Brewpubs & Breweries

Reclaimed Rails Brewing

182 Reviews

$

101 Main St SE

Bondurant, IA 50035

Popular Items

Festipants Festbier Crowler (32oz)
Vanilla Cream Ale Crowler (32oz)
Railgater Crowler (25oz)

Crowlers

Blood Orange Wheat Crowler (32oz)
$13.00

Blood Orange Wheat Crowler (32oz)

$13.00
Hipster Juice Crowler (25oz)
$11.25

Hipster Juice Crowler (25oz)

$11.25
Vanilla Cream Ale Crowler (32oz)
$11.25

Vanilla Cream Ale Crowler (32oz)

$11.25
High Trestle Hefe Crowler (32oz)

High Trestle Hefe Crowler (32oz)

$12.75Out of stock
Rooks Crowler (25oz)
$10.50

Rooks Crowler (25oz)

$10.50
Moon Water Crowler (32oz)
$9.00

Moon Water Crowler (32oz)

$9.00

Thiolized Hipster (25oz)

$11.25

Railgater Crowler (25oz)

$12.25

Festipants Festbier Crowler (32oz)

$11.50
Pin Shot Session IPA Crowler (25oz)
$11.50

Pin Shot Session IPA Crowler (25oz)

$11.50
Born In The Corn Crowler (32oz)
$10.00

Born In The Corn Crowler (32oz)

$10.00
Peach-Passionfruit IPA Crowler (25oz)
$12.75

Peach-Passionfruit IPA Crowler (25oz)

$12.75
D20 Crowler (25oz)
$13.25

D20 Crowler (25oz)

$13.25
New Pear of Skates Crowler (25oz)
$13.50

New Pear of Skates Crowler (25oz)

$13.50
Dry Hopped Blood Orange Wheat Crowler (32oz)
$7.50

Dry Hopped Blood Orange Wheat Crowler (32oz)

$7.50
Pilsner Lizotte Crowler (32oz)
$10.50

Pilsner Lizotte Crowler (32oz)

$10.50

Ope! I Did It Again Crowler (25oz)

$13.50

Ope! Ope! Family Crowler (25oz)

$13.50

HOBO Crowler (Hipster & BOW) (32oz)

$14.00

Bloody Heffer (BOW & Hefe) (32oz)

$12.00

Dreamcicle (BOW and Vanilla Cream) (32oz)

$12.00

Homemade Root Beer Crowler (32oz)

$5.00

16 oz 4 Packs

Blood Orange Wheat 4 Pack

$16.00

An American Wheat with a hefty amount of blood orange added to it. Easy drinking and perfect for warm days! 6.5% ABV

Hipster Juice 16oz 4 Pack

$20.00

Moon Water 16oz 4 Pack

$14.00

Core 4 Pack (B.O.W., Hipster, Moon Water, Hefe)

$18.00

Kegs

1/6bbl - Blood Orange Wheat

$95.00

6.4% ABV - Our classic honey wheat with citrusy blood orange flavors.

1/6bbl - Hipster Juice IPA

$100.00

6% ABV - Citra and Mandarina hops making this NEIPA too smooth.

1/6bbl - Rooks Breakfast Porter

$90.00

7% ABV - 10 gallons of cold brew added to the mix for a little extra kick

1/6bbl - Moon Water Light Lager

$85.00

4.6% ABV - A crisp and light pilsner

1/6bbl - Pin Shot NESIPA

$105.00

4.8% ABV - El Dorado and Cashmere hops for this perfectly light session IPA

1/6bbl - Born In The Corn Helles Lager

$75.00

4.1% - A grainy and slightly hoppy Helles, perfect for summer.

1/6bbl - Peach-Passionfruit IPA

$115.00

6.2% ABV - A NEIPA dosed with PLENTY of real peach and passionfruit

1/6bbl - New Pear Of Skates

$110.00

6.2% ABV - Dosed with Pear puree and then aged on real pear jelly beans

1/6bbl - OPE! I Did It Again!

$110.00

6.4% ABV - Kiwi and prickly pear in our tart sour base. Ever had warheadz candy?

1/6bbl - Festipants Festbier

$95.00

1/6bbl - Railgater Pale Stout

$100.00

1/2bbl - Blood Orange Wheat

$180.00Out of stock

6.4% ABV - Our classic honey wheat with citrusy blood orange flavors.

1/2bbl - Hipster Juice IPA

$195.00

6% ABV - Citra and Mandarina hops making this NEIPA too smooth.

1/2bbl - Rooks Breakfast Porter

$185.00

7% ABV - 10 gallons of cold brew added to the mix for a little extra kick

1/2bbl - Moon Water Light Lager

$170.00

4.6% ABV - A crisp and light pilsner

1/2bbl - Pin Shot NESIPA

$205.00

4.8% ABV - El Dorado and Cashmere hops for this perfectly light session IPA

1/2bbl - Born In The Corn Helles Lager

$150.00

4.1% - A grainy and slightly hoppy Helles, perfect for summer.

1/2bbl - Peach-Passionfruit IPA

$230.00

6.2% ABV - A NEIPA dosed with PLENTY of real peach and passionfruit

1/2bbl - OPE! I Did It Again!

$220.00Out of stock

6.4% ABV - Kiwi and prickly pear in our tart sour base. Ever had warheadz candy?

Clothing

Small Hawk T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the black & yellow team in the rivalry

Medium Hawk T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the black & yellow team in the rivalry

Large Hawk T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the black & yellow team in the rivalry

XL Hawk T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the black & yellow team in the rivalry

2XL Hawk T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the black & yellow team in the rivalry

Small Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the red & yellow team in the rivalry

Medium Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the red & yellow team in the rivalry

Large Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the red & yellow team in the rivalry

XL Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the red & yellow team in the rivalry

2XL Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00

A shirt for you fans of the red & yellow team in the rivalry

Small Festipants T-Shirt

$25.00

Medium Festipants T-Shirt

$25.00

Large Festipants T-Shirt

$25.00

XL Festipants T-Shirt

$25.00

2XL Festipants T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Small Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

Small Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

Medium Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

Medium Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

Large Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

Large Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

XL Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

XL Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

2XL Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

2XL Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

3XL Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

3XL Black Circle Logo T-Shirt Mens

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

Small Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

Small Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

Medium Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

Medium Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

Large Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

Large Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

XL Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

XL Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

2XL Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

2XL Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

3XL Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

3XL Womens Black Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Our classic circle logo tossed on a black short sleeve tee

Small White Circle Logo T-Shirt

Small White Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a white short sleeve tee

Medium White Circle Logo T-Shirt

Medium White Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a white short sleeve tee

Large White Circle Logo T-Shirt

Large White Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a white short sleeve tee

XL White Circle Logo T-Shirt

XL White Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a white short sleeve tee

2XL White Circle Logo T-Shirt

2XL White Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a white short sleeve tee

3XL White Circle Logo T-Shirt

3XL White Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a white short sleeve tee

Small Grey Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a grey short sleeve tee

Medium Grey Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a grey short sleeve tee

Large Grey Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a grey short sleeve tee

XL Grey Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a grey short sleeve tee

2XL Grey Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Our classic circle logo tossed on a grey short sleeve tee

3XL Grey Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a grey short sleeve tee

Small Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

Small Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a blue short sleeve tee

Medium Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

Medium Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a blue short sleeve tee

Large Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

Large Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a blue short sleeve tee

XL Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

XL Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Our classic circle logo tossed on a blue short sleeve tee

2XL Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

2XL Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Our classic circle logo tossed on a blue short sleeve tee

3XL Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

3XL Blue Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Our classic circle logo tossed on a blue short sleeve tee

Small Skeleton Tank

Small Skeleton Tank

$20.00

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

Medium Skeleton Tank

Medium Skeleton Tank

$20.00

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

Large Skeleton Tank

Large Skeleton Tank

$20.00Out of stock

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

XL Skeleton Tank

XL Skeleton Tank

$20.00

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

2Xl Skeleton Tank

2Xl Skeleton Tank

$20.00Out of stock

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

3XL Skeleton Tank

3XL Skeleton Tank

$20.00Out of stock

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

Small Skeleton T-Shirt

Small Skeleton T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

Medium Skeleton T-Shirt

Medium Skeleton T-Shirt

$25.00

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

Large Skeleton T-Shirt

Large Skeleton T-Shirt

$25.00

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

XL Skeleton T-Shirt

XL Skeleton T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

2XL Skeleton T-Shirt

2XL Skeleton T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

3XL Skeleton T-Shirt

3XL Skeleton T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

For those of you that throw them back from dusk till dawn

Small RR/BC T-Shirt

Small RR/BC T-Shirt

$25.00

A high voltage tee for high voltage beer enthusiasts

Medium RR/BC T-Shirt

Medium RR/BC T-Shirt

$25.00

A high voltage tee for high voltage beer enthusiasts

Large RR/BC T-Shirt

Large RR/BC T-Shirt

$25.00

A high voltage tee for high voltage beer enthusiasts

XL RR/BC T-Shirt

XL RR/BC T-Shirt

$25.00

A high voltage tee for high voltage beer enthusiasts

2XL RR/BC T-Shirt

2XL RR/BC T-Shirt

$25.00

A high voltage tee for high voltage beer enthusiasts

3XL RR/BC T-Shirt

3XL RR/BC T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

A high voltage tee for high voltage beer enthusiasts

Small Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

Small Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

Medium Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

Medium Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

Large Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

Large Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

XL Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

XL Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

2XL Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

2XL Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

3XL Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

3XL Retro Red Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

Small Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

Small Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

Medium Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

Medium Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

Large Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

Large Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

XL Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

XL Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

2XL Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

2XL Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

3XL Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

3XL Retro Raglan Circle Logo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

A sick shirt for when things get wavy

XL Grey State T-Shirt

XL Grey State T-Shirt

$15.00

*LIMITED QUANTITY* If it involves beer, you can see it here

Large Blue State T-Shirt

Large Blue State T-Shirt

$15.00

*LIMITED QUANTITY* If it involves beer, you can see it here

XL Blue State T-Shirt

XL Blue State T-Shirt

$15.00

*LIMITED QUANTITY* If it involves beer, you can see it here

Small S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

Small S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

$10.00

*LIMITED QUANTITY* An homage to our Smore stout of old

Medium S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

Medium S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

$10.00

*LIMITED QUANTITY* An homage to our Smore stout of old

Large S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

Large S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

$10.00Out of stock

*LIMITED QUANTITY* An homage to our Smore stout of old

XL S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

XL S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

$10.00

*LIMITED QUANTITY* An homage to our Smore stout of old

2XL S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

2XL S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

$10.00

*LIMITED QUANTITY* An homage to our Smore stout of old

3XL S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

3XL S'more Money S'More Problems T-Shirt

$10.00Out of stock

*LIMITED QUANTITY* An homage to our Smore stout of old

Small Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

Small Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

Medium Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

Medium Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

Large Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

Large Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

XL Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

XL Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

2XL Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

2XL Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

3XL Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

3XL Mens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

Small Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

Small Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

Medium Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

Medium Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

Large Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

Large Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

XL Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

XL Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

2XL Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

3XL Womens Bike Night T-Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Fast n' loud. Just the way we like it

XL Brewed In Bondu Long Sleeve T-Shirt

XL Brewed In Bondu Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Buttery soft fabric. Dont spill your beer on it 😉

Medium Beer Season Orange Long Sleeve

Medium Beer Season Orange Long Sleeve

$30.00

*LIMITED QUANTITY* Hi-vis with just a touch of camo. Beer is always in season.

Large Beer Season Orange Long Sleeve

Large Beer Season Orange Long Sleeve

$30.00

*LIMITED QUANTITY* Hi-vis with just a touch of camo. Beer is always in season.

Small Dickies Work Shirt

Small Dickies Work Shirt

$45.00

Excellently resilient for the working man

Medium Dickies Work Shirt

Medium Dickies Work Shirt

$45.00Out of stock

Excellently resilient for the working man

Large Dickies Work Shirt

Large Dickies Work Shirt

$45.00

Excellently resilient for the working man

XL Dickies Work Shirt

XL Dickies Work Shirt

$45.00

Excellently resilient for the working man

2XL Dickies Work Shirt

2XL Dickies Work Shirt

$45.00Out of stock

Excellently resilient for the working man

3XL Dickies Work Shirt

3XL Dickies Work Shirt

$45.00Out of stock

Excellently resilient for the working man

Small Zip Sweatshirt Grey

Small Zip Sweatshirt Grey

Fuzzy cotton inside for when the beer is REALLY cold

Medium Zip Sweatshirt Grey

Medium Zip Sweatshirt Grey

Fuzzy cotton inside for when the beer is REALLY cold

Large Zip Sweatshirt Grey

Large Zip Sweatshirt Grey

Fuzzy cotton inside for when the beer is REALLY cold

XL Zip Sweatshirt Grey

XL Zip Sweatshirt Grey

Fuzzy cotton inside for when the beer is REALLY cold

2XL Zip Sweatshirt Grey

2XL Zip Sweatshirt Grey

Fuzzy cotton inside for when the beer is REALLY cold

Small Hockey Style Sweatshirt

Small Hockey Style Sweatshirt

A little bigger fit, super soft, super comfy.

Medium Hockey Style Sweatshirt

Medium Hockey Style Sweatshirt

A little bigger fit, super soft, super comfy.

Large Hockey Style Sweatshirt

Large Hockey Style Sweatshirt

A little bigger fit, super soft, super comfy.

XL Hockey Style Sweatshirt

XL Hockey Style Sweatshirt

A little bigger fit, super soft, super comfy.

2XL Hockey Style Sweatshirt

2XL Hockey Style Sweatshirt

A little bigger fit, super soft, super comfy.

Medium Carhartt Sweatshirt

Medium Carhartt Sweatshirt

$78.00

Soon to be your favorite sweatshirt that you own. I sleep in mine!

Large Carhartt Sweatshirt

Large Carhartt Sweatshirt

$78.00

Soon to be your favorite sweatshirt that you own. I sleep in mine!

XL Carhartt Sweatshirt

XL Carhartt Sweatshirt

$78.00

Soon to be your favorite sweatshirt that you own. I sleep in mine!

2XL Carhartt Sweatshirt

2XL Carhartt Sweatshirt

$78.00

Soon to be your favorite sweatshirt that you own. I sleep in mine!

Merch

Grandmaster Glass

Grandmaster Glass

$10.00

Designed to be the perfect beer glass for all styles. From our shelf to yours

Stoutfest Glass

Stoutfest Glass

$5.00

A commemorative glass for Stoutfest 2022

Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$25.00

A solid tin sign with our logo! Perfect for any beer nerd!

Bike Night Koozie

$1.00

Grandmaster Flight Glass

$5.00

A little version of our serving glass. Take one home with you!

Grandmaster Combo

$12.00

One of each to have at home!

Hats

Bike Iowa Hat - Cardinal & Gold

Bike Iowa Hat - Cardinal & Gold

$25.00

That old favorite feel in cardianl & gold

Bike Iowa Hat - Black & Gold

Bike Iowa Hat - Black & Gold

$25.00

That old favorite feel in black & gold

Rectangle Patch Hat

Rectangle Patch Hat

$25.00

One of the classics that never gets old

Camo Hat - Green

Camo Hat - Green

$25.00

What hat? I don't see a hat...

Camo Hat - Grey

Camo Hat - Grey

$25.00

What hat? I don't see a hat...

TieDye Hat - Red & Blue

TieDye Hat - Red & Blue

$25.00

This red and blue tiedye hat is all that and a bag of chips!

TieDye Hat - Purple & Teal

TieDye Hat - Purple & Teal

$25.00

This purple and blue tiedye hat is all that and a bag of chips!

Gift Cards

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGift Cards
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

101 Main St SE, Bondurant, IA 50035

Directions

Gallery
Reclaimed Rails Brewing Co image
Reclaimed Rails Brewing Co image

