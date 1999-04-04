- Home
- /
- Leesburg
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Red Bar Sushi & Thai - Leesburg
Red Bar Sushi & Thai Leesburg
No reviews yet
525 E Market St Suite F
Leesburg, VA 20176
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
Special Ramen
Godzilla Fire Ramen
Original spicy miso ramen prepared with pork chashu, chicken karaage, chicken soboro, egg, corn, bean sprouts. scallions, fried onions, nori seaweed and sesame seeds.
Chashu Lovers Ramen
Original soy sauce ramen prepared with pork chased, egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, fried onions, and nori seaweed.
Spicy Hummer Ramen
Spicy Pork broth tonkotsu ramen prepared with pork chashu, chicken chashu, egg, seasonal greens, scallions, fried onions, nori seaweed.
Sapporo Miso Ramen
Original miso ramen prepared with pork chashu, ground chicken, egg. bean sprouts, corn, scallions, fried onions, nori seaweed, and sesame seeds.
Classic Tokyo Ramen
Original soy sauce ramen prepared with pork chashu, egg. bamboo shoots, seasonal veggies, scallions, fried onions, and nori seaweed.
Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen
Pork broth tonkotsu soy sauce ramen prepared with pork chashu, egg, seasonal greens, scallions, fried onions, nori seaweed, and sesame seeds.
Spicy Miso Ramen
Original spicy miso ramen. Pork chashu, ground chicken, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, fried onions, sesame seeds, nori seaweed.
Meat Lover's Ramen
Original soy sauce ramen Pork and chicken chashu, chicken karaage, egg, ground chicken, sasonal greens, scallions, bamboo shoots, nori, naruto, fried onions, sesame seeds.
New Items
Chicken or Pork Katsu Curry
Panko fried chicken or pork with Japanese curry sauce and rice. Served with miso soup.
Grains & Greens Salad
Organic mixed greens and ancient grains, white beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, carrots, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and vegan gluten free vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled yuzu chicken breast, organic mixed greens, tomatoes. cucumbers, corn, carrots, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and house vinaigrette dressing.
Spring Small Plates
Grilled Miso Salmon
Miso marinated grilled salmon (4 oz) served with side of greens.
Fried Oyster
Panko fried oyster(4pcs) with spicy tangy sauce.
Spicy Garlic Chicken
Japanese fried Chicken with spicy and tangy sauce. Peanuts.
Soy Glazed Chicken
Japanese fried chicken with sweet and tangy soy glaze sauce. sesame seeds, scallions.
Chicken Cheese Katsu
Crispy panko fried chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella cheese, savory katsu sauce and Asian coleslaw.
Pork Belly Bun
Slow cooked sweet soy sauce flavored pork belly, lettuce and scallions in a Chinese bun.
Shrimp Chili Mayo
Fried shrimp with sweet and spicy chili mayo sauce. garlic chip.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy fried sweet potato sticks with honey glaze and a hint of spices.
Desserts
Appetizers from the Sushi Bar
Tuna Poke
Fresh Tuna with Ponzu sauce, Seaweed Salad, Avocado Slices. Served with Wonton chips
Sunomono
Shrimp, Octopus, Clam, and Cucumber in a Vinegar Dressing
Jalapeño Yellowtail Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi served with Ponzu sauce topped with Jalapeño slices
Sushi Sampler
5 piece assortment of Chef select Nigiri
Sashimi Sampler
Five Pieces of Chef select Sashimi
Tuna Crisp
Seared Tuna on top of Wonton Chips drizzled with Wasabi Aioli
Appetizers from the Kitchen
Shrimp Tempura Sampler
Three pieces of Tempura battered and Fried Shrimp
Vegetable Tempura Sampler
Five pieces Onion, Korean Yam, Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin), and Green Bean lightly battered and fried
Edamame
Steamed and Sprinkled with sea Salt
Spicy Edamame
Steamed and tossed in Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, and Chili Powder
Gyoyza Beef Dumplings
Beef Dumplings Steamed or Fried
Shrimp Shumai
Shrimp Dumplings Steamed or Fried
Agadashi Tofu
Fried Tofu with Tempura Sauce topped with Fish Flakes
Soft Shell Crab Tempura (whole crab)
Tempura Fried whole Soft-shell Crab served withTempura sauce
Jalapeño Popper
Jalapeño Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese Spicy Tuna, Tempura deep fried
Chicken Karaage
Bite sized pieces of Japanese style fried Chicken
Fried Squid Legs
Lightly Battered and Fried squid Legs served with a Spicy Mango sauce
Takoyaki
Fried Octopus Balls topped with Japanese Pancake sauce and Fish Flakes
Veggie Spring Rolls
4 Fried Spring Rolls filled with Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Vermicelli, & Taro. Served with Sweet Tamarind Sauce
Fish Cakes
Ground Fish, Green Beans, & Kaffir Lime Leaves. Marinated in Red Curry, Deep Fried and served with a Sweet Chili Cucumber sauce with Crushed Peanuts
Chicken Satay
A Thai Classic. Thai Marinaded Chicken on a stick, served with Peanut and Cucumber dipping sauces.
Thai Chicken Wings
Deep Fried Chicken Wings tossed in a Sweet and Spicy Chili sauce
Thai Crunchy Shrimp Rolls
Five Wonton Wrapped Crispy Shrimp, served with Tamarind dipping sauce.
Sunset Beef
Beef Strips Marinated and Deep fried served with spicy dipping sauce
Curry Puff
Curry Fried Pastry. Served with Cucumber sauce. Add Chicken for $1
Steamed Chicken & Pork Dumplings
Ground Chicken and Pork Dumplings. Served with Dumpling Sauce, Crispy Garlic, & Cilantro
Shrimp with Tamarind Sauce
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Radish, & Purple Cabbage. With your choice of Ginger or Sesame dressing
Seaweed Salad
Marinaded Seaweed
Ika Sansai Salad
Smoked Squid and Vegetables with Vinegar Dressing
Avocado Salad
Sliced Avocado served with Seaweed and Miso dressing
Asparagus Salad
Asparagus served with Seaweed and Miso Dressing
Papaya Salad
Shredded Papaya, Lime, Garlic, Salt, Peanuts, Thai Chilies, and a little Palm Sugar. Muddled in the traditional style. Add Shrimp $4
Yum Woon Sen
Shrimp, Ground Chicken, Mushrooms, Celery, Onions, Tomatoes, & Shallots mixed with clear Noodles
Nom Tok
AKA "Crying Tiger" Thinly Sliced Marinated Beef served with Cucumber and Mint Dipping Sauces. House Favorite!
Larb Gai
Onions and Ground Chicken in a Zesty Spicy Sauce
Corn Salad
Fresh Corn, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Dressed with Our House Made Sweet & Zesty Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled yuzu chicken breast, organic mixed greens, tomatoes. cucumbers, corn, carrots, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and house vinaigrette dressing.
Grains & Greens Salad
Organic mixed greens and ancient grains, white beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, carrots, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and vegan gluten free vinaigrette.
Soups
Gyoza Soup
Gyoza Beef Dumplings (2), Mushrooms, & Scallions in a sweet broth.
Miso Soup
Japanese Staple! Miso Broth, Tofu, Scallions, & Seaweed
Tom Ka
Thai Herbs, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Coconut Milk, Cilantro, Chili Paste, Mushrooms, Tomatoes. Add Chicken $1 Add Shrimp $2
Tom Yum
Thai Classic. This spicy soup is made with Thai Herbs, Chili Paste, Lemongrass, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, & Green Onions. Add Chicken $1 Add Shrimp $2
Thai Wonton Soup
House Favorite!! Marinated chicken wrapped in wonton skins and bean sprouts.
Egg Noodle Soup with Wontons & Red Pork
House Favorite!! Egg Noodles with Wontons, Thinly Sliced Red Pork & Crunchy Garlic
Entrees from the Sushi Bar
Chirashi
* No Substitutions Chef Select Sashimi with Pickled Veggies over Sushi Rice Served with Miso Soup & Salad ( In House ) *Salad not available for Takeout, Curbside, Delivery
Korean Spicy Chirashi
Chef select assortment of fresh sashimi, pickled veggies, over a bed of sushi rice. Served with Gochujang sauce
Tekka Don
An Abundance of Fresh Tuna Sashimi with Pickled Veggies over a bed of Sushi Rice
Sake Don
An Abundance of Fresh Salmon Sashimi with Pickled Veggies over a bed of Sushi Rice
Unagi Don
An Abundance of Fresh Water Eel Sashimi and Pickled Veggies served over a bed of Sushi Rice
Sushi Regular
Seven Pieces of Chef Select Nigiri Sushi, along with your choice of Tuna Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll * No Substitutions
Sushi Deluxe
Twelve Pieces of Chef Select Nigiri Sushi & Chefs Special Roll *No Substitutions
Sashimi Platter
15 - Pieces Chef Select Sashimi * No Substitutions
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
7 - Pieces of fresh chef select sashimi & 7 pieces of nigiri as well as your choice of California or Spicy Tuna Roll
Roll Platter
California roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll. * No Substitutions
Spicy Roll Platter
Spicy California roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll. * No Substitutions
Vegetarian Platter
Vegetable Chef Roll with 5 - Pieces of Vegetable Nigiri Sushi * No Substitutions
Entrees from the Kitchen
Curries
Green Curry
The Naturally Most Spicy of all the Curries. Be Fore warned. Traditional Thai recipe Thai Eggplant, Thai basil, Coconut Milk, Kaffir Lime Leaves, & Thai Chilis. Served with Jazmine Rice
Red Curry
Thai Red Curry prepared with cherry tomatoes, Thai basil, pineapple, & lychee, served with Jasmine rice. Shown with duck.
Panang
More Distinctive than Red Curry. Coconut Milk, & Secret Ingredients
Masaman
Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Sweet Onions, & Tamarind Sauce
Boo Pod Pong Curry
Soft Shell Crab in House Made Yellow Curry made with Egg, Celery, Green Onions, Sweet Bell Peppers, & Sweet Onions
Chicken or Pork Katsu Curry
Panko fried chicken or pork with Japanese curry sauce and rice. Served with miso soup.
Fried Rice
Thai Kitchen Fried Rice
The classic! Jasmine fried rice with green onions, egg & your choice of protein. Shown with shrimp.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine Fried Rice with Pineapple, Chopped Garlic, Sliced Onions, Carrots, & Peas
Ka Prau Fried Rice
Jasmine Fried Rice with Thai Basil, Garlic, Spring Onions, White Pepper, Thai Long Green Chilis with the Thai Spice Level. Add a Fried Egg like its done in Thailand
Noodles
Pad Thai
House specialty. Thin rice noodles prepared with egg, green onion, bean sprouts, & ground peanuts stir fried with house made Pad Thai sauce.
Drunken
This Dish is Naturally Spicy. Wide Rice Noodles prepared with Sweet Onions, Bell Peppers, Mixed Veggies, Thai Chilis, & Thai Basil
Pad Se Ew
Wide Rice Noodles prepared with Mixed Veggies and Your Choice of Protein
Lad Na
Stir Fried in House Made Lad Na sauce with Mixed Veggies and Protein of your choice.
Kuaytiaw Thai Noodle Soup
A Northeastern Thai Favorite! Long Thin Rice Noodles prepared with Mixed Veggies in a Peppery Chicken Broth.
Best Thai Crispy Noodles
Crispy Egg Noodles prepared in our Spicy House Made Chili Sauce, with Sweet onions, Bell Peppers, & Thai chilies
Pad Woon Sen
Vermicelli Noodles, Egg, Onion, Scallion, Black Mushroom, Red Bell Peppers, & Celery stir fried with house made brown sauce
Kuaytiaw Tom Yum
Stir Fry
Ka Prau
Thai Basil, Onion, Garlic, Ka Prau sauce, shown with chicken
House Eggplant with Ground Chicken
Ground Chicken & Eggplant Stir Fried with Thai Basil, Thai Chilis, Garlic, & Bean Sauce. served with Jasmine Rice
Crispy Duck
Herb Marinated Duck served with Jasmine Rice & House Made Dipping Sauce. Topped with Crispy Fried Basil.
Crispy Fish
Fried fish served with fresh veggies, Jasmine rice, & our sweet chili fish sauce.
Pad Cha with Seafood
Shrimp, Scallops, & Squid Stir Fried with Pad Cha Sauce, Garlic, Basil, Red Peppers, Ginger, & Peppercorns. served with Jasmine Rice
Thai Sweet Basil Duck
Succulent chunks of marinated duck stir fried with crispy basil on top. Served with Jasmine rice
Best Thai Broccoli
Steamed broccoli sautéed in house oyster sauce & garlic. Served with Jasmine rice. Shown with shrimp.
Ginger Delight
Stir Fried Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Thinly Sliced Ginger, & Spring Onions in a Delicious Ginger Sauce
Pad Prik King
Stir Fried Green Beans, Chili Peppers, Garlic, Shallots Lemongrass, & Glangal Seasoning. Served with Jasmine Rice. This Is a Spicy Dish!
Cushi Salmon Thai
Salmon Prepared with Red Curry, Coconut Milk, Red Peppers, Kaffir Lime Leaves. Deep Fried or Steamed.
Stir Fry Chicken & Cashew Nuts
Fried Chicken pieces, Spring Onions, Mint, Garlic, Finely Chopped chilies, Red Pepper, cashews, & Pineapple. Stir fried in a sweet zesty sauce
Special Rolls
Super Crunch roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Tempura Crunch
Rainbow Roll
Real Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Topped with Three kinds of Fish
Angry Dragon
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Topped with Eel
MGM
Spicy Shrimp, Tempura Crunch, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, & Tobiko
Caterpillar
Eel, Crab, Cucumber, Masago, & Avocado
Cherry Blossom
Tuna, Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeño, & Sriracha
Naruto
No Rice, Wrapped in Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, Escolar, Avocado
Baked Lobster roll
Spicy Crab, Avocado, Longostino Lobster, Wasabi Aioli
Treasure Island
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Mango, & Fried Yam
Wicked Tuna
Kimchi Tuna, Cucumber, Tuna Tartar,Tobiko, & Scallions
Fuji Yama
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Seared Yellowtail, Shiso, & Sriracha
Paradise
Salmon, Scallop, Real Crab, Avocado, Sprouts
Red Bar
Yellowtail, Jalapeño, Scallions, Sriracha, & Deep Fried
Mexican
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapeño, & Deep Fried
Kimia roll
Real Crab, Asparagus, Cream Cheese, Masago, Seared Escolar, Tempura Crunch, Read Tobiko, Wasabi Aioli, Sriracha
Dynamite roll
Crab, Avocado, Masago, Topped with a Spicy Crab & Scallop Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Wontons
Chesapeake Bay Roll
Be my valentine roll
BBQ salmon roll
Bellagio
Bahama Breeze
Everyday Rolls
California roll
California w Real Crab
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Roll
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, Masago Avocado
Salmon Avocado Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Unagi Avocado roll
Salmon Roll
Tuna roll
Yellowtail with Scallions roll
Philly roll
Salmon Cream cheese Cucumber
Salmon Skin roll
Crispy Salmon skin, Cucumber
Bulgogi roll
Crunch Shrimp Crab roll
Avocado roll
Cucumber roll
Asparagus roll
Vegetable roll
Veggie Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spider roll
Soft Shell Crab
Vegetable Tempura Roll
California Cream roll
California roll topped with Cream Sauce ( Kewpie Mayo, Soy sauce, Masago) Baked and topped Unagi sauce and Scallion
Spicy Rolls
a la Carte Sushi
Maguro (tuna)
Hamachi (yellowtail)
Sake (salmon)
Escolar (white tuna)
Hirame (Flounder)
Skipjack Tuna
Saba (mackerel)
Hotategai (Japanese sea scallop)
Ika (squid)
Unagi (fresh water eel)
Anago (salt water eel)
Smoked Salmon
Tamago (egg omlette)
Kani Kama (crab stick)
Botan Ebi (sweet water shrimp)
Ebi (shrimp)
Snow Crab
Hokkigai (surf clam)
Tako (octopus)
Ikura (salmon eggs)
Tobiko (flying fish eggs)
Masago (Smelt fish eggs)
Inari (bean curd)
Albacore
Aka ebi ( Sweet red shrimp)
Seasonal
Chu Toro
O Toro
Japanese Saba
Salmon Toro
Hamachi Toro
Sea Bream
Black Fish
Spanish Mackeral
Hokkaido Salmon
Amberjack
Black Cod
Shima Aji
Salmon Trout
Jack Mackeral (Aji)
Wagyu Beef
Yellowtail Toro
Japanese Flounder
Uni West Coast
Uni East coast
Oyster shooter
Japan Uni
Sea Snail
Japanese Whiting Tempura
King Salmon
Opaleye
Japanese Cockle
Norway Cod
Japanese Scallop
Barracuda
Flying fish
Japanese Octopus
Salmon Trout
Shiro Ika
Sides
Side Brown Rice
Side Ginger Dressing
Side Peanut Sauce
Side Ponzu Sauce
Side Jasmine Rice
Side Sesame Dressing
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Spring roll Sauce
Side Steamed Noodle
Side Sticky Rice
Side Unagi "Eel" Sauce
Side Steamed Veggies
Side Salad
Side Egg Fried Rice
Merch
T-Shirts
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Amazing and fresh sushi and home made Thai food.
525 E Market St Suite F, Leesburg, VA 20176