Red Bicycle- Woodbine

review star

No reviews yet

2190 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

Popular Items

The OG

$8.00

Fried egg, cheddar cheese, and protein of choice served on a New York bagel.

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

A double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheddar jack and your choice of protein served in a 12" tortilla with a side of salsa.

Seasonal Menu

Summer Seasonals

Piña Colada Cold Brew

$5.00+

A tropical and refreshing cold brew sweetened with coconut and vanilla, topped with a pineapple cold foam. A taste of summer in every sip!

Banana Split Latte

$4.75+

Your favorite summer latte! A banana and vanilla mocha topped with whipped cream and festive sprinkles. Available hot or iced.

Hibiscus Berry Lemonade

$4.25+

Our fan-favorite seasonal is back! Our house lavender lemonade topped with a gourmet Crimson Berry tea, perfectly sweet and refreshing.

Peachy Green Matcha

$5.25

A sip of summer - our house lemonade sweetened with peach and topped with premium matcha. (Available in 16oz only)

Beverage

Specialty Lattes

Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$6.00

Our house horchata topped with espresso and cinnamon, served iced. Available in 16oz only.

Banana Bread Latte

Banana Bread Latte

$4.75+

A double shot latte sweetened with banana, almond and hazelnut.

Honey Miel Latte

Honey Miel Latte

$4.75+

A double shot latte sweetened with honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon.

French Toast Latte

French Toast Latte

$4.75+

A double shot latte sweetened with brown sugar, hazelnut and topped with a dash of cinnamon.

Butterbeer Latte

Butterbeer Latte

$4.75+

A double shot latte sweetened with white mocha, vanilla and caramel.

Macaroon Latte

Macaroon Latte

$4.75+

A double shot latte sweetened with white mocha, almond and coconut.

Flower Child Latte

Flower Child Latte

$4.75+

A double shot latte sweetened with lavender and honey.

Nutty Latte

Nutty Latte

$4.75+

A double shot latte (for both sizes) sweetened with dark mocha, almond and hazelnut.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Our gourmet dark mocha sauce mixed with steamed milk.

Milk Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavors

Espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

A 4oz equal parts espresso and milk beverage.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

A classic 8oz espresso and steamed milk beverage with a signature milk foam.

Cuban

Cuban

$4.50+

Our signature café con leche. The Cuban is a breve-style, perfectly sweet latte with a brown sugar and espresso base, available in 8oz or 12oz.

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

A double shot of espresso and water. Available hot or iced.

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

A double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

A double shot of espresso.

Coffee

Drip

$3.00+

A cup of our house blend, a dark and robust roast with notes of cacao and molasses.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

A 16oz cup of our house blend topped with steamed milk.

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Our house blend (dark roast) drip coffee served over ice.

Cold Brew

$3.25+

A bright and zesty blend cold-brewed for 24-hours and served over ice.

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Choose one of our gourmet tea options from our partners at MEM Tea.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

A premium grade matcha topped with steamed or iced milk.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Our house-made Chai tea topped with steamed or iced milk. (Note: Our Chai tea is already sweetened. We recommend additional flavors not exceed "2 pumps.")

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.25+

A traditional Thai beverage sweetened Ceylon Thai tea topped with whole milk and a splash of cream.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25

Our gourmet Earl Gray tea, lightly sweetened with vanilla and topped with steamed milk.

Food

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheddar jack and your choice of protein served in a 12" tortilla with a side of salsa.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheddar jack and your choice of protein served on two 6" tortillas with a side of salsa.

Breakfast Chimichanga

$13.00

Our classic breakfast burrito, flash fried with a drizzle of sour cream

The OG

$8.00

Fried egg, cheddar cheese, and protein of choice served on a New York bagel.

The Hangover

The Hangover

$11.00

A fried egg, sausage, bacon, avo, cheddar cheese, and our house RB sauce, all served on grilled sourdough bread. Available with chips, home fries or a fruit cup.

The Greatest

$11.00

Two fried eggs, a hashbrown patty, bacon and cheddar cheese, served on sourdough bread

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$13.00

Two eggs (scrambled or fried) served with home fries, bacon or sausage and a side of toast. Sub impossible sausage for +$1.50.

Mean Green Tacos

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, pesto, spinash, avo, and mozzarela, served on two 6" corn or flour tortillas

Sunrise Crepe

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack, and your choice of protein

Mexi Crepe

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, mozzarela, chorizo, mexi sauce, side of sour cream

Kickin' Chicken Crepe

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack, chicken, hashbrowns, onions and side of salsa

Wake Up Crepe

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack, choice of protein, red peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions

Florentine Crepe

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms

Lunch

T.B.A. Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, sliced bacon, avocado, mozzarella, and spicy mayo

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Shredded hot chicken, avocado, mozzarella and a fried egg

Caprese Sandwich

$9.00

Spinach, tomato, pesto, mozzarella, and honey balsamic glaze

RB Classic Burger

$13.00

5.3 oz burger, bacon, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house RB Sauce

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, bacon, and mozzarella

Hot Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Shredded hot chicken, avo, mozzarella

The Woodbine Burrito

$13.00

Shredded chicken, smoked bacon, onions, avo, mozzarella and our RB house sauce

Honey Balsamic Tacos

$10.00

Shredded chicken, onions, honey,balsamic glaze, avo, and feta

Chimichanga

$12.00

Shredded chicken and cheddar cheese burrito flash-fried and topped with sour cream and our RB sauce

Field of Greens Crepe

$10.50

Spinach, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, tomato and mozzarella, topped with basil aoli.

Chicken & Spinach Crepe

$12.00

Shredded chicken, mushrooms, spinach and mozzarella topped with balsamic glaze.

Hamilton Crepe

$12.50

Shredded chicken, bacon, tomatoes and mozzarella topped with ranch dressing.

B.A.D. Burger

$14.00

The Breakfast All Day burger! A 5.3 oz burger topped with bacon, a fried egg, cheddar cheese and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Sweet Crepes

Classic Crepe

$8.00

Signature crepe filled with a butter and cinnamon sugar filling

Nutella Crepe

$10.00

Signature crepe filled with Nutella and topped with Nutella

Banana Peanut Crepe

Banana Peanut Crepe

$10.00

Signature crepe topped with honey, peanut butter sauce, bananas and granola

Funky Monkey Crepe

Funky Monkey Crepe

$11.00

Signature crepe filled with and topped with Nutella, peanut butter sauce, bananas and walnuts

Cinnamon Roll Crepe

Cinnamon Roll Crepe

$10.00

Signature crepe topped with our house cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sugar

A La Carte

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Sourdough toast topped with avocado, tomato, red pepper flakes, feta and an optional fried egg.

Bagel

$3.00

Choose from one of our gourmet New York bagels. Available with butter, cream cheese, or avocado spread.

Home Fries

$4.50

Our crispy house potatoes served with a side of RB sauce

Loaded Hot Home Fries

$8.00

An entree-sized portion of our home fries tossed in hot chicken seasoning and topped with shredded cheddar jack, bacon and our house RB sauce.

Hashbrown Patties

$4.00

Two crispy hash brown patties.

Side of Eggs

$4.00

A side of two scrambled or fried eggs.

Side of Toast

$3.00

Two slices of sourdough toast.

Side of Bacon

$3.00

A side of three pieces of pre-cooked bacon.

Side of Sausage

$4.00

A side of two pre-cooked sausage patties.

Chips

$1.65

Mini Menu

Mini Sunrise

$7.00

A half-size breakfast crepe prepared with eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Protein optional.

Mini Classic

$5.00

A half-size classic crepe with butter and cinnamon sugar filling.

Mini Nutella

$6.00

A half-size version of our best-selling Nutella crepe.

Mini Funky Monkey

$7.00

A half-size version of our crowd-favorite Funky Monkey crepe.

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

A half-size version of our cinnamon roll crepe, made with our gourmet house cream cheese frosting.

Mini Banana Peanut

$6.50

A half-size version of our banana peanut crepe.

Mini Apple Pie

$6.50

A half-size version of our apple pie crepe.

Mini Breakfast Plate

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, toast and a fruit cup.

Extras

Pastries

Glazed Donut

$3.00

A fresh glazed donut, locally sourced and available daily until sold out.

Chocolate-Glazed Donut

$3.00

A fresh chocolate-frosted donut, locally sourced and available daily until sold out.

Cinnamon Sugar Twist

$3.25

Locally sourced, available daily until sold out.

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Locally sourced, available daily until sold out.

Rice Crispy Treat (Gluten-Free)

$3.00

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.00

Concha

$3.00

Locally sourced, available weekends only.

Pastelito

$4.00

A fresh apple turnover (pastelito). Locally sourced, available weekends only.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

A freshly baked chocolate chip cookie, locally sourced. Available while supplies last.

Parmesan Herb Scone

$4.50Out of stock

A fresh and savory scone, locally sourced from @emmysbakedgoods.

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

A freshly baked, locally sourced blueberry muffin.

Banana Bread

$4.00

A large slice of freshly baked banana bread, locally sourced by @emmysbakedgoods.

Donut Holes

$1.00

Two fresh, glazed donut holes for $1!

Ready-To-Go Menu

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Granola Bowl

$6.00

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Merchandise

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.75

12oz Retail Coffee Bag

$16.99

Classic RB Sticker

$3.25

RB Classic Mug

$9.99

RB Thermo Mug

$19.99

Bottled Drinks

Diet Coke

$3.25

Gold Peak Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Mexican Fanta

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.25

Bottled Coca Cola

$3.25

Gold Peak Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea - Georgia Peach

$3.00

Monster Energy

$3.50

Body Armor

$3.25

Bottled Perrier

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.75
Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes is a unique experience that offers specialty craft coffee, premium tea options and gourmet breakfast, lunch and dessert made fresh from our scratch kitchen.

2190 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

