Red Apron Union Market

review star

No reviews yet

1309 5th St. NE, Union Market

Space #1

Washington, DC 20002

Popular Items

Red Apron Original
Italian
Meatball

Sandwiches

Beef Fat Fries

Beef Fat Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Garlic Confit, Rosemary

Plain Fry Just Salt

$5.00Out of stock

Roast Turkey

$15.00

Fontina, Iceberg, Garlic Aioli, Marinated Peppers, Hoagie Roll

Italian

Italian

$14.50

4 Red Apron Meats, Aged Provolone, Herb Vinaigrette, Pickled Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Baguette

Meatball

Meatball

$13.50

Pork meatball, Salsa Verde, Grana Padano, Toasted Baguette

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$13.00

Herb Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg, Giardiniera, Sub Roll

Red Apron Original

Red Apron Original

$13.00

2 Patties, Island Sauce, American Cheese, Iceberg, Red Onion, House Pickles, Challah Bun

Solo Patty With Original Toppings

$7.50

Solo Patty With Cheese

$7.00

Plain Burger No Cheese

$7.00

Roast Pork

$14.00

Burger Combo

$20.00Out of stock

Fries, Sides and Desserts

Beef Fat Fries

Beef Fat Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Garlic Confit, Rosemary

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Chili, Whiz, Smoked Crema, Taco Onions

Zapp's Chips

$2.00

NA Bev

Soda

$2.00

Saratoga Water Still

$2.00

Saratoga Water Sparkling

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00Out of stock

Black Iced Tea

$2.00

BEER (please have ID ready)

Tecante Single

$8.00

WINE (please have ID ready)

Malbec Box

$36.67

Malbec Red

$10.00

Chardonnay Jenny & Francois

$8.00

Fableist Malbec

$10.00

Rose Clos Des Jarres

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1309 5th St. NE, Union Market, Space #1, Washington, DC 20002

