Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Record Street Brewing

72 Reviews

$$

324 E 4th Street

Reno, NV 89512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Record Street Beer

99 Luftballons (Altbier) 7

$6.46

Devils Haircut (Brown Ale) 7

$6.46

Michelada (Any Beer)

$10.00

Grunge (Double IPA) 9

$8.31

High Rollers (Pale Ale) 8

$7.39

Malt Rose (Munic Lager) 7

$6.46

WAM (Hefeweizen) 8

$7.39

Sabrosa (Mexican Style IPA) 8

$7.39

Soundwaves (Hazy IPA) 9

$8.31

Kingston (Oatmeal Stout) 8

$7.39

Tessie Seltzer 7

$6.46

Half Pours

$4.00

Flight of 4

$8.00

Flight of 6

$12.00

Gose to Eleven - 8

$7.39

To-Go Cans

4 Pack

$8.00

Case

$38.00

Pitchers

Malt Rose Pitcher

$18.00

High Roller Pitcher

$20.00

Common Science Pitcher

$20.00

Devils Haircut Pitcher

$20.00

Sabrosa Pitcher

$22.00

Kingston Pitcher

$20.00

Grunge Pitcher

$25.00

Soundwaves Pitcher

$25.00

Besties Pitcher

$20.00

WAM Pitcher

$20.00

Tahoe Tessie Pitcher

$18.00

Gose Pitcher

$22.00

Non-Draft

Corona

$4.00

Dry Cider

$7.39

Specials

BOGO Malt Rose

$6.46Out of stock

Tour De Brews

$2.76Out of stock

Malt-chelada

$9.00Out of stock

Starters

The Big Dip

$10.00

Kid Cauli

$12.00

Kale Me Softly

$14.00

Burrata

$15.00

Francis Farmers

$16.00

Waffel Fry Nachos

$10.00

Braut Plate

$13.00

Red Pies

The Queen

$16.00

The Classic

$14.00

Frankie

$18.00

Cosmo

$18.00

White Pies

The Alpine

$17.00

Porky

$18.00

Shroom

$17.00

Bianca

$19.00

Sides

Fennel Sausage

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Specials

Tour Da Brews

$10.00

Pizza + Pitcher

$25.00

Pub Fare

Sammie Hagar

$14.00

Pigs in the Sky

$14.00

Wings

$14.00

Bun Jovi

$15.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Sliders

$12.00

N/A BEV

Juice

$2.77

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Italian Soda

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.77

Red Bull

$3.69

Bottle Water

$2.00

1/6 Barrel

Sabrosa

$90.00

Common Sci

$70.00

Malt Rose

$60.00

Devils Hair Cut

$70.00

High Roller

$70.00

1/2 Barrel

Malt Rose

$140.00

Sabrosa

$180.00

Devils Hair Cut

$150.00

High Rollers

$170.00

Common Sci

$150.00

Affagoto

$170.00Out of stock

Flower of the Forest

$160.00

Keg Deposit

Keg Deposit

$50.00

Returned Keg

-$50.00

Clothes

Record Street Neon Shirt

$20.00

Malt Rose Shirt

$20.00

Devil's Haircut Shirt

$20.00

Flowers Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeves

$25.00

Grey Zip up

$35.00

Black Zip up

$35.00

Common Sci T-Shirt

$20.00

Grunge t-shirts

$20.00

Soundwave t-shirt

$20.00

WAM t-shirt

$20.00

Tessie Men t-shirt

$20.00

Tessie Wemon t-shirt

$20.00

Glassware

Gold Rimmed Pint

$10.00

Alpine Cocktail

Long Island

$12.00

AMF

$12.00

$8 Drink

$8.00

32 oz. Gold Crowlers

Kingston Crowler

$12.00

Common Science Crowler

$12.00

Devils Haircut Crowler

$12.00

Grunge Crowler

$15.00

Soundwaves Crowler

$15.00

High Rollers Crowler

$12.00

Seltzer Crowler

$10.00

Malt Rose Crowler

$10.00

WAM Crowler

$12.00

Besties Crowler

$13.00

Sabrosa Crowler

$14.00

Gose Crowler

$14.00

32 oz. Growler Fills

Kingston 32 oz.

$13.00

Common Science 32 oz.

$13.00

Devil's Haircut 32 oz.

$13.00

Grunge 32 oz.

$16.00

Soundwaves 32 oz.

$16.00

High Rollers 32 oz.

$13.00

Seltzer 32 oz.

$11.00

Malt Rose 32 oz.

$11.00

WAM 32 oz.

$13.00

Besties 32 oz.

$14.00

Sabrosa 32 oz.

$15.00

Gose 32 oz.

$15.00

64 oz. Growler Fills

Kingston 64 oz.

$25.00

Common Science 64 oz.

$25.00

Devil's Haircut 64 oz.

$25.00

Grunge 64 oz.

$31.00

Soundwaves 64 oz.

$31.00

High Rollers 64 oz.

$25.00

Seltzer 64 oz.

$21.00

Malt Rose 64 oz.

$21.00

WAM 64 oz.

$25.00

Besties 64 oz.

$27.00

Sabrosa 64 oz.

$29.00

Gose 64 oz.

$28.00

BRUNCH FOOD

The Frit

$12.00

Tiffany's Sandwich

$10.00

Gold Strike (Pizza)

$18.00

The Mensch (Pizza)

$20.00

The French Men

$12.00

Organic Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Breakfast Sausage

$3.00

Fruit Plate

$7.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Bottle Service

$20.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Maltmosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Hunting Tessie

$9.00

Canned Mimosa

$9.00

Alpine Cover

Alpine door cover $5

$5.00

Alpine door cover $10

$10.00

Alpine Tickets

Project Flow #4

$15.00

Young Dubliners

$30.00

The Tubes

$55.00

The Tubes... Dinner And A Show

$80.00

Ali Day Of 30

$30.00

Alpine Bottle serves

Cîroc Reg

$250.00

Titos

$250.00

Grey Goose

$300.00

Patron

$350.00

Don Julio

$350.00

Casadores

$300.00

1942

$1,000.00

Clase Azul

$1,000.00

Jameson

$300.00

Crown Royal

$300.00

Jack Daniels

$250.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

324 E 4th Street, Reno, NV 89512

Directions

Gallery
Record Street Brewing image
Record Street Brewing image
Record Street Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Estella
orange starNo Reviews
350 Evans Avenue Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Playfield '76
orange starNo Reviews
150 N. Arlington Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Wonder Aleworks NEW - 1041 S. Virginia Street
orange starNo Reviews
1041 S. Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Table - 530 W Plumb Lane Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
530 West Plumb Lane Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
orange starNo Reviews
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C RENO, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Village Well - 7600 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
7600 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 100 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Reno

Cafe Capello
orange star4.5 • 67
248 west first street #202 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
South Reno
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Northwest Reno
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston