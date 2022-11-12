Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Chinese
Dessert & Ice Cream

Red 8 Kitchen Thai -Sushi -Bar

23 Reviews

910 Highland Colony Pkwy

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Popular Items

A5. Pork Egg Rolls
A3. Hand-Folded Crab wontons
C14. General Tso's Chicken

Appetizers

A1. Lettuce Wraps W. chicken

$10.50

mushroom, water chestnuts, corn, red pepper, crunchy in hoisin sauce

A2. Edamame

$6.50

steamed to order, tossed w. kosher salt

A3. Hand-Folded Crab wontons

$9.00

(6 Pc) creamy crab filling, bell pepper, green onion, sweet sour sauce

A4. Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.50

(3 pcs) crispy rolls w. julienned veggies, sweet chili dipping sauce

A5. Pork Egg Rolls

$5.00

(2 pc) hand-rolled w. veggies, sweet and sour mustard sauce

A6. Pork Gyoza

$8.00

(6 pc) ground pork, chopped cabbage in wonton wrappers

A7. Fried Oyster

$10.50

Deep Fried bread crumbs fresh oyster (8Pcs)

A8. Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

3pc shrimp coconut tempura shrimp w. honey coconut mayo

A9. Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

(6 pc) Chinese dim-sum made with shrimp( fried)

A10 . Scallion Pancake

$7.00

super crispy and flaky Chinese dim-sum

A11. Satay Chicken

$8.00

(3 pc) chicken skewers Malaysia yellow curry taste

A12. Korean Spicy Wings

$9.00

6 pc

A13. Steam Shrimp Dumpling

$8.00

6 pc Chinese dim-sum made with shrimp

A14. Garlic Broccoli

$8.00

A15. Grilled Mussels

$10.00

mayo, spicy mayo, fish egg and scallion

A16. Grilled Whole Squid

$13.00

with teriyaki sauce

Soups & Salads

SS1. House Green Salad

$5.00

fresh garden greens w. house ginger dressing

SS2. Seaweed Salad

$6.50

green seaweed w. sesame seed marinated

SS3. Calamari Salad

$6.50

fresh garden green top w. squid w. ginger dressing and eel sauce

SS4. Thai Salad

$6.00

Jacama papaya mango w. Thai peanut dressing

SS5. Crabmeat & Cucumber salad

$8.00

crabmeat, cucumber, Masago w. chef's dressing

SS6. Seafood Salad

$10.00

tuna,salmon,yellowtail,avocado w house special dressing

SS7. Avocado Salad

$8.00

green salad&spring mix & avocado w. house special ginger dressing

SS8. Wonton Soup

$5.95

Home-made prok wontons in savory broth

SS9. Egg Drop Soup

$5.95

velvety broth w. egg

SS10. Hot Sour Soup

$6.95

rich and tangy broth w. tofu, bamboo shoots, fungus, egg, baby mushrooms

SS11. Tom Yum Soup

$9.00

shrimp, lemongrass, tomato chilli. onion, asparagus, sweet bean in lemon broth

SS12. Miso Soup

$4.00

Bean paste W. seaweed and bean curd

SS13. West Lake Beef Soup

$9.00

Beef, Egg white,Cilantro

Chinese Food

C1. Sesame Chicken

$16.00

broccoli, asparagus w. sesame sauce

C2. Kung Pao Chicken

$16.00

zucchini, red pepper, green pepper, sweet beans, water chestnuts w. spicy Sichuan chili sauce

C02. Kung Pao Shrimp

$18.00

zucchini, red pepper, green pepper, sweet beans, water chestnuts w. spicy Sichuan chili sauce

C3. Fresh Broccoli Brown Sauce W.

$16.00

fresh broccoli in brown sauce

C4. Crispy Honey Shrimp

$20.00

lightly battered tangy honey sauce w. walnuts on top

C5. Scallop & Chicken W. Mix Veg

$18.00

broccoli, asparagus, mushroom, red pepper, green pepper, zucchini, sweet beans w. brown sauce

C6. Scallop & Shrimp W. Mix Veg

$20.00

broccoli, asparagus, mushroom, red pepper, green pepper, zucchini, sweet beans w. brown sauce

C7. Orange Chicken

$16.00

broccoli, orange peel in magical sauce

C07. Orange Beef

$18.00

broccoli, orange peel in magical sauce

C8. Sizzling Beef sreak

$25.00

beef steak, broccoli, onion on sizzling hot plate

C9. Salt Pepper Shrimp

$20.00

jalapeno, red pepper, onion crispy shrimp

C10. Sizzling Salmon Teriyaki Sauce

$22.00

salmon steak, onion, in teriyaki sauce

C11. Mixed Vegetable Brown Sauce

$16.00

Fungus, Asparagus, Mushroom, Sweet Beans .Yam. Broccoli, gallic in white sauce

C12. Black Pepper steak Cube

$25.00

red pepper, green pepper ,broccoli, steak in Japanese black pepper sauce

C13. Mongolian Beef

$18.00

beef, onion, green onion, red pepper in spicy chili sauce

C14. General Tso's Chicken

$16.00

red pepper, green pepper, spicy chili in general Tso's sauce

C15. Sizzling Eel In Garlic Sauce

$20.00

grilled eel, bamboo shoots, fungus in spicy garlic sauce

C16. Baby Eggplant Garlic Sauce

$14.00

baby eggplant, garlic

C18. Peking Duck

$30.00

boneless duck, sweet and sour cucumber, carrots, radish served w. lotus leaf buns and hoisin sauce

C19. Baby Eggplant Garlic Sauce W.

$16.00

baby eggplant, garlic

C20. Seafood Treasure XO

$28.00

scallop, shrimp, lobster tail, mushroom, asparagus, zucchini, green pepper, red pepper, onion, sweet beans in Hong Kong x.o. sauce

C21.Sizzling Chicken W. Teriyaki Sauce

$18.00

C22. Sweet Sour Chicken

$16.00

C24.Crispy Honey Chicken

$18.00

C25. Fried Rice Chinese Style.

$13.00

red pepper, onion, egg

Thai Food

T1. Green curry

$16.00

green pepper, baby eggplant, tofu, onion, okra, sweet beans

T2. Red Curry

$16.00

red pepper, baby eggplant, onion, tofu, sweet beans

T3. Thai Basil Sauce

$16.00

onion, zucchini, green pepper, red pepper, sweet beans, basil in Thai chili sauce

T4. Thai Basil Chow Fun noodles

$13.00

chinses cabbage, onion, red pepper, green onion, basil

T5. Pad Thai

$13.00

red pepper, onion, bean sprouts, dry radish, dry bean curd

T6. Singapore Street Noodles

$13.00

Chinese cabbage, red pepper, onion, celery, carrot

T7. Thai Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

red pepper, basil, onion, egg

T8. Lo Mein noodles

$13.00

Chinese cabbage, onion, red pepper, green onion, celery, carrot

T9. Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

pineapple, onion, red pepper, raisin, egg

T10.Yaki Udon Noodle

$16.00

T11. Thai Crispy Snapper W Thai chili sauce

$20.00

bread crumb coated fish filet fried w. Thai chili sauce

T12. Thai Soft Shell Crab

$20.00

bread crumbs soft shell crab, asparagus w. Thai chili sauce

T13.Thai Crispy Chicken Breast W. Thai Chili Sauce

$18.00

Sushi Rolls

S1.SpicyTuna*

$8.00

spicy tuna, crunchy

S2.SpicySalmon Roll*

$8.00

crab, avocado, cucumber

S3.SpicyYellowtail Roll*

$8.00

smoked salmon, cheese, avocado

S4.SpicyCrabmeat Roll

$8.00

salmon, avocado

S5.Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

crab, cucumber, avocado, topped w. salmon, tuna, red snapper, yellowtail

S6.California Roll

$8.00

shrimp tempura topped w. eel, eel sauce

S7. Philly Roll*

$8.00

shrimp tempura topped w. black pepper tuna, wasabi mayo

S8.SalmonAvocadoRoll*

$8.00

cucumber, avocado, masago, eel sauce

S9.Tuna Avocado Roll*

$8.00

shrimp tempura inside, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, crabmeat on top w. spicy mayo and eel sauce

S10.Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

lobster tail tempura & crabmeat inside topped w. slices of avocado & eel sauce

S11.Eel Cucumber Roll*

$9.00

spicy crunchy tuna, white tuna, avocado, tuna inside no seaweed wrap w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, and honey wasabi sauce

S12.Crabmeat Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crab Inside Wrapped With Avocado mango sauce. spicy mayo. Masago

S14.ShrimpTempura Roll

$13.00

S0 .Crabmeat Avocado Roll

$8.00

S16. Shrimp Mango Roll

$10.00

S17.Salmon Roll

$8.00

S18.Tuna Roll

$8.00

S19. Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

S20.Avocado Roll

$7.00

S21. Cucumber Roll

$5.00

S22. Crabmeat Roll

$7.00

S23. Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$8.00

House Rolls

**************

S15.*Rainbow Roll

$14.00

S16. Black Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura,avocado inside,eel on top w.eel sauce

S17. *Crazy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna,avocado inside black pepper tuna jalapeno on top with spicy sriracha

S18. Godzilla Roll (Deep Fried)

$15.00

Spicy tuna and avocado inside with spicy sauce &eel sauce on the top crunchy ,masago,green onion

S19. *Kamakazi Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna seaweed salad inside white fish tempura on top w.thai chili sauce and eel sauce

S20. *Fantastic Roll

$15.00

salmon, tuna, yellowtail ,cucumber ,avocado, inside warped w. soybean paper w.spicy mayo and mango sauce

S21. *Angry Birds Roll

$16.00

salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, inside, w .tuna, yellowtail, on top .with spicy mayo and eel sauce ,black and red tobiko

S22. *Spicy Girl Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura inside,spicy tuna,seaweed salad ,crabmeat on top ,spicy mayoand eel sauce

S23. Lobster King Roll

$15.00

Lobster tail tempura & crabmeat inside, topped w. slices avocado & eel sauce

S24. *Red 8 Special Roll

$15.00

spicy crunchy tuna ,white tuna,avocado,tuna inside no seaweed wrap .w spicy mayo,eel sauce and honey wasabi sauce

S25. Dancing Eel Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside topped w eel and avocado w,eel sauce

Sushi Entree

SE1. Sushi Deluxe

$26.00

(10 Pc) sushi and crunchy spicy tuna Served with miso ,or salad

SE2. Sashimi Deluxe

$28.00

(12pc) of assorted raw fish (no shell fish)served with miso or salad

SE3. Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$32.00

6pcs sushi & 8 Pcs Sashimi And crunchy spicy tuna roll served with miso or salad

Kids Menu

K1, Kids Fried rice w. chicken

$6.50

K2. kids Sweet sour ckicken w. fried rice

$8.00

K3. Kids Lo Mein Noodles

$6.50

K4 . Avocado Roll & Cucumber Roll

$9.00

K5,Kids Fried rice w. shrimp(3 pcs shrimp)

$9.50

K6, Kids Lo Mein Nd w. chicken

$9.00

Dessert

D2. Tempura Ice Cream

$6.50

one scoop of green tea or vanilla

D3. Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

fresh mango w. coconut sauce

D4. Xango

$8.00

fried cheesecake chimichangas- a delicious Mexican dessert often served w. whipped cream

Side Order

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Hoisin Sauce

8 oz. Garlic Sauce .

$2.50

8 oz .General Sauce .

$2.50

Brown Sauce . 8 oz

$2.00

8 oz. Sesame Sauce.

$2.50

Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Panzu Sauce

$1.00

Pink Sauce

$1.00

Hot oil Sauce

Hot Mustard

8 oz Sweet sour sauce

$2.00

Sweet Sour Sauce

Sushi & Sashimi

Salmon (Sake)

$8.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$8.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$8.00

Eel (Unagi)

$8.00

White Tuna (Albacore)

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Crabmeat (Kani)

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$7.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Red 8 Kitchen is a traditional Asian restaurant in a contemporary setting featuring a full-service cocktail lounge serving Asian-inspired drinks. Each distinctive dish is handcrafted to order with only the finest and freshest ingredients in our immaculate open kitchen.

Location

910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

