Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Bird Bar and Grille

review star

No reviews yet

3800 Ten Oaks Road

Glenelg, MD 21737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Soda

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Tonic

$2.00

Club

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

High C Fruit Punch

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Bar Soda

$2.95

Coffee/Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Juice

Pineapple

$3.50

Apple

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Friends old and new are always welcome at The Red Bird!

Website

Location

3800 Ten Oaks Road, Glenelg, MD 21737

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gladiators Pizza and Deli
orange star2.5 • 7
3900 Ten Oaks Road Unit #6 Glenelg, MD 21737
View restaurantnext
Ragù NY Pizza & Italian Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 85
2490 MD-97 Glenwood, MD 21738
View restaurantnext
Walker's Tap & Table
orange star4.7 • 476
2465 Route 97 Glenwood, MD 21738
View restaurantnext
Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville - 12165 Clarksville Pike, Suite 306
orange starNo Reviews
12165 Clarksville Pike ste.306 Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurantnext
El Azteca
orange star3.5 • 155
12210 Clarksville Pike Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurantnext
You Pizza - 12250 Clarksville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
12250 Clarksville Pike Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Glenelg
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston