Record Room 47-09 Center Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

47-09 Center Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cafe Menu

Drinks

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cold Brew

$5.25

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Latte

$4.75

Machiato

$4.00

Matcha Tea

$5.50

Tea

$4.00

Latte (12oz) (Double shots)

$5.25

Cappuccino (12oz) (Double shots)

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Mocha

$5.50

Tea

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.25

Iced Latte

$5.75

Iced Tea

$4.50

Add ice

$0.50

Add Syrup

$0.50

With Oat Milk

$0.50

Pastries

Crosissant

$3.50

Pain au Chocolat

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Apple Turnover

$4.75

Fruit Danish

$5.00

Cheese Danish

$5.00

Donuts (Raspberry)

$4.00

Donuts (Vanilla)

$4.00

Banana Walnut Muffin (V, GF)

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin (V)

$4.00

Bear Financier

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$3.50

Lemon Loaf Cake (GF)

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Biege Waffle

$4.50

Brunch

Avocado Toast w/ poached egg

$8.00

Sandwiches

BEC w/ Croissant

$8.00

EC w/ Crosissant

$8.00

Lounge Build

Food

Warm Olives

$9.00

Spiced Nuts

$7.00

Charcuteries Chef Selection

$16.00

RR Fries

$12.00

Ribeye Steak with special sauce

$21.00

Tomato Salad with Mozzarella Cheese

$16.00

Meatballs (2PCS)

$10.00

Beef Sliders (3PCS)

$18.00

Mac and Cheese Croquette (3PCS)

$15.00

Ceviche

$18.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Vodka

$12.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

Absolut

$17.00

Belvedere

$17.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Grey Goose Citron

$17.00

Jeremiah Weed

$17.00

Ketel One

$17.00

DBL Vodka

DBL Vodka

$24.00

DBL Well Vodka

$24.00

DBL Absolut

$26.00

DBL Belvedere

$26.00

DBL Grey Goose

$26.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$26.00

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$26.00

DBL Ketel One

$26.00

Gin

Gin

$12.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Fords

$17.00

Bombay Saphire

$17.00

Gordons

$17.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Gin

DBL Gin

$24.00

DBL Well Gin

$24.00

DBL Fords

$26.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$26.00

DBL Gordons

$26.00

DBL Hendricks

$26.00

DBL Tanqueray

$26.00

Rum

Rum

$12.00

Well Rum

$12.00

Admiral Nelson

$17.00

Bacardi

$17.00

Bacardi Limon

$17.00

Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Rum

DBL Rum

$24.00

DBL Well Rum

$24.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$26.00

DBL Bacardi

$26.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$26.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$26.00

Tequila

Tequila

$12.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$17.00

Casa Noble

$17.00

Corazon Reposado

$17.00

Cuervo Silver

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Patron Café

$17.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$17.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Patron Xo Café

$17.00

Claze Azul Blaco

$17.00

DBL Tequila

DBL Tequila

$24.00

DBL Well Tequila

$24.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$26.00

DBL Casa Noble

$26.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$26.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$26.00

DBL Patron Café

$26.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$26.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$26.00

DBL Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$26.00

DBL Claze Azul Blaco

$26.00

Whiskey

Whiskey

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

DBL Whiskey

DBL Whiskey

$24.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$24.00

DBL Angels Envy

$26.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$26.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Scotch

$17.00

Well Scotch

$17.00

Chivas Regal

$17.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$17.00

Dewars

$17.00

Dewars 12Yr

$17.00

J & B

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$17.00

DBL Scotch/Bourbon

DBL Scotch

$26.00

DBL Well Scotch

$26.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$26.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$26.00

DBL Dewars

$26.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$26.00

DBL J & B

$26.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$26.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$26.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Liquer/Cordial

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

DBL Liqueurs/Cordials

DBL Liqueur/Cordial

$20.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$20.00

DBL Aperol

$20.00

DBL Campari

$20.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$20.00

Beer Menu

IPA

IPA 1

$9.00

IPA 2

$9.00

IPA 3

$9.00

IPA 4

$9.00

Pilsner

Bottled 1

$9.00

Bottled 2

$9.00

Wine Menu

Wine

BTL Red wine

$45.00

BTL White wine

$45.00

GL Rose 1

$13.00

BTL Rose 1

$45.00

Moet Bottle

$135.00

GL Red

$13.00

GL White

$13.00

Cocktail Menu

Cocktails

Cocktail

$17.00

The Recipe

$17.00

Beware of the Boys

$17.00

Into The Groove

$17.00

The Seed

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Brilliant Brown Derby

$17.00

Daiquiri

$17.00

El Diablo

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Tequila, lime juice

RR Martini

$17.00

RR Mule

$17.00

Hot Toddy

$17.00

Hurricane

$17.00

Lemon Drop

$17.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Madras

$17.00

Mai Tai

$17.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Martini

$17.00

Mimosa

$17.00

Mint Julep

$17.00

Mojito

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Mudslide

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Rob Roy

$17.00

Sazerac

$17.00

Screwdriver

$17.00

Sea Breeze

$17.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Tequila Sunrise

$17.00

Tom Collins

$17.00

Whiskey Smash

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

White Russian

$17.00

NA Beverages

SODA

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Pineapple Soda

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

47-09 Center Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

