ReCreation Athletics Northwest

140 Diamond Lane

Columbia, SC 29210

Order Again

Concession Menu

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$3.00
Hot Dogs w/ Chili

Hot Dogs w/ Chili

$3.75
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$3.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$3.50
Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$4.00
French Fries Basket

French Fries Basket

$3.00
Fries w/Chili & Cheese

Fries w/Chili & Cheese

$4.00
Popcorn

Popcorn

$2.00
Roasted Wings 6ea

Roasted Wings 6ea

$7.00

Crispy Roasted Wings

Roasted Wings 8ea

Roasted Wings 8ea

$9.00

Crispy Roast Wings

Chips

Doritos Nacho Cheese

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.00
Lay's Classic Potato Chips

Lay's Classic Potato Chips

$2.00
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.00
Salt & Vinegar Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00
Tom's Chips

Tom's Chips

$1.25

Candy

M&M

M&M

$2.00
Snickers

Snickers

$2.00
Skittles

Skittles

$2.00
Twix

Twix

$2.00
Reese's Butter Cups

Reese's Butter Cups

$2.00

Extra Condiments

Chili

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Drinks

Gatorade Orange

Gatorade Orange

$3.50
Water

Water

$2.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Gatorade Cool Blue

Gatorade Cool Blue

$3.50
Gatorade Glacier Freeze

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$3.50
Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Dole Lemonade

Dole Lemonade

$3.00
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.50
Tropicana Pineapple Mango

Tropicana Pineapple Mango

$3.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.50
Crush Orange Soda

Crush Orange Soda

$1.50
Serra Mist

Serra Mist

$1.50
Faygo Soda

Faygo Soda

$1.00

Mini Water Bottles

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 Diamond Lane, Columbia, SC 29210

Directions

Gallery
Recreation Athletics Northwest image

