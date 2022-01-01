Brewpubs & Breweries
Red Apron Union Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1309 5th St. NE, Union Market, Space #1, Washington, DC 20002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
No Reviews
1600 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Atlas Brew Works - Ivy City
4.8 • 306
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102 Washington, DC 20002
View restaurant
Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Atlas Brew Works Half Street - Curbside Pickup Orders
No Reviews
1201 Half Street SE suite 120 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant