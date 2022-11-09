Red Beard Bistro imageView gallery

Red Beard Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

138 S Lake Ave

PHILLIPS, WI 54555

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Specials

Nacho Cheese Burger with Side

Nacho Cheese Burger with Side

$6.95

Shrimp Basket with Chips

$5.95

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich with Side

$8.95
Deep Fried Oreos (5)

Deep Fried Oreos (5)

$4.95

Fish Andfries

$9.95

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Crinkle Cut French Fries smothered in Jalapeno Cheese Sauce.

Fries Basket

Fries Basket

$5.45
Buttermilk White Cheddar Cheese Curds

Buttermilk White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$6.95

Breaded deep fried cheese

Wonton Wrapped Mozzarella Stix

Wonton Wrapped Mozzarella Stix

$6.95

WonTon Wrapped Mozzarella Stix with a side of marinara sauce.

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$5.95Out of stock

American Aberdeen Taco Meat with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and chips.

Deep Fried Avocado

Deep Fried Avocado

$4.95

Deep Fried Avocado with a side of ranch.

Breaded Pickle Chips

Breaded Pickle Chips

$4.95

Breaded pickle chips with side of ranch.

Bacon Cheddar Tater Kegs

Bacon Cheddar Tater Kegs

$4.95

Stuffed tater tot filled with bacon & cheddar served with 'Kick ya in the beard' sauce.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$6.95

4 Breaded Chicken Strips with sauce option.

Sliders Appetizer

Sliders Appetizer

$9.45

3 Mini American Aberdeen Steak Burger sliders on a brioche glazed slider bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Cheesy Garlic Bread with Marinara

Cheesy Garlic Bread with Marinara

$3.95

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$10.95

Vienna Italian beef on a French roll.

Ron Dog

Ron Dog

$5.95

Vienna Beef Hot Dog on a white bun.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$8.95

Vienna Beef hot dog with tomato, relish, mustard, onion, pickles, sport peppers and celery salt on a poppy seed bun.

Gyro

Gyro

$9.95

A sandwich made of sliced roasted lamb and beef combined with onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce wrapped in pita bread.

BLT-A

BLT-A

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo sandwich on white or wheat toast.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Beer battered fish filets on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, cheese and tarter sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled or deep fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a Kaiser bun.

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled or Deep Fried Chicken breast with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, ham, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of white or wheat toast.

Burger

1/3# American Aberdeen Steak Burger

$8.95

1/3# American Aberdeen steak burger on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear.

1/3# Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

1/3# American Aberdeen steak burger on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle spear on your choice of bun.

1/3# Holla-peno Bacon Peanut Butter Cheeseburger

1/3# Holla-peno Bacon Peanut Butter Cheeseburger

$10.95

1/3# American Aberdeen steak burger with on your choice of bun with American cheese, Jalepenos, Peanut Butter, Bacon with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle spear.

1/3# Kale Veggie Burger

$8.95

1/3# Kale veggie burger on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle spear.

1/3# Mushroom and Swiss Burger

1/3# Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$10.95

1/3# American Aberdeen steak burger on your choice of bun with mushrooms and swiss cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle spear.

1/3# Ghost Burger

1/3# Ghost Burger

$10.95

1/3# American Aberdeen steak burger on your choice of bun with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos and jalapeno ranch on your choice of bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear.

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Mini Meals

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.95

Mini Corn Dogs with choice of crinkle fries, applesauce, or cottage cheese.

1 Slider

1 Slider

$4.95

1 American Aberdeen Steak Burger Slider with American cheese on a glazed Brioche Bun, choice of crinkle fries, applesauce or cottage cheese.

Mini Chicken Strips

Mini Chicken Strips

$4.95

2 Chicken Strips with choice of crinkle fries, applesauce, or cottage cheese.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Grilled Cheese on white toast choice of crinkle fries, applesauce, or cottage cheese.

Cheese Pita Pizza

$4.95

Hot Dog

$4.95

Beverages

Soda Fountain Drink

$2.00

Soda Options are Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Lemonade, Mug Root Beer, Sierra Mist, and Raspberry Iced Tea.

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

White Milk

$1.50

Salads

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce with shredded cheddar jack, jalapenos, black beans and corn, avocado, and tortilla strips served with jalapeno ranch sauce.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing and a garlic breadstick.

Loaded Taco Salad

Loaded Taco Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Taco beef on a bed of romaine/iceberg lettuce mix with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa.

BLT-A Salad

BLT-A Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Bacon on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce with shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, avocado, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$3.00

Creamy Forest Mushroom

$3.00

Sides

Side Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Wedges

$3.50

Applesauce

$1.50

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$2.29

Double Scoop

$2.99

Shake

$3.99

Dessert

Mini Rice Crispy Treat

$0.35
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Red Beard Bistro is a fast casual dining restaurant with a self service format. Sandwiches, salads, soups & much more! Bringing back the Vienna beef hot dog, Italian Beef and Blue Moon ice cream! We have your indulgence along with healthy options.

Location

138 S Lake Ave, PHILLIPS, WI 54555

Directions

Gallery
Red Beard Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dam Bar
orange starNo Reviews
15601 State HWY 70 W Lac Du Flambeau, WI 54538
View restaurantnext
Soo Lake Resort - W10030 County Rd W
orange starNo Reviews
W10030 County Rd W Phillips, WI 54555
View restaurantnext
Sandtrap Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
N8785 Golf Course Road Phillips, WI 54555
View restaurantnext
Flambeau Forest Inn
orange starNo Reviews
W980 County Road W Winter, WI 54896
View restaurantnext
The Big Dipper - N14492 Shady Knoll Rd
orange starNo Reviews
N14492 Shady Knoll Rd Park Falls, WI 54552
View restaurantnext
Map
More near PHILLIPS
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston