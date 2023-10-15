Popular Items

Latte

$4.25+

2 shots of espresso and milk, hot or iced

Food

Savory Crepes

Sunrise

$11.00

It's getting bright in here! Scrambled eggs, cheese, and a choice of protein

Wake Up

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with onion, red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheddar jack, and a choice of protein

Mexi

$12.00

It's a spicy kind of morning! Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and cheddar jack topped with sour cream and salsa

Florentine

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella

Balsamic Chicken

$12.00

Pulled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and mozzarella topped with a balsamic glaze

Hamilton

$12.00

I love that musical! Chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch, and mozzarella

Maple Bacon

$12.00

Bacon, apples, cheddar, and syrup

Field Of Greens

$10.00

It's like we're out frolicking in the plains of the mid-west. Mozzarella, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, and spinach topped with basil aioli

Sweet Crepes

Banana Peanut

$11.00

Peanut butter, honey, banana, and granola

Cinnamon Roll

$9.00

The cinny sauce makes this one! Butter, sugar, cinnamon, and cinny sauce

Classic

$7.00

It's not boring, it's a classic because it works! Butter, sugar, and cinnamon

Funky Monkey

$11.00

*That funky * * * That funky monkey* Nutella, peanut butter, sliced banana, and walnuts

Granny Apple

$11.00

Ol' Granny spoils the kiddos (you are her kiddos). Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, sugar, brie cheese, and caramel

Nutella

$9.00

Powdered sugar and Nutella

Sandwiches

OG

$9.00

Fried egg, cheese, and choice of meat on a bagel

Griddler

$9.00

Fried egg, cheese, and sausage sandwiched between two waffles with a side of syrup

Avo Brie

$10.00

Two fried eggs, avocado, and brie cheese served on toasted sourdough

The Greatest

$12.00

Two fried eggs, cheese, hashbrowns, and choice of meat on sourdough toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado mash, red pepper flakes, tomatoes, and goat cheese on a piece of sourdough toast

T.B.A.S.

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, and spinach (get it?) with spicy mayo on sourdough toast

Pompeii Turkey

$10.00

Turkey, mozzarella, sauteed onions, spinach, pesto, and spicy mayo on sourdough toast

Caprese

$9.00

Cuh-prese? Cuh-prays-ay? Spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto on sourdough toast drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Nashville hot OR sweet BBQ pulled chicken topped with mozzarella on a brioche bun

Tacos/Burritos

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, home fries, and cheddar jack with a side of salsa

Honey Balsamic Tacos

$11.00

Pulled chicken, sautéed onions, spinach, avocado, and goat cheese topped with a balsamic glaze

Mean Green Tacos

$10.00

Pesto scrambled eggs topped with spinach, avocado, and mozzarella

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, home fries, and cheddar jack rolled in a 10 inch flour tortilla with a side of salsa

French Toast

French Toast Classic

$10.00

Cinnamon, powdered sugar, syrup, and whipped cream

French Toast Cinnamon Cream

$11.00

Cinnamon, powdered sugar, tinny sauce, syrup, and whipped cream

French Toast Strawberry & Nutella

$12.00

Nutella, strawberry, powdered sugar, syrup, and whipped cream

Training Wheels

Mini Nutella Crepe

$6.00

Lil' baby crepe topped with powdered sugar and Nutella

Mini Cinnamon Roll Crepe

$6.00

Lil' baby crepe topped with sugar, cinnamon, and cinny sauce

Mini Sunrise Crepe

$7.00

Lil' baby crepe with scrambled eggs, cheese, and a choice either bacon or sausage

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Warning- NOT recommended for those who cannot tolerate lactose

Sides/Sauces

Proteins

Eggs

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Breads & Bagels

Chips

$2.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Granola Bark

$10.00

Side of Sauce

Build Your Own...

Scramble

$7.00

Sweet Crepe

$7.00

Savory Crepe

$7.00

Drinks

Signature Lattes

Our signature lattes with a medley of syrups and flavors!
Honey Miel

$4.50+

Honey and cinnamon

French Toast

$4.50+

Brown sugar, cinnamon, and hazelnut

Butter Beer

$4.50+

White chocolate, caramel, and vanilla

Macaroon

$4.50+

Coconut, hazelnut, and white chocolate

The Nutty

$4.50+

Dark chocolate, almond, and hazelnut

Flower Child

$4.50+

Honey and lavender

Classic

A variety of classic drinks if you're looking for something familiar!

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Latte

$4.25+

2 shots of espresso and milk, hot or iced

Americano

$3.25+

2 shots of espresso and water, hot or iced

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Dark roast drip coffee and steamed milk

New Orleans

$4.00+

Iced cold brew concentrate and half & half with simple syrup, shaken

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Classic hot chocolate made with mocha and steamed milk

Cuban

$4.50+

2 shots of espresso, brown sugar, and steamed half & half. We can double it up!

Cappucino

$4.00+

2 shots of espresso and steamed milk. We can double it up!

Cortado

$3.75

2 oz espresso and 2 oz steamed milk

Double Espresso

$2.50

2 shots of our locally roasted Handlebar Espresso!

Tea

$3.25+

Your choice of globally-sourced tea, hot or iced

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Half chai, half milk. Hot or iced

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Powdered matcha, poured over ice or steamed with your choice of milk

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk

Bottled Drinks/Other

Perrier

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cup of Milk

$1.00

Specials

Windbreaker

$5.00+

A mix of sweet yet spicy chai with a kick of caffeine! Frothed pumpkin spice, chai and milk poured over iced cold brew

Fine Girl (Fireball)

$4.75

"Brandy (syrup), you're a fine girl. What a good (shaken iced espresso drink) you would be!"