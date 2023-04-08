A map showing the location of Red Beard Coffee 319 Gunsmoke StView gallery

Red Beard Coffee 319 Gunsmoke St

review star

No reviews yet

319 Gunsmoke St

Dodge City, KS 67801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

Coffee and Espresso

Drip coffee

$2.50

Drip Refill

$1.00+

Tonya

$3.85+

Keto Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

Black coffee steeped for 24hrs (add a flavor or milk alternative or Cold foam)

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Black coffee brewed over ice (add your favorite flavor or milk alternative)

Americano

$3.00

Espresso poured over water

Latte

$3.50

Espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso steamed Milk with dry foam cap

Double Espresso

$2.75

Cortado

$3.50

double espresso with equal amount of steamed milk

Signature Drinks

BTown

$4.50

Chocolate,White Chocolate, vanilla, Hazelnut, and Toffee combined with a little Heavy whipping cream

Buccaneer Breve

$4.50

Chocolate, caramel, and toffee combines with a little Heavy whipping cream

Burt Reynolds

$4.50

Rootbeer iced latte with a splach of Heavy Whip

Caramel Brule

$4.50

Caramel, Vanilla, White Chocolate

Snickers

$4.50

Chocolate, Caramel and Hazelnut

The Beard

$4.75

Quad shot Heavy Whip Cortado with Vanilla andToffee

Hershey Kiss

$4.50

Extra Chocolaty Coffee with Heavy Whip

Smores

$4.50

CHocolate and Vanilla

Honeycomb

$4.50

Honey and Vanilla

Shiver Me Timbers Maple

$4.50

Organic Maple syrup vanilla and Cinnamon Powder

Caramel Mocha

$4.50

chocolate and Caramel

Toffee Delight

$4.50

CHocolate and toffee

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.50

peanut butter and chocolate latte

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

white chocolate and milk chocolate

Cinnamon Bun

$4.50

caramel, hazelnut, and cinnamon

WCRM

$4.50

white chocolate,milk chocolate and raspberry

The Mrs.

$4.50

coconut and vanilla coffee with heavy whip and sea salt

Seasonal Drinks

Apple Jack

$4.50

apple cidar wassel

Christmas Noggin

$4.50

egg nog latte with cinnamon and vanilla

Lavender Honey

$4.50

lavender and honey

Love Potion #9

$4.50

white chocolate and strawberry

Peg Leg Pumpkin

$4.50

pumpkin pie, toffee and cinnamon

Pumpkin Chai

$4.50

pumpkin chai tea and milk choice

The Peep

$4.50

sweet cream breve

Winter Wonderland

$4.50

white chocolate mocha with pepperment

O'Malley

$4.50

mint chocolate chip

The Irishman

$4.25

Frappes and Smoothies

Coffee Frappe

$4.65

blended drink made your way

Java Chip Mocha

$4.65

blended drink made your way

Chai Frappe

$4.65

blended chai latte

Strawberry Banana

$5.25

blended fruti puree

Peach

$5.25

blended fruti puree

Mango

$5.25

blended fruti puree

Pina Colada

$5.25

blended fruti puree with vanilla adn cream

Blueberry Pomegranete

$5.25

blended fruti puree

Wild Berry

$5.25

blended fruti puree with a littel vanilla

Epicness

Captain Cranberry

$5.50

Coldbrew infused with Cranberry juice sweetend with vanilla

Sonrise

$5.25

Orange Juice Strawberry and Monster Infusion

Topo Chico

$2.50

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Fiji Water Bottle

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.50

Italian Sodas

$3.50

fruity and fun soda for those hot days

Teas

Red Bud Tea

$4.50

chamomile tea with strawberry and cream

Just Peachy Tea

$4.50

peach tea with cream and vanilla

London Fog

$4.00

tea with cream and vanilla

Chai Latte

$3.50

chai tea with half and half

Tea

$3.50

brewed tea

Kids

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kids Latte

$2.75

Kids steamer with about any flavor you can come up with

Big Juice

$3.00

Cup Charge

$1.50

Food

Burritos

$5.50

Local Made tortilla with Eggs andcheese and your coice of meat

Muffin

$3.00

Scones

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.25

sausage egg and cheese on a biscuit

Bagel Sandwich

$5.50

bacon egg and cheese on a bagel with cream cheese spread

Danish

$3.00

Bagel

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Maple Roll

$5.50

maple pecan roll

Yogurt Cup

$3.75

greek yogurt with granola

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

in house made gravy with a side of bacon

Loaf

$3.50

GF Cookie

$2.50

Vegan Cookie

$3.00

Lemon Bites

$1.50

Biscotti

$1.50

Beek Stick

$2.50

Buffalo Jerky

$8.00

Sugar Cookie Kit

$3.00

Merch

Coffee

12oz Box Coffee

$18.00

2lb Bag Coffee

$35.00

5lb Bag Kraken

$85.00

Apparel

Crewneck Varsity

$38.00

Maroon Gunfighter

$23.00

HC Shirt

$16.00

Sailor Long Sleeve

$26.00

Sailor Short Sleeve

$23.00

Red Beard Shirt

$23.00

Black Kraken Shirt

$23.00

White Kraken Shirt

$23.00

Varsity Shirt

$23.00

Christmas Shirt

$26.00

Tank

$23.00

Black Hoodie

$50.00

Black Beanie

$26.00

Gray Beanie

$26.00

Knitted Beanie

$28.00

Black Mesh Hat

$32.00

DBD Hat

$38.00

DBD Shirt

$24.00

Slingin Shots Shirt

$24.00

Youth Shop Shirt

$23.00

Mugs

DBD Mug

$18.00

DBD Tumbler

$28.00

12oz Tan Cup

$32.00

White Travel Mug

$36.00

Black Travel Mug

$34.00

Green Travel Mug

$36.00

40oz Bottle

$42.00

Green Mug

$16.00

Black Mug

$16.00

Home Brewing

Bonmac Dripper

$23.00

Dripper Filter

$12.00

6 Cup Chemex

$45.00

8 Cup Chemex

$52.00

Chemex Filter

$20.00

Gooseneck Kettle

$57.00

Scale

$28.00

Catering

Airpot

$25.00

Specialty Airpot

$35.00

black and Gold Airpot

$45.00

Black and Gold Specialty Airpot

$55.00

5Gal Airpot

$80.00

Rental After Hoiurs

$200.00

Day Rental/ 1Hr Add Time

$100.00

Beard Products

The Gentleman Oil

$24.00

The Whiskey Oil

$24.00

The Woodsman Oil

$24.00

The Gentleman Balm

$20.00

The Whiskey Balm

$20.00

The Woodsman Balm

$20.00

The Gambler Oil

$24.00

The Gambler Balm

$20.00

Accessories

Gift Card

$10.00

Wooden Nickels

$5.00

free medium drink

Stickers

$1.00

Java Stick Lip Balm

$4.00

Peppermint Mocha Lip Balm

$4.00

Toasted Coconut Lip Balm

$4.00

Vanilla Latte Lip Balm

$4.00

Tote Bag

$16.00

Cowboy Pin

$4.00

RB Pin

$4.00

Dodge City Days Pin

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

319 Gunsmoke St, Dodge City, KS 67801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

