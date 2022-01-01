Main picView gallery

Red Baron Tavern

124 W Fulton St

Edgerton, WI 53534

Bevs

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Diet Dew

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Diet Mist

$3.25

Dr.Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50

Cherry Pepsi

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.25

Sour

$3.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Diet Ginger Beer

$4.00

10oz Fresh OJ

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

White Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

2LTR Pepsi

$3.75

2LTR Dt.Pepsi

$3.75

2LTR Sierra Mist

$3.75

2LTR Mt Dew

$3.75

Sun Drop Can

$1.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Mt.Dew Can

$1.50

Pitcher

$12.00+

Seltzers/Coolers

Mike's Black Cherry

$4.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Mike's Hard Strawberry

$4.00

Twisted Tea Raspberry

$4.00

Jack Peach

$4.00

Jack Punch

$4.00

Jack Lemonade

$4.00

Jack Watermelon

$4.00

Mamitas Paloma

$5.00

Mamitas Pineapple

$5.00

Loverboy White Tea Peach

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

Drink Specials

Corona Bucket

$20.00

Pizza

14'' Build Your Own

$14.00

14" Taco Pizza

$19.00

14" Veggie De-Lite Pizza

$19.00

14" Athens Pizza

$19.50

14" Mediterranean Pizza

$19.50

14" White Pizza

$19.00

14" The Big House Pizza

$20.00

14" Buffalo Pizza

$19.50

14" Meat Head Pizza

$19.50

14" Island Pizza

$18.50

16" Build Your Own

$17.00

16" Taco Pizza

$23.00

16" Veggie De-Lite Pizza

$23.00

16" Athens Pizza

$23.50

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$23.50

16" White Pizza

$23.00

16" The Big House Pizza

$24.00

16" Buffalo Pizza

$23.50

16" Meat Head Pizza

$23.50

16" Island Pizza

$22.50

One Slice

$3.00

Two Slices

$6.00

Three Slices

$9.00

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$9.50

Cheese Curds

$9.50

battered white cheese curds

Onion Rings

$9.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.00

housemade served with fried pita chips

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

mozzarella, cheddar, jack cheese blend

Chicken Wings

$11.00

choice of breaded or traditional

Boneless Wings

$9.50

plain or tossed

Fried Portabella Mushrooms

$10.00

large mushrooms caps house battered deep fried

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

cream cheese stuffed, breaded, deep fried

Nachos Supreme

$11.00

chips, taco meat, onions, peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozza & cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

served with marinara

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$7.00

served with marinara

Salads

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Athens Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Bleu Crispy Salad

$14.00

Black N'Bleu Salad

$16.00

Chef's Salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.50

Burgers

Classic Angus Burger

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Avocado Bacon Burger

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.50

Patty Melt

$10.50

Wraps

Two Brothers Wrap

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.50

Salmon Wrap

$12.50

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Steak Fajita Wrap

$12.50

Big Brother Wrap

$10.50

Boom-Boom Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Veggie Fajita Wrap

$9.50

Handhelds

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.50

Italian Beef

$11.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

B.L.T

$8.00

Reuben

$11.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Smoked BBQ Brisket Melt

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Melt

$11.00

Philly Cheese Melt

Surf & Turf

Fresh Battered Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Smothered Chicken

$18.00

Fish Fry

$17.00

Baked Cod

$18.00

Blackened Salmon Steak

$23.00

Salmon Steak

$22.00

Ribeye Steak

$35.00

Prime Rib

$35.00

21 Shrimp

$15.00

Beer Battered Shrimp

$24.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$25.00

Cajun Shrimp

$25.00

Beer Battered Walleye

$24.00

Grilled Walleye

$25.00

Fried Blue Gills

$18.50

Fried Lake Perch

$18.50

Side Shrimp ADD On

Sides

House Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$3.50

Quart of Soup TOGO

$10.00

Fresh Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Grilled Vegetable Medley

$3.00

4oz Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Toast

$2.50

Bowl of Chili

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Grilled Pita

$2.50

Fried Pita Chips

$2.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Side Sauces

RANCH

$0.59

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.59

BBQ

$0.59

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.59

MANGO HABANERO

$0.59

MILD BUFFALO

$0.59

NASHVILLE HOT

$0.59

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SALSA

$0.59

MARINARA

$0.50+

MAYO

$0.59

4oz Cheese Sauce

$1.50

GYRO SAUCE

$0.59

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.59

TARTAR

$0.59

FRENCH

$0.59

OIL/VINEGAR

$0.59

HOUSE DRESSING

$0.59

CREAMY HORSERADISH

$0.75

BOOM-BOOM SAUCE

$0.59

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.59

1000 ISLAND

$0.59

HORSERADISH

$0.59

Dessert

Choco Lovin'Spoon Cake

$7.00

Granny Apple Cheesecake

$7.00

Special Dessert

$7.00

Brown Cow Cheesecake

$7.00

Retail

Cigarettes

$10.00

Chips

$1.50

Monday

Stuffed Chicken

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Tuesday

Beef Stirfry

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Wednesday

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Stuffed Chicken

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Thursday

Hot Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Greek Chicken

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Filet Medallions

$30.00

Friday

Prime Rib

$35.00

Seafood Platter

$19.00

Prime & 2 Shrimp Special

$35.00

Halibut Special

$29.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$24.00

Saturday

Ribeye & 2 Shrimp Special

$35.00

Prime Rib

$35.00

Fried Chicken Dinner Special

$17.00

Smothered Chicken

$18.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$24.00

Sunday

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Beef Tacos

$11.00

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Seafood Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Chimichanga

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Every Day Ending in "Y"

Grilled Cheese/Bacon & Chili

$11.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00

NY Strip Steak Dinner

$32.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
124 W Fulton St, Edgerton, WI 53534

Main pic

