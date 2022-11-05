Restaurant header imageView gallery

Recreo Coffee - City Hall

review star

No reviews yet

1 City Hall Plaza

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

HOT Latte
COLDBREW Regular
ICED LATTE

Hot Coffee

Single origin coffee from our family's farm in Nicaragua. Different roasts and varieties straight from our farm.
Reg HOT Coffee

Reg HOT Coffee

$2.75+

Single origin coffee from our family's farm in Nicaragua. Different roasts for your palate preference.

Decaf HOT Coffee

Decaf HOT Coffee

$3.00+Out of stock

Our signature coffee Swiss Water Processed decaffeinated to ensure you delicious flavor with no caffeine.

Iced Coffee

Our signature coffee cold brewed to perfection for a rich iced taste.
COLDBREW Regular

COLDBREW Regular

$3.50+
ICED Coffee DECAF

ICED Coffee DECAF

$3.75+

Swiss Water Processed Decaf coffee over iced. Delicious in taste, no caffeine at all.

Espressos

Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$2.25+

Shot(s) of our delicious single origin coffee.

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso coffee with water.

HOT Latte

HOT Latte

$3.75+

Espresso coffee with milk and beautiful art work.

ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE

$4.25+

Espresso coffee with milk over ice.

HOT Mocha

HOT Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso coffee, milk, and mocha with beautiful art work.

ICED Mocha

ICED Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso coffee with milk and mocha over ice.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso coffee with foam.

Cafe Bombon - 4 oz

Cafe Bombon - 4 oz

$4.25

Espresso coffee with condense milk.

Cortadito - 4.5 oz

Cortadito - 4.5 oz

$3.50

Two shots of espresso coffee with milk in a 4oz cup.

Macchiato - 4.5 oz

Macchiato - 4.5 oz

$3.50

Two shots of espresso coffee with a bit of foam on top in a 4oz cup.

Espresso con panna - 4.5 oz

Espresso con panna - 4.5 oz

$3.75

Shot(s) of espresso coffee with whip cream on top.

Chai

Hot Chai

Hot Chai

$4.00+

Delicious chai. You will love it!

Ice Chai

Ice Chai

$4.75+

Delicious chai over ice. Refreshing!

Prana

Prana

$4.75

Exquisite chai prepared just for you.

Spicy Chai

Spicy Chai

$4.75+

Delicious chai with a bit of spice.

Teas

Golden Turmeric Latte

Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.00+

Elixir golden turmeric to your delicious latte.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75

Exquisite hot earl gray tea, steamed milk, and vanilla.

MATCHA

MATCHA

$5.25+

Made with finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves.

Hot Lemon Ginger

$3.25+
Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$3.25+
Hot Earl Gray

Hot Earl Gray

$3.25+
Hot English Breakfast

Hot English Breakfast

$3.25+

Iced Green tea

$3.50+

Iced Moroccan mint

$3.50+

Iced English Breakfast

$3.50+

Monthly Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+
Autumn Spiced ColdBrew

Autumn Spiced ColdBrew

$5.00+
Maple Spice Latte

Maple Spice Latte

$4.25+
New England Latte

New England Latte

$5.25+
Pumpkin Spice Chai

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$4.50+

Other Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

Delicious drink made with chocolate from TAZA in Somerville.
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Scones

Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$3.25Out of stock
Maple Walnut

Maple Walnut

$3.25Out of stock
Lemon Ginger

Lemon Ginger

$3.25Out of stock
Vegan - Raisin

Vegan - Raisin

$3.75Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry

Blueberry

$3.25Out of stock
Lemon Poppyseed

Lemon Poppyseed

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.25Out of stock
Raspberry Almond

Raspberry Almond

$3.25Out of stock
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.25Out of stock
Corn

Corn

$3.25Out of stock
Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$3.25Out of stock
Vegan - Banana

Vegan - Banana

$3.75Out of stock

Croissants

Plain Butter

Plain Butter

$3.25Out of stock
Spinach & Ricotta Cheese

Spinach & Ricotta Cheese

$3.25Out of stock
Almond

Almond

$3.25Out of stock
European Chocolate

European Chocolate

$3.25Out of stock
Apple Bear Claw

Apple Bear Claw

$3.25Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$3.00Out of stock
Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$3.00Out of stock
Ginger Molasses

Ginger Molasses

$3.00Out of stock
Vegan - Coconut

Vegan - Coconut

$3.25Out of stock
Vegan - Banana Snickerdoodle

Vegan - Banana Snickerdoodle

$3.25Out of stock

Danish with icing

Apple

Apple

$3.25Out of stock
Rasberry

Rasberry

$3.25Out of stock
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
We are Recreo Coffee & Roasterie. We are dedicated to bringing you our premium Nicaraguan coffee while practicing social and environmental stewardship. The entirety of our delicious, single-origin coffee is grown at our family farm in Jinotega, Nicaragua. We believe that by insisting upon complete involvement, control, and professionalism, we are able to deliver consistently wonderful coffee… Directly from our farm to your cup!

1 City Hall Plaza, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

