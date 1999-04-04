Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Red Bar Sushi & Thai Leesburg

review star

No reviews yet

525 E Market St Suite F

Leesburg, VA 20176

Popular Items

Chicken Satay
Best Thai Crispy Noodles
Curry Puff

Food

Special Ramen

Original spicy miso ramen. Pork chashu, ground chicken, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, fried onions, nori, sesame seeds.
Godzilla Fire Ramen

Godzilla Fire Ramen

$19.50

Original spicy miso ramen prepared with pork chashu, chicken karaage, chicken soboro, egg, corn, bean sprouts. scallions, fried onions, nori seaweed and sesame seeds.

Chashu Lovers Ramen

Chashu Lovers Ramen

$19.50

Original soy sauce ramen prepared with pork chased, egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, fried onions, and nori seaweed.

Spicy Hummer Ramen

Spicy Hummer Ramen

$18.90

Spicy Pork broth tonkotsu ramen prepared with pork chashu, chicken chashu, egg, seasonal greens, scallions, fried onions, nori seaweed.

Sapporo Miso Ramen

Sapporo Miso Ramen

$17.90

Original miso ramen prepared with pork chashu, ground chicken, egg. bean sprouts, corn, scallions, fried onions, nori seaweed, and sesame seeds.

Classic Tokyo Ramen

Classic Tokyo Ramen

$17.50

Original soy sauce ramen prepared with pork chashu, egg. bamboo shoots, seasonal veggies, scallions, fried onions, and nori seaweed.

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen

$17.50

Pork broth tonkotsu soy sauce ramen prepared with pork chashu, egg, seasonal greens, scallions, fried onions, nori seaweed, and sesame seeds.

Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.90

Original spicy miso ramen. Pork chashu, ground chicken, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, fried onions, sesame seeds, nori seaweed.

Meat Lover's Ramen

$18.50

Original soy sauce ramen Pork and chicken chashu, chicken karaage, egg, ground chicken, sasonal greens, scallions, bamboo shoots, nori, naruto, fried onions, sesame seeds.

New Items

Chicken or Pork Katsu Curry

Chicken or Pork Katsu Curry

$21.50

Panko fried chicken or pork with Japanese curry sauce and rice. Served with miso soup.

Grains & Greens Salad

Grains & Greens Salad

$15.80Out of stock

Organic mixed greens and ancient grains, white beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, carrots, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and vegan gluten free vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.50Out of stock

Grilled yuzu chicken breast, organic mixed greens, tomatoes. cucumbers, corn, carrots, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and house vinaigrette dressing.

Spring Small Plates

Grilled Miso Salmon

Grilled Miso Salmon

$13.80Out of stock

Miso marinated grilled salmon (4 oz) served with side of greens.

Fried Oyster

$8.90

Panko fried oyster(4pcs) with spicy tangy sauce.

Spicy Garlic Chicken

$9.80

Japanese fried Chicken with spicy and tangy sauce. Peanuts.

Soy Glazed Chicken

Soy Glazed Chicken

$9.80

Japanese fried chicken with sweet and tangy soy glaze sauce. sesame seeds, scallions.

Chicken Cheese Katsu

Chicken Cheese Katsu

$10.90Out of stock

Crispy panko fried chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella cheese, savory katsu sauce and Asian coleslaw.

Pork Belly Bun

Pork Belly Bun

$6.80

Slow cooked sweet soy sauce flavored pork belly, lettuce and scallions in a Chinese bun.

Shrimp Chili Mayo

Shrimp Chili Mayo

$10.90

Fried shrimp with sweet and spicy chili mayo sauce. garlic chip.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.80

Crispy fried sweet potato sticks with honey glaze and a hint of spices.

Desserts

Mango & Stickey Rice

Mango & Stickey Rice

$7.00

Green Tea Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Creamy, rich, and bursting with bold matcha flavors.

Appetizers from the Sushi Bar

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Fresh Tuna with Ponzu sauce, Seaweed Salad, Avocado Slices. Served with Wonton chips

Sunomono

Sunomono

$15.00

Shrimp, Octopus, Clam, and Cucumber in a Vinegar Dressing

Jalapeño Yellowtail Sashimi

Jalapeño Yellowtail Sashimi

$14.00

Yellowtail Sashimi served with Ponzu sauce topped with Jalapeño slices

Sushi Sampler

Sushi Sampler

$14.00

5 piece assortment of Chef select Nigiri

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$13.00

Five Pieces of Chef select Sashimi

Tuna Crisp

Tuna Crisp

$14.00

Seared Tuna on top of Wonton Chips drizzled with Wasabi Aioli

Appetizers from the Kitchen

Shrimp Tempura Sampler

Shrimp Tempura Sampler

$7.00

Three pieces of Tempura battered and Fried Shrimp

Vegetable Tempura Sampler

Vegetable Tempura Sampler

$6.00

Five pieces Onion, Korean Yam, Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin), and Green Bean lightly battered and fried

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed and Sprinkled with sea Salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Steamed and tossed in Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, and Chili Powder

Gyoyza Beef Dumplings

Gyoyza Beef Dumplings

$8.00

Beef Dumplings Steamed or Fried

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

Shrimp Dumplings Steamed or Fried

Agadashi Tofu

Agadashi Tofu

$7.00

Fried Tofu with Tempura Sauce topped with Fish Flakes

Soft Shell Crab Tempura (whole crab)

Soft Shell Crab Tempura (whole crab)

$14.00

Tempura Fried whole Soft-shell Crab served withTempura sauce

Jalapeño Popper

Jalapeño Popper

$13.00

Jalapeño Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese Spicy Tuna, Tempura deep fried

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

Bite sized pieces of Japanese style fried Chicken

Fried Squid Legs

Fried Squid Legs

$10.00

Lightly Battered and Fried squid Legs served with a Spicy Mango sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.00

Fried Octopus Balls topped with Japanese Pancake sauce and Fish Flakes

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00

4 Fried Spring Rolls filled with Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Vermicelli, & Taro. Served with Sweet Tamarind Sauce

Fish Cakes

Fish Cakes

$11.00

Ground Fish, Green Beans, & Kaffir Lime Leaves. Marinated in Red Curry, Deep Fried and served with a Sweet Chili Cucumber sauce with Crushed Peanuts

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.00

A Thai Classic. Thai Marinaded Chicken on a stick, served with Peanut and Cucumber dipping sauces.

Thai Chicken Wings

$13.00

Deep Fried Chicken Wings tossed in a Sweet and Spicy Chili sauce

Thai Crunchy Shrimp Rolls

Thai Crunchy Shrimp Rolls

$11.00

Five Wonton Wrapped Crispy Shrimp, served with Tamarind dipping sauce.

Sunset Beef

Sunset Beef

$13.00

Beef Strips Marinated and Deep fried served with spicy dipping sauce

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$9.00

Curry Fried Pastry. Served with Cucumber sauce. Add Chicken for $1

Steamed Chicken & Pork Dumplings

Steamed Chicken & Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Ground Chicken and Pork Dumplings. Served with Dumpling Sauce, Crispy Garlic, & Cilantro

Shrimp with Tamarind Sauce

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Radish, & Purple Cabbage. With your choice of Ginger or Sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Marinaded Seaweed

Ika Sansai Salad

Ika Sansai Salad

$9.00

Smoked Squid and Vegetables with Vinegar Dressing

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Sliced Avocado served with Seaweed and Miso dressing

Asparagus Salad

Asparagus Salad

$7.00

Asparagus served with Seaweed and Miso Dressing

Papaya Salad

$11.00

Shredded Papaya, Lime, Garlic, Salt, Peanuts, Thai Chilies, and a little Palm Sugar. Muddled in the traditional style. Add Shrimp $4

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$22.00

Shrimp, Ground Chicken, Mushrooms, Celery, Onions, Tomatoes, & Shallots mixed with clear Noodles

Nom Tok

Nom Tok

$21.00

AKA "Crying Tiger" Thinly Sliced Marinated Beef served with Cucumber and Mint Dipping Sauces. House Favorite!

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$18.00

Onions and Ground Chicken in a Zesty Spicy Sauce

Corn Salad

Corn Salad

$13.00

Fresh Corn, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Dressed with Our House Made Sweet & Zesty Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.50Out of stock

Grilled yuzu chicken breast, organic mixed greens, tomatoes. cucumbers, corn, carrots, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and house vinaigrette dressing.

Grains & Greens Salad

Grains & Greens Salad

$15.80Out of stock

Organic mixed greens and ancient grains, white beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, carrots, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and vegan gluten free vinaigrette.

Soups

Gyoza Soup

Gyoza Soup

$6.00

Gyoza Beef Dumplings (2), Mushrooms, & Scallions in a sweet broth.

Miso Soup

$3.00

Japanese Staple! Miso Broth, Tofu, Scallions, & Seaweed

Tom Ka

Tom Ka

$10.00

Thai Herbs, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Coconut Milk, Cilantro, Chili Paste, Mushrooms, Tomatoes. Add Chicken $1 Add Shrimp $2

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$10.00

Thai Classic. This spicy soup is made with Thai Herbs, Chili Paste, Lemongrass, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, & Green Onions. Add Chicken $1 Add Shrimp $2

Thai Wonton Soup

$13.00

House Favorite!! Marinated chicken wrapped in wonton skins and bean sprouts.

Egg Noodle Soup with Wontons & Red Pork

Egg Noodle Soup with Wontons & Red Pork

$21.00

House Favorite!! Egg Noodles with Wontons, Thinly Sliced Red Pork & Crunchy Garlic

Entrees from the Sushi Bar

Chirashi

Chirashi

$28.00

* No Substitutions Chef Select Sashimi with Pickled Veggies over Sushi Rice Served with Miso Soup & Salad ( In House ) *Salad not available for Takeout, Curbside, Delivery

Korean Spicy Chirashi

Korean Spicy Chirashi

$19.00

Chef select assortment of fresh sashimi, pickled veggies, over a bed of sushi rice. Served with Gochujang sauce

Tekka Don

$29.00

An Abundance of Fresh Tuna Sashimi with Pickled Veggies over a bed of Sushi Rice

Sake Don

Sake Don

$29.00

An Abundance of Fresh Salmon Sashimi with Pickled Veggies over a bed of Sushi Rice

Unagi Don

$29.00

An Abundance of Fresh Water Eel Sashimi and Pickled Veggies served over a bed of Sushi Rice

Sushi Regular

Sushi Regular

$24.00

Seven Pieces of Chef Select Nigiri Sushi, along with your choice of Tuna Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll * No Substitutions

Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$34.00

Twelve Pieces of Chef Select Nigiri Sushi & Chefs Special Roll *No Substitutions

Sashimi Platter

Sashimi Platter

$32.00

15 - Pieces Chef Select Sashimi * No Substitutions

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$35.00

7 - Pieces of fresh chef select sashimi & 7 pieces of nigiri as well as your choice of California or Spicy Tuna Roll

Roll Platter

Roll Platter

$19.00

California roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll. * No Substitutions

Spicy Roll Platter

$19.00

Spicy California roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll. * No Substitutions

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$17.00

Vegetable Chef Roll with 5 - Pieces of Vegetable Nigiri Sushi * No Substitutions

Entrees from the Kitchen

Vegetable Udon

Vegetable Udon

$12.00
Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$16.00
Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$20.00
Bulgogi Entrée

Bulgogi Entrée

$22.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$20.00
Katsu

Katsu

$18.00
Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$13.00

Bento Box

$32.00
Seafood Tempura

Seafood Tempura

$26.00

Curries

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

The Naturally Most Spicy of all the Curries. Be Fore warned. Traditional Thai recipe Thai Eggplant, Thai basil, Coconut Milk, Kaffir Lime Leaves, & Thai Chilis. Served with Jazmine Rice

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

Thai Red Curry prepared with cherry tomatoes, Thai basil, pineapple, & lychee, served with Jasmine rice. Shown with duck.

Panang

Panang

$16.00

More Distinctive than Red Curry. Coconut Milk, & Secret Ingredients

Masaman

Masaman

$16.00

Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Sweet Onions, & Tamarind Sauce

Boo Pod Pong Curry

Boo Pod Pong Curry

$24.00

Soft Shell Crab in House Made Yellow Curry made with Egg, Celery, Green Onions, Sweet Bell Peppers, & Sweet Onions

Chicken or Pork Katsu Curry

Chicken or Pork Katsu Curry

$21.50

Panko fried chicken or pork with Japanese curry sauce and rice. Served with miso soup.

Fried Rice

Thai Kitchen Fried Rice

Thai Kitchen Fried Rice

$16.00

The classic! Jasmine fried rice with green onions, egg & your choice of protein. Shown with shrimp.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

Jasmine Fried Rice with Pineapple, Chopped Garlic, Sliced Onions, Carrots, & Peas

Ka Prau Fried Rice

Ka Prau Fried Rice

$17.00

Jasmine Fried Rice with Thai Basil, Garlic, Spring Onions, White Pepper, Thai Long Green Chilis with the Thai Spice Level. Add a Fried Egg like its done in Thailand

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

House specialty. Thin rice noodles prepared with egg, green onion, bean sprouts, & ground peanuts stir fried with house made Pad Thai sauce.

Drunken

Drunken

$16.00

This Dish is Naturally Spicy. Wide Rice Noodles prepared with Sweet Onions, Bell Peppers, Mixed Veggies, Thai Chilis, & Thai Basil

Pad Se Ew

Pad Se Ew

$16.00

Wide Rice Noodles prepared with Mixed Veggies and Your Choice of Protein

Lad Na

Lad Na

$18.00

Stir Fried in House Made Lad Na sauce with Mixed Veggies and Protein of your choice.

Kuaytiaw Thai Noodle Soup

Kuaytiaw Thai Noodle Soup

$16.00

A Northeastern Thai Favorite! Long Thin Rice Noodles prepared with Mixed Veggies in a Peppery Chicken Broth.

Best Thai Crispy Noodles

Best Thai Crispy Noodles

$19.00

Crispy Egg Noodles prepared in our Spicy House Made Chili Sauce, with Sweet onions, Bell Peppers, & Thai chilies

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$18.00

Vermicelli Noodles, Egg, Onion, Scallion, Black Mushroom, Red Bell Peppers, & Celery stir fried with house made brown sauce

Kuaytiaw Tom Yum

$17.00

Stir Fry

Ka Prau

Ka Prau

$16.00

Thai Basil, Onion, Garlic, Ka Prau sauce, shown with chicken

House Eggplant with Ground Chicken

House Eggplant with Ground Chicken

$17.00

Ground Chicken & Eggplant Stir Fried with Thai Basil, Thai Chilis, Garlic, & Bean Sauce. served with Jasmine Rice

Crispy Duck

Crispy Duck

$34.00

Herb Marinated Duck served with Jasmine Rice & House Made Dipping Sauce. Topped with Crispy Fried Basil.

Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$24.00

Fried fish served with fresh veggies, Jasmine rice, & our sweet chili fish sauce.

Pad Cha with Seafood

Pad Cha with Seafood

$23.00

Shrimp, Scallops, & Squid Stir Fried with Pad Cha Sauce, Garlic, Basil, Red Peppers, Ginger, & Peppercorns. served with Jasmine Rice

Thai Sweet Basil Duck

Thai Sweet Basil Duck

$22.00

Succulent chunks of marinated duck stir fried with crispy basil on top. Served with Jasmine rice

Best Thai Broccoli

Best Thai Broccoli

$16.00

Steamed broccoli sautéed in house oyster sauce & garlic. Served with Jasmine rice. Shown with shrimp.

Ginger Delight

Ginger Delight

$18.00

Stir Fried Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Thinly Sliced Ginger, & Spring Onions in a Delicious Ginger Sauce

Pad Prik King

Pad Prik King

$17.00

Stir Fried Green Beans, Chili Peppers, Garlic, Shallots Lemongrass, & Glangal Seasoning. Served with Jasmine Rice. This Is a Spicy Dish!

Cushi Salmon Thai

$24.00

Salmon Prepared with Red Curry, Coconut Milk, Red Peppers, Kaffir Lime Leaves. Deep Fried or Steamed.

Stir Fry Chicken & Cashew Nuts

$17.00

Fried Chicken pieces, Spring Onions, Mint, Garlic, Finely Chopped chilies, Red Pepper, cashews, & Pineapple. Stir fried in a sweet zesty sauce

Special Rolls

Super Crunch roll

Super Crunch roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Tempura Crunch

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Real Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Topped with Three kinds of Fish

Angry Dragon

Angry Dragon

$23.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Topped with Eel

MGM

MGM

$17.00

Spicy Shrimp, Tempura Crunch, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, & Tobiko

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$16.00

Eel, Crab, Cucumber, Masago, & Avocado

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$17.00

Tuna, Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeño, & Sriracha

Naruto

Naruto

$16.00

No Rice, Wrapped in Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, Escolar, Avocado

Baked Lobster roll

Baked Lobster roll

$24.00

Spicy Crab, Avocado, Longostino Lobster, Wasabi Aioli

Treasure Island

Treasure Island

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Mango, & Fried Yam

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

$17.00

Kimchi Tuna, Cucumber, Tuna Tartar,Tobiko, & Scallions

Fuji Yama

Fuji Yama

$17.00

Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Seared Yellowtail, Shiso, & Sriracha

Paradise

$17.00

Salmon, Scallop, Real Crab, Avocado, Sprouts

Red Bar

Red Bar

$16.00

Yellowtail, Jalapeño, Scallions, Sriracha, & Deep Fried

Mexican

Mexican

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapeño, & Deep Fried

Kimia roll

$16.00

Real Crab, Asparagus, Cream Cheese, Masago, Seared Escolar, Tempura Crunch, Read Tobiko, Wasabi Aioli, Sriracha

Dynamite roll

$16.00

Crab, Avocado, Masago, Topped with a Spicy Crab & Scallop Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Wontons

Chesapeake Bay Roll

Chesapeake Bay Roll

$16.00

Be my valentine roll

$20.00Out of stock

BBQ salmon roll

$15.00

Bellagio

$18.00

Bahama Breeze

$17.00

Everyday Rolls

California roll

California roll

$7.00
California w Real Crab

California w Real Crab

$10.00
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Roll

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Roll

$8.00

Alaskan Roll

$8.00

Salmon, Masago Avocado

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00
Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00
Unagi Avocado roll

Unagi Avocado roll

$10.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00
Tuna roll

Tuna roll

$8.00

Yellowtail with Scallions roll

$8.00
Philly roll

Philly roll

$8.00

Salmon Cream cheese Cucumber

Salmon Skin roll

Salmon Skin roll

$7.00

Crispy Salmon skin, Cucumber

Bulgogi roll

$8.00
Crunch Shrimp Crab roll

Crunch Shrimp Crab roll

$8.00

Avocado roll

$7.00
Cucumber roll

Cucumber roll

$6.00

Asparagus roll

$6.00
Vegetable roll

Vegetable roll

$6.00
Veggie Tempura Roll

Veggie Tempura Roll

$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00
Spider roll

Spider roll

$13.00

Soft Shell Crab

Vegetable Tempura Roll

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$7.00

California Cream roll

$9.00

California roll topped with Cream Sauce ( Kewpie Mayo, Soy sauce, Masago) Baked and topped Unagi sauce and Scallion

Spicy Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50
Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00
Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00
Spicy California roll

Spicy California roll

$7.50

a la Carte Sushi

Maguro (tuna)

Maguro (tuna)

$8.00
Hamachi (yellowtail)

Hamachi (yellowtail)

$7.50
Sake (salmon)

Sake (salmon)

$6.50
Escolar (white tuna)

Escolar (white tuna)

$6.50

Hirame (Flounder)

$8.00

Skipjack Tuna

$7.50
Saba (mackerel)

Saba (mackerel)

$6.50
Hotategai (Japanese sea scallop)

Hotategai (Japanese sea scallop)

$10.00
Ika (squid)

Ika (squid)

$7.00
Unagi (fresh water eel)

Unagi (fresh water eel)

$8.00

Anago (salt water eel)

$11.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00
Tamago (egg omlette)

Tamago (egg omlette)

$5.00

Kani Kama (crab stick)

$5.00
Botan Ebi (sweet water shrimp)

Botan Ebi (sweet water shrimp)

$11.00

Ebi (shrimp)

$6.50

Snow Crab

$8.50
Hokkigai (surf clam)

Hokkigai (surf clam)

$6.00
Tako (octopus)

Tako (octopus)

$6.00

Ikura (salmon eggs)

$8.50

Tobiko (flying fish eggs)

$7.00
Masago (Smelt fish eggs)

Masago (Smelt fish eggs)

$7.00

Inari (bean curd)

$5.00

Albacore

$7.50Out of stock

Aka ebi ( Sweet red shrimp)

$9.00

Seasonal

Chu Toro

$13.00
O Toro

O Toro

$16.00Out of stock
Japanese Saba

Japanese Saba

$12.00

Salmon Toro

$8.00
Hamachi Toro

Hamachi Toro

$9.00

Sea Bream

$10.00

Black Fish

$8.00Out of stock
Spanish Mackeral

Spanish Mackeral

$8.00Out of stock

Hokkaido Salmon

$12.00Out of stock
Amberjack

Amberjack

$10.00

Black Cod

$9.00Out of stock

Shima Aji

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Trout

$8.00
Jack Mackeral (Aji)

Jack Mackeral (Aji)

$9.00

Wagyu Beef

$20.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Toro

$9.00

Japanese Flounder

$9.00

Uni West Coast

$18.00

Uni East coast

$15.00

Oyster shooter

$18.00Out of stock

Japan Uni

$20.00Out of stock

Sea Snail

$9.00Out of stock

Japanese Whiting Tempura

$10.00

King Salmon

$9.00Out of stock

Opaleye

$11.00

Japanese Cockle

$8.00Out of stock

Norway Cod

$8.00

Japanese Scallop

$12.00

Barracuda

$12.00

Flying fish

$11.00

Japanese Octopus

$9.00

Salmon Trout

$8.00

Shiro Ika

$10.00

Sides

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Sesame Dressing

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Spring roll Sauce

$1.00

Side Steamed Noodle

$5.00

Side Sticky Rice

$5.00

Side Unagi "Eel" Sauce

$1.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Egg Fried Rice

$5.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Pellegrino

$5.95

Fiji

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

The Dot

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Merch

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Amazing and fresh sushi and home made Thai food.

Location

525 E Market St Suite F, Leesburg, VA 20176

Directions

Red Bar Sushi & Thai image
Red Bar Sushi & Thai image
