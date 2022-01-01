Red Bench Pizza Eagle

Family Style Meals at Home

$50.00

**MUST ORDER 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE**We thought if you and the fam gotta stay in, we might as well help make it aseasy as possible. Choose your a pasta (Meat or Pesto Lasagna, ChickenFettuccine, Meatball Marinara or Mac and Cheese) to go along with a simplegreen salad & bread, give us 24 hour advance notice and bada-bing-bada-boom; you’ll have a feast for four you can pick up or have delivered. All for $50