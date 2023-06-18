Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Bicycle - Murfreesboro

review star

No reviews yet

11 S Public Square

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Sweet Crepe

Classic Crepe

$7.95

Fresh made crepe filled with cinnamon sugar and butter, topped with powder sugar and wipped cream

Nutella Crepe

$8.95

Fresh Made Crepe Filled with nuttella and topped with nuttella drizzle and powder sugar

Cinnamon Roll Crepe

$8.95

Fresh made crepe filled with cinnamon sugar and butter, topped with house made cinnamonroll sauce and powderd sugar

Strawberry nutella Crepe

$9.95

Fresh made crepe filled with nuttella and topped with nuttella drizzle, fresh sliced strawberries, and powder sugar

Berries and Cream Crepe

$9.95

Fresh made crepe filled with condenced milk, topped with fresh bluberries, strawberries, condeced milk drizzle and powder sugar

Banana and Peanut Crepe

$9.95

Fresh made crepe filled with peanut butter and honey, topped with peanut butter drizzle, honey drizzle, almond granola, fresh sliced banana and powder sugar

Funky Monkey Crepe

$10.95

Fresh made crepe filled with nuttella and peanut butter, topped with nuttella drizzle, peanut butter drizzle, walnuts, fresh sliced banana and powder sugar

Banana Foster Crepe

$9.95

House made Crepe Filled with Cinnamon Sugar, Butter and Half a banana sliced. Topped with Caramel and half a banana sliced.

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$9.95

Sourdough vanilla french toast, topped with cinnamon sugar and powder sugar

Nuttella French Toast

$10.95

Sourdough vanilla french toast, topped with nuttella and powder sugar

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.95

Sourdough vanilla French Toast, topped with cinnamon sugar and house made cinnamon roll cream cheese sauce

Nuttella Strawberry French Toast

$11.95

Sourdough vanilla french toast, topped with nuttella, fresh sliced strawberries and powder sugar

Berries and Cream French Toast

$11.95

Sourdough vanilla french toast, topped with condenced milk, fresh bluberries, fresh strawberries and powder sugar

Banana and Peanut French Toast

$11.95

Sourdough vanilla french toast, topped with peanut butter, honey, fresh sliced banana, almond granola and powderd sugar

Funky Monkey French Toast

$12.95

Sourdough vanilla french toast, topped with nuttella, peanut butter, walnuts, fresh sliced banana and powser sugar

Savory Crepe

B.A.T.

$8.95

Fresh made crepe filled with Bacon, Arugula, Cherry tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and housemade ranch dressing

Arugula Club

$9.95

Fresh made crepe filled with ham, turkey, bacon, arugula, cherry tomato, cheddar cheese and house made ranch dressing

Cali Turkey

$9.95

Fresh made crepe filled with turkey, mashed avacado, house made sweet pickle onion, cherry tomato and feta cheese, topped with arugula and everything bagel seasoning

Mediterranean Turkey

$9.95

Fresh made crepe filled with turkey, garlic thyme sauteed mushrooms, cherry tomato, feta cheese, arugula and pesto

Breakfast Crepe

Mushroom Lovers

$9.95

Fresh Crepe filled with 2 scrambled eggs, garlic thyme sauteed mushrooms, feta cheese and arugula

OG Crepe

$10.95

Fresh Crepe filled with 2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of protine. Topped with Chives

Cali Breakfast

$10.95

Fresh crepe filled with 2 scrambled eggs, mashed avacado, fresh mossarella, House made sweet pickle onion, RB Sauce and topped with everthing bagel seasoning

Mediterranean Breakfast

$10.95

Fresh crepe filled with 2 scrambled eggs, pesto, cherry tomato, feta cheese, and topped with chives

Breakfast Burrito

The Greek

$10.95

4 scrambled eggs, feta cheese, cherry tomato, shredded potatoes and pesto

The OG

$10.95

4 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, shredded potatoes and your choice of protein

Mushroom Burrito

$10.95

4 scrambled eggs, garlic thyme sauteed mushrooms, shredded potatoes, and cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers

$12.95

4 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, shredded potatoes, bacon, ham, sausage and turkey

Elevated Toast

Avocado

$8.95

Toasted Sourdough, mashed acovado, cherry tomato, house made sweet pickle onion, feta cheese, everything bagel seasoning and arugula

Caprese

$8.95

Toasted Sourdough, Pesto, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze and arugula

Honey Peanut

$8.95

Toasted Sourdough, peanut butter, freshly sliced bananas, sweet granola and grade A honey

Smoked Salmon

$9.95

Toasted Sourdough, House made smoked salmon cream cheese spread, house made sweet pickled onion, capers, arugula and everthing bagel seasoning

Bagel Sandwich

OG Bagel

$9.95

2 egg folded omlet, cheddar cheese, choice of protine on a toasted locally made bagel

Mushroom Feta

$9.95

2 egg folded omelt with feta cheese, garlic thyme sauteed mushrooms on choice of toasted locally made bagel

New Yorker

$10.95

House made smoked salmon cream cheese spread, house made sweet pickle onion, capers and arugula on choice of toasted locally made bagel

Turkey Avo

$9.95

Turkey, smashed avacado, cherry tomatos, house made sweet pickle onion and arugula on your choice of toasted locally made bagel

The Vegetarian

$9.95

Smashed avacado, house made sweet pickle onion, cherry tomatos, feta cheese, arugula and drizzle of balsamic glaze on your choice of toasted locally made bagel

Side

Side of Protein

$3.00

Bagle with Cream Cheese

$4.50

Salmon Cream Cheese (2 oz)

$2.00

cream cheese 1

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Blubberries, strawberries, fresh sliced banana

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grill Cheese W/Chips

$6.00

Classic Grilled Cheese with cheddar and sourdough

Mini Classic Crepe

$4.00

Classic crepe with butter and cinnamon sugar

Mini Classic French Toast

$5.00

Sourdough French toast with cinnamon sugar and housemade syrup

Mini Nuttella Crepe

$5.00

Fresh made crepe filled and topped with nuttella

Mini Nuttella French Toast

$6.00

sourdough french toast topped with nuttella

Kid Hot ham and Cheese

$8.00

sourdough bread with cheddar cheese and ham, served with kettel chips.

Kid Scramble Egg w/cheese

$5.00

4 eggs scramble topped with cheddar cheese

Drinks

Latte

Honey Miel

$4.50

Espresso, Grade A Honey, Cinnamon

French Toast

$4.50

Espresso, House made Hazelnut syrup, cinnampn and brown sugar

Butterbeer

$4.50

Espresso, house made vanilla syrup, white chocolate and caramel

Macaroon

$4.50

Espresso, house made hazelnut and coconut syrups, white chocolate

Nutty

$4.50

Espresso house made hazelnut and almond syrup with dark chocolate

Flower Child

$4.50

Espresso , house made lavender syrup, Grade A Honey

Latte

$4.00

Horchata Latte

$4.50

Espresso mixed with whole milk horchata and cinnamon (can not substitute milk)

Cookie Butter

$4.50

Espresso, White Chocolate, housemade almond syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon

Coffee Drinks

Seasonal Drip

$2.50

Cold Brew

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Americano

$3.25

Espresso with Hot Water

Double Espresso

$2.75

4 shots of espresso

Cortado (4oz)

$3.50

Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino (8oz)

$3.75

Espresso with steaed milk

Cuban (8oz)

$4.50

Espresso, brown sugar with steamed half and half

Double Cuban (16 oz)

$6.00

Other Drinks

Milk

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Speacialty Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolat/Chocolate Milk

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Blue Flower Earl Grey Tea, house made vanilla syrup, steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Matcha, House made vanilla syrup, steamed milk

Chai Latte

$4.50

House made Masala Chai Tea with Steamed Milk

Premium Lemonade

$3.50

Butterfly Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Premium Lemonade with house made lavender syrup and Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

Ginger Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Premium Lemonade with our house made Ginger Peach Tea syrup

Matcha Lemonade

$4.00

Premium lemonade with Organic Matcha

Bottle Drinks

Sodas & Water

$2.50

Tummy Yummy

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee cafe in the Murfreesboro serving house-roasted coffee, specialty crepes, breakfast burritos, & more!

Website

Location

11 S Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Alley on Main -
orange star4.5 • 392
223 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Party Fowl - Murfreesboro (SE Broad)
orange starNo Reviews
127 Southeast Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Single Tree BBQ - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
906 Ridgely Road Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
El Toro Mexican Restaurant - 1006 Memorial Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Two J's Grille
orange star4.5 • 200
3242 memorial blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Munch Murfreesboro
orange star4.1 • 80
810 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murfreesboro

The Boulevard Bar & Grille - 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 1,382
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001510 - Medical Center Parkway
orange star4.8 • 934
3053 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Parthenon Grille
orange star4.0 • 505
1962 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Hank's Honky Tonk
orange star4.6 • 437
2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Sauce - Murfreesboro
orange star4.5 • 416
2858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
View restaurantnext
The Alley on Main -
orange star4.5 • 392
223 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murfreesboro
Antioch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston