Dry Aged Cheese Burger

$28.00

American cheese, white onion, frites 8 oz Burger dry aged for 45 days, sprinkled with s & p Hilldale American cheese (Pasteurized) Butter Bun with sesame seeds Served with 3 frites & white onion on the bottom of the bun Pickles: Pickle Guys half sour pickles, brined for two weeks to create the perfect half sour ALLERGIES: seeds, allium, gluten