Red Bench Pizza Eagle
20 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fast, scratch, ingredient driven pizza -- Red Bench Pizza showcases old world, Neapolitan style pizza and classic pasta dishes in the heart of the Boise Bench and Eagle, Idaho.
Location
2826 S Eagle rd ste 100, Eagle, ID 83616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Eagle
4.5 • 2,196
155 E Riverside Dr Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Eagle
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Eagle
4.5 • 2,196
155 E Riverside Dr Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurant