Breakfast

Eggs

TWO EGGS PLATTER

$10.00

TWO EGGS PLATTER WITH CORNED BEEF HASH

$15.00

PASTRAMI & EGGS PLATTER

$15.00

ROMANIAN STEAK & EGGS PLATTER

$30.00

TWO EGGS DELUXE PLATTER

$18.00

Egg Sandwich

TWO EGGS SANDWICH

$5.00

Eggs Benedict

EGGS BENEDICT

$16.00

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

$16.00

NOVA SCOTIA BENEDICT

$18.00

AVOCADO BENEDICT

$17.00

Frittatas

VEGETABLE FRITTATA

$15.00

LEEK & SAUSAGE FRITTATA

$15.00

BLUE CHEESE & BACON FRITTATA

$15.00

SWISS CHEESE & BACON FRITTATA

$15.00

GREEK FRITTATA

$15.00

GRIDDLE

GOLDEN BROWN PANCAKES

$11.00

SHORT STACK OF PANCAKES

$10.00

SILVER DOLLAR PANCAKES

$11.00

PANCAKE DELUXE

$16.00

WHOLE WHEAT PANCAKES

$12.00

APPLE PANCAKES

$15.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$15.00

BANANA PANCAKES

$15.00

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$15.00

COOKIES & CREAM PANCAKES

$15.00

NUTELLA PANCAKES

$15.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$11.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE DELUXE

$16.00

CHICKEN (TENDERS) & WAFFLE

$18.00

WAFFLE with ICE CREAM

$16.00

PLAIN CREPE

$12.00

CHOCOLATE LOVERS CREPE

$16.00

NEW YORK CREPE

$16.00

EGG & CHEESE CREPE

$16.00

HOUSE SPECIAL CREPE

$14.00

OLD FASHION FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

FRENCH TOAST DELUXE

$18.00

CUSTARD FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

BANANA FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

CHOCOLATE FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

CARAMEL APPLE FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

MONTE CHRISTO

$16.00

Fruits

FRESH FRUIT SALAD

$7.00

HALF MELON

$6.00

HALF MELON w/ Cottage Cheese

$8.00

HALF RUBY GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

FRESH STRAWBERRIES

$8.00

Cereals

HOT OATMEAL

$5.00+

GRITS

$5.00+

Side Orders

SIDE BACON

$6.00

SIDE HAM

$6.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00

SIDE CANADIAN BACON

$7.00

SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$7.00

SIDE TURKEY BACON

$7.00

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$7.00

SIDE HOME FRIES

$5.00

HOMEMADE MUFFINS

$3.00

BUTTERED TOAST

$3.00

BUTTERED ROLL

$3.00

TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.00

Omelettes

SAUSAGE OMELETTE

$14.00

CANADIAN BACON OMELETTE

$15.00

TURKEY SAUSAGE OMELETTE

$15.00

TURKEY BACON OMELETTE

$15.00

PASTRAMI OMELETTE

$16.00

HAMBURGER OMELETTE

$16.00

GREEK SPECIAL OMELETTE

$16.00

VEGETABLE OMELETTE

$14.00

WESTERN OMELETTE

$16.00

MEXICAN FIESTA OMELETTE

$16.00

TEXAN OMELETTE

$19.00

HEART HEALTHY OMELETTE

$16.00

LEO OMELETTE

$18.00

CREATE YOUR OWN OMELETTE

$11.00

PLAIN OMELETTE

$11.00

CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.00

HAM OMELETTE

$14.00

APPLEWOOD BACON OMELETTE

$14.00

Bagel Bin

TOASTED JUMBO BAGEL

$4.00

BAGEL with PHILLY CREAM CHEESE

$6.00

BAGEL with NOVE SCOTIA LOX

$13.00

BAGEL ALL THE WAY

$17.00

Breakfast Specials

Brkfst Special #1

Brkfst Special #2

Brkfst Special #3

Brkfst Special #4

Brkfst Special #5

Brkfst Special #6

Brkfst Special #7

Brkfst Special #8

Brkfst Special #9

Brkfst Special # 10

Brkfst Special #11

Brkfst Special #12

Lunch/ Dinner

Soup

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00+

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$8.00

Appetizer

ONION RINGS

$11.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.00

POTATO SKINS

$14.00

SPINACH PIE

$12.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$13.00

NACHOS

$9.00

MEXICAN FRIES

$10.00

CHILLI CHEESE FRIES

$11.00

Salad

MIXED BABY GREENS

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

CHEF'S SALAD

$19.00

COBB SALAD

$21.00

CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$16.00

SPINACH SALAD

$17.00

HERB SALMON SALAD

$24.00

Cold Salad Platters

EGG SALAD PLATTER

$13.00

TUNA SALAD PLATTER

$16.00

CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER

$16.00

SUPER COMBO SALAD PLATTER

$19.00

Wraps

GREEK WRAP

$17.00

CHICKEN WRAP

$16.00

GYRO WRAP

$14.00

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$17.00

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$17.00

SPANISH WRAP

$17.00

Quesadillas

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$11.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$23.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$17.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$17.00

SOUTHERN QUESSADILLA

$17.00

Fajitas

STEAK FAJITA

$23.00

CHICKEN FAJITA

$17.00

SHRIMP FAJITA

$19.00

VEGGIE FAJITA

$15.00

Greek Specialties

SPANAKOPITA

$20.00

SOUVLAKI PLATTER

$20.00

ENTREES

BROILED TILAPIA

$23.00

LAND & SEA

$32.00

BROILED SALMON

$28.00

BROILED FILET OF SOLE

$27.00

JUMBO SHRIMP SCAMPI

$27.00

RIB EYE STEAK

$35.00

SKIRT STEAK

$30.00

CHOPPED STEAK

$22.00

PORK CHOPS

$26.00

ROAST FRESH TURKEY

$25.00

GRILLED BREAST of CHICKEN

$18.00

CLASSIC CHICKEN KEBOB

$24.00

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$23.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$23.00

CHICKEN NEW ORLEANS

$23.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$23.00

SHRIMP PARMIGIANA

$29.00

PENNE ALA VODKA

$20.00

LINGUINI ALFREDO

$20.00

BURGERS

Hamburger

$9.00

Hamburger Deluxe

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Turkey Burger Deluxe

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Veggie Burger Deluxe

$14.00

BBQ BURGER

$17.00

BULL'S EYE BURGER

$17.00

CALIFORNIA CLUB BURGER

$17.00

BLEU BURGER

$17.00

NIAGRA BURGER

$17.00

GREEK BURGER

$17.00

ITALIAN BURGER

$17.00

DOUBLE DARE BURGER

$22.00

CHILI BURGER

$18.00

GORDON BLUE BURGER

$17.00

SANDWICHES

1 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

2 GRILLED CHICKEN CHEDDAR, BACON SANDWICH

$17.00

3 GRILLED CHICKEN MOZZARELLA SANDWICH

$17.00

4 GRILLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICH

$18.00

5 BREADED CHICKEN CUTTLET SANDWICH

$17.00

6 GRILLED CHICKEN PITA SANDWICH

$17.00

FRENCH DIP

$17.00

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$17.00

GRILLED PASTRAMI REUBEN

$17.00

SKIRT STEAK

$23.00

SKIRT STEAK w Melted Mozzarella

$25.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$18.00

TUNA MELT

$16.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

B.L.T.

$10.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

EGG SALAD

$9.00

TUNA SALAD

$10.00

ROASTED TURKEY

$16.00

ROASTED SIRLOIN OF BEEF

$16.00

CORNED BEEF

$16.00

PASTRAMI

$16.00

TURKEY CLUB

$17.00

ROAST BEEF CLUB

$17.00

CHICKEN SALAD & BACON CLUB

$17.00

TUNA SALAD & BACON CLUB

$17.00

PASTRAMI & SWISS CLUB

$17.00

SLICED FRESH TURKEY

$22.00

ROAST SIRLOIN OF BEEF

$22.00

TURKEY PANINI

$17.00

SPINACH PANINI

$16.00

CHICKEN CUTLET PARMESAN PANINI

$17.00

PASTRAMI & SWISS PANINI

$19.00

CORDON BLEU PANINI

$19.00

SKIRT STEAK PANINI

$24.00

GREEK PANINI

$18.00

CALIFORNIA PANINI

$18.00

Lun/Din Specials

Special #1

Special #2

Special #3

Special #4

Special #5

Special #6

Special #7

Special #8

Special #9

Special #10

Special #11

Special #12

Side Orders

DINNER GREEK SALAD

$8.00

DINNER CEASAR SALAD

$8.00

TOSSED SALAD

$7.00

MIXED VEGETABLES

$6.00

GREEK FRIES

$9.00

SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA

$9.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

CURLEY FRIES

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

Kids Menu

KIDS PITA PIZZA

$11.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE w FRIES

$11.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$11.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER

$11.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$11.00

KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE

$11.00

Beverages

Coffee & Teas

HOT COFFEE (Regular)

$3.00

HOT COFFEE (Decaf)

$3.00

ICED COFFEE (Regular)

$3.00

ICED COFFEE (Decaf)

$3.00

TEA (Regular)

$3.00

TEA (Decaf)

$3.00

ICED TEA (Regular)

$4.00

ICED TEA (Decaf)

$4.00

HERBAL TEA

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE (with Whipped Cream)

$3.00

ESSPRESSO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

Juices

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00+

TOMATO JUICE

$4.00+

APPLE JUICE

$4.00+

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00+

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00+

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00+

Fountain Drinks

PEPSI

$4.00

DIET PEPSI

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

ICED TEA (Brisk)

$4.00

ICED TEA (Raspberry)

$4.00

SELTZER

$2.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

Fountain Delights

MILK SHAKE

$8.00

ICE CREAM SODA

$7.00

SODA FLOAT

$7.00

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

Wine & Beer

SANGRIA

$10.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

BELLINI

$10.00

HOUSE WINE RED

$8.00

HOUSE WINE WHITE

$8.00

BOTTLED BEERS

$8.00

Desserts

Dessert

NEW YORK CHEESECKE

$7.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00

ASSORTED CAKES (by the slice)

$8.00

ASSORTED PIES (by the slice)

$7.00

ASSORTED PIES (A LA MODE)

$10.00

HOMEMADE RICE PUDDING

$6.00

BAKERY COOKIE

$4.00

JELLO

$4.00

Ice Cream

ICE CREAM (PER SCOOP)

$5.00

SUNDAE

$9.00