Breve
$5.75
Espresso
$2.50
HOT TEAS
Small English Breakfast Hot Tea
$3.25
Medium English Breakfast Hot Tea
$3.95
Large English Breakfast Hot Tea
$4.25
Small Earl Grey Dela Creme Hot Tea
$3.25
Medium Earl Grey Dela Creme Hot Tea
$3.95
Large Earl Grey Dela Creme Hot Tea
$4.25
Small Crimson Berry Hot Tea
$3.25Out of stock
Medium Crimson Berry Hot Tea
$3.95Out of stock
Large Crimson Berry Hot Tea
$4.25Out of stock
Small Citron Green Hot Tea
$3.25
Medium Citron Green Hot Tea
$3.95
Large Citron Green Hot Tea
$4.25
Small Jasmine Hot Tea
$3.25
Medium Jasmine Hot Tea
$3.95
Large Jasmine Hot Tea
$4.25
Small Peppermint Tea
$3.25
Medium Peppermint Tea
$3.95
Large Peppermint Hot Tea
$4.25
ICED TEAS
Small Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea
$3.45
Medium Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea
$3.95
Large Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea
$4.25
Small Classic Black Iced Tea
$3.45
Medium Classic Black Iced Tea
$3.95
Large Classic Black Iced Tea
$4.25
Small Citrus Green Iced Tea
$3.45
Medium Citrus Green Iced Tea
$3.95
Large Citrus Green Iced Tea
$4.25
ICED CRAFT DRINKS
Small Black Tuxedo (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Black Tuxedo (ICED)
$5.65
Large Black Tuxedo (ICED)
$6.15
Small Vanilla Berry (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Vanilla Berry (ICED)
$5.65
Large Vanilla Berry (ICED)
$6.15
Small Caramel Macchiato (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Caramel Macchiato (ICED)
$5.65
Large Caramel Macchiato (ICED)
$6.15
Small Salted Caramel Mocha (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Salted Caramel Mocha (ICED)
$5.65
Large Salted Caramel Mocha (ICED)
$6.15
Small Mint Chip (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Mint Chip (ICED)
$5.65
Large Mint Chip (ICED)
$6.15
Small S'Mores (ICED)
$5.15
Medium S'Mores (ICED)
$5.65
Large S'Mores (ICED)
$6.15
Small Cinnamon Spice (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Cinnamon Spice (ICED)
$5.65
Large Cinnamon Spice (ICED)
$6.15
Small White Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
$5.15
Medium White Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
$5.65
Large White Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
$6.15
Small Vanilla Latte (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Vanilla Latte (ICED)
$5.65
Large Vanilla Latte (ICED)
$6.15
Small Butterscotch Cappucino (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Butterscotch Cappucino (ICED)
$5.65
Large Butterscotch Cappucino (ICED)
$6.15
Small Irish Cream Latte (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Irish Cream Latte (ICED)
$5.65
Large Irish Cream Latte (ICED)
$6.15
Small Chai Latte (ICED)
$5.15Out of stock
Medium Chai Latte (ICED)
$5.65Out of stock
Large Chai Latte (ICED)
$6.15Out of stock
Small Lavender Latte (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Lavender Latte (ICED)
$5.65
Large Lavender Latte (ICED)
$6.15
Small Mocha Latte (ICED)
$5.15
Medium Mocha Latte (ICED)
$5.65
Large Mocha Latte (ICED)
$6.15
Small London Fog (ICED)
$5.15
Medium London Fog (ICED)
$5.65
Large London Fog (ICED)
$6.15
BUILD YOUR OWN ICED LATTE
COLD BREW
Small Salted Caramel Cold Brew
$5.00
Medium Salted Caramel Cold Brew
$5.50
Large Salted Caramel Cold Brew
$5.75
Small White Chocolate Cold Brew
$5.00
Medium White Chocolate Cold Brew
$5.50
Large White Chocolate Cold Brew
$5.75
Small Mocha Cold Brew
$5.00
Medium Mocha Cold Brew
$5.50
Large Mocha Cold Brew
$5.75
Small Honey Comb Cold Brew
$5.00
Medium Honey Comb Cold Brew
$5.50
Large Honey Comb Cold Brew
$5.75
Small Irish Cream Cold Brew
$5.00
Medium Irish Cream Cold Brew
$5.50
Large Irish Cream Cold Brew
$5.75
Small Cold Brew
$5.00
Medium Cold Brew
$5.50
Large Cold Brew
$5.75
Small Keto Cold Brew
$5.00
Medium Keto Cold Brew
$5.50
Large Keto Cold Brew
$5.75
BUILD YOUR OWN COLD BREW
ICED COFFEE
Small Vanilla Iced Coffee
$4.25
Medium Vanilla Iced Coffee
$4.95
Large Vanilla Iced Coffee
$5.15
Small Hazelnut Iced Coffee
$4.25
Medium Hazelnut Iced Coffee
$4.95
Large Hazelnut Iced Coffee
$5.15
Small Caramel Iced Coffee
$4.25
Medium Caramel Iced Coffee
$4.95
Large Caramel Iced Coffee
$5.15
Small Mocha Iced Coffee
$4.25
Medium Mocha Iced Coffee
$4.95
Large Mocha Iced Coffee
$5.15
Small Iced Coffee
$3.75
Medium Iced Coffee
$4.15
Large Iced Coffee
$4.55
BUILD YOUR OWN ICED COFFEE
REFRESHERS
Small Strawberry Refresher
$4.25
Medium Strawberry Refresher
$4.55
Large Strawberry Refresher
$4.85
Small Wild Dragon Refresher
$4.25
Medium Wild Dragon Refresher
$4.55
Large Wild Dragon Refresher
$4.85
Small Peach Passion Refresher
$4.25
Medium Peach Passion Refresher
$4.55
Large Peach Passion Refresher
$4.85
Small BlackBerry Refresher
$4.25
Medium BlackBerry Refresher
$4.55
Large BlackBerry Refresher
$4.85
Small Pink Drink
$4.25
Medium Pink Drink Refresher
$4.55
Large Pink Drink Refresher
$4.85
Small Berry Bad A**
$4.25
Medium Berry Bad A**
$4.55
Large Berry Bad A**
$4.85
Small Lemonade
$4.25
8oz of Refresher Base top W/Ice
Medium Lemonade
$4.55
10oz of Refresher Base top W/Ice
Large Lemonade
$4.85
12oz of Refresher Base top W/Ice
BUILD YOUR OWN REFRESHER
SHAKEN TEAS
REDBULL MIXERS
BUILD YOUR OWN REDBULL MIXER
FRAPPES
Small Cookies & Cream (FROZEN)
$5.75
Medium Cookies & Cream (FROZEN)
$6.15
Large Cookies & Cream (FROZEN)
$6.55
Small Vanilla Créme (FROZEN)
$5.75
Medium Vanilla Créme (FROZEN)
$6.15
Large Vanilla Créme (FROZEN)
$6.55
Small Caramel Crave (FROZEN)
$5.75
Medium Caramel Crave (FROZEN)
$6.15
Large Caramel Crave (FROZEN)
$6.55
Small Java Chip (FROZEN)
$5.75
Medium Java Chip (FROZEN)
$6.15
Large Java Chip (FROZEN)
$6.55
Small White Chocolate Mocha (FROZEN)
$5.75
Medium White Chocolate Mocha (FROZEN)
$6.15
Large White Chocolate Mocha (FROZEN)
$6.55
BUILD YOUR OWN FRAPPE
SMOOTHIES
FOOD
DONUTS
12 For $35
$35.00
6 for $20
$20.00
Apple Cider
$3.50
Apple Fritter
$5.00
Bad A** Brownie
$4.50
Blueberry Crumble
$4.50Out of stock
Blueberry Old Fashioned
$3.50
Boston Cream
$4.50
Candy Corn
$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Long John
$4.50
Chocolate Old Fashioned
$3.50
Chocolate Sprinkle
$4.50
Cinnamon Rolls
$5.00Out of stock
Cookie Monster
$4.50
Donut Cups
$5.00
Glazed
$4.50
Lemon Old Fashioned
$3.50Out of stock
M & M
$4.50
Maple Bacon Long John
$5.00
Milk & Cereal
$4.50
Oreo
$4.50
Pumpkin
$4.00Out of stock
S'Mores
$4.50
Sour Cream Old Fashioned
$3.50
Strawberry Sprinkle
$4.50
Vanilla Long John
$4.50
Vanilla Sprinkle
$4.50
Powdered Donut Cup
$5.00
PUP CUP
BULK COFFEE & DRINK CARRIERS
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14817 101st Ave, Dyer, IN 46311
Gallery
