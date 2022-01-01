Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Bird's

review star

No reviews yet

4710 Frank Street Suite 124

Birmingham, AL 35235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ultimate Club
Soup of Day
Red Birds Salad

From The Garden

Red Birds Salad

Red Birds Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Almonds, Toasted Pecans, Pepitas, Dried Cranberries, Mixed Greens with House Honey Balsamic Dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Season Croutons, Romaine Lettuce with Caesar Dressing

Side Salad

$5.99

Mixed Greens, Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Ranch

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Egg, Tomato, Carrots, Bacon, Cucumber, Mixed Greens with Avocado Ranch

Build A Nest

Build a Nest

Build a Nest

$11.99

Pick any 3 from Red's Favs and Bird House Sides. Two meat salads add $2

Reds Favs

Scoop Chicken Salad

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.99

One Scoop on a Bed of Lettuces

Scoop Pimento Cheese

Scoop Pimento Cheese

$4.99

One Scoop on a Bed of Lettuces

Scoop Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

Scoop Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$4.99

One Scoop on a Bed of Lettuces

Scoop Egg Salad

Scoop Egg Salad

$4.99

One Scoop on a Bed of Lettuces

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.99

One Scoop on a Bed of Lettuces

Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island on Rye

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Red Cabbage, 1000 Island on Marble Rye

Ultimate Club

Ultimate Club

$10.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mayo on Texas Toast

Turkey Prov

$10.99

Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sour Dough

Ham Smoked Cheddar

$10.99

Ham, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard on Sour Dough

French Dip

French Dip

$10.99

London Broil, Swiss on Hoagie Roll served with a cup of Au jus

Bologna

$10.99

Bologna, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard on Texas Toast

Italian

Italian

$10.99

Spicy Cappy, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Deli Dressing on Hoagie Roll

Beef Cheddar

$10.99

London Broil, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Horsey Sauce on Marble Rye

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mayo on Croissant

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.99

With Lettuce on Croissant

Pimento Cheese

$9.99

on Multigrain

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$9.99

on Multigrain

BLT Pimento Cheese

$11.99

With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Multigrain

BLT Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$11.99

With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Multigrain

Egg Salad

$9.99

With Lettuce on Wheat Toast

Tuna Salad

$9.99

With Lettuce on Wheat Toast

Veg Wrap

$9.99

Garlic Bologna Sliders

$12.99

Bird House Sides

Pasta Salad

$2.99

One Scoop

Broccoli Salad

$2.99

One Scoop

Alabama Caviar

Alabama Caviar

$2.99

One Scoop

Potato Salad

$2.99

One Scoop

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

One Scoop

Scoop Banana Pud

$1.99Out of stock

Scoop Peach Cobbler Icecream

$2.99Out of stock

Little Bird's

Turkey & Cheese

$5.99

Turkey, American Cheese on White Bread. Comes with chips, pickle and a 12oz drink.

Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Ham, American Cheese on White Bread. Comes with chips, pickle and a 12oz drink.

PB & J

$5.99

Creamy peanut butter and grape or strawberry jam on white bread. Comes with chips, pickle and a 12oz drink.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese on white grilled to a golden brown. Comes with chips, pickle and a 12oz drink.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Quesadilla grilled with mix of yellow and white cheddar. Comes with chips, pickle and a 12oz drink.

Red's Soups

Red's Tomato Basil

Red's Tomato Basil

$4.99+

Soup of Day

$4.99+

Reds Pick 2

$9.99

Get a cup of soup and half a sandwich.

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.99
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.99
Water

Water

$0.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.99

House-Made Lemonade

$2.25

House-Made Iced Sweet Tea

$1.99

House-Made Iced UnSweet Tea

$1.99

KoolAid Jammers

$0.99

Kid Drink

$0.99

32oz Drink

$2.50

Drink Upgrade

$0.99

ToGo Drinks

Bang Pina Cola da

Bang Pina Cola da

$3.49
Bang BdayCake

Bang BdayCake

$3.49
Bang Watermelon

Bang Watermelon

$3.49
Bang Power Punch

Bang Power Punch

$3.49
Bang Unicorn

Bang Unicorn

$3.49
Glass Grapico

Glass Grapico

$2.99
Glass Sun Drop

Glass Sun Drop

$2.99
Glass Dr. Pepper

Glass Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Glass Mountain Dew

Glass Mountain Dew

$2.99
Glass Pepsi

Glass Pepsi

$2.99
Glass YooHoo

Glass YooHoo

$1.99
GL Grapico 4 Pack

GL Grapico 4 Pack

$10.99
GL SunDrop 4 Pack

GL SunDrop 4 Pack

$10.99
GL DrPepper 4 Pack

GL DrPepper 4 Pack

$10.99
GL MountainDew 4 Pack

GL MountainDew 4 Pack

$10.99
GL Pepsi 4 Pack

GL Pepsi 4 Pack

$10.99
Dr. Pepper Cherry 20oz

Dr. Pepper Cherry 20oz

$2.59
Dr. Pepper ZERO 20oz

Dr. Pepper ZERO 20oz

$2.59
Sunkist Peach 20oz

Sunkist Peach 20oz

$2.59
Mtn Dew ZERO 20oz

Mtn Dew ZERO 20oz

$2.59
Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$2.59
Pepsi ZERO 20oz

Pepsi ZERO 20oz

$2.59
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$1.99
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$1.99
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$1.99
Life Water 700ml

Life Water 700ml

$2.69
Life Water 1L

Life Water 1L

$2.99
VOSS 800ml

VOSS 800ml

$4.99

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$1.99

Mundet Sidral Apple

$1.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$1.99

ToGo Red Favs

Chicken Salad

$24.99+

Tuna Salad

$23.99+

Pimento Cheese

$22.99+

Jalapeño Pimento

$22.99+

Egg Salad

$22.99+

Pasta Salad

$4.99+

Potato Salad

$4.99+

Broccoli Salad

$4.99+

Alabama Caviar

$4.99+

Fresh Fruit

$4.99+

Main

Honey Ham

$65.00

Apple Smoked Bone-in w/Apple Brown Sugar Glaze Avg. 10-12lb

Chicken & Dressing

$30.99

Homemade Cornbread Dressing with Chicken. Feeds 6-8

Sides

Dressing (No Chicken)

$26.99

Homemade Cornbread Dressing. Feeds 6-8

Dressing Gray (16oz)

$6.99

16oz Homemade Dressing Gravy

Macaroni & Cheese

$22.99

Creamy and Cheesy Mixed with Macaroni Feeds 6-8

Green Beans (with Bacon)

$15.99

Classic Southern Green Beans with Bacon Feeds 6-8

Potato's Augurate

$22.99

Scallop Potato's Seasoned with Garlic and Spices and Cheese. Feeds 6-8

Sweet Potato Casserole

$22.99

Creamy Sweet Potato's Topped with Marshmallow (Packaged Separately) Feeds 6-8

32oz Potato Salad

$19.99

Potato's, Eggs, Onion's and Celery Mix in our House Mayo Base Mix Feeds 6-8

32oz Broccoli Salad

$19.99

Broccoli w/Bacon, Carrots, Roast Pecans, Red Onion, Cranberries Feeds 6-8

32oz Pasta Salad

$19.99

Pasta w/Olives, Red Onion, Grape Tomato's, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese Feed 6-8

32oz Alabama Caviar

$19.99

Black Eye Pea's, Corn, Bell pepper, Onion, Tomato's in Italian Dressing Feeds 6-8

Desserts

2 Layer Strawberry Cake (Whole)

$29.99

2 Layer Strawberry Cream Cheese Cake by Cakes by Sue (Clanton, AL) Feeds up to 10

2 Layer Coconut Cake (Whole)

$29.99

2 Layer Coconut Cake by Dean's Cake House (Andalusia, AL) Feeds up to 10

7 Layer Chocolate Cake (Whole)

$29.99

7 Layer Chocolate Cake by Dean's Cake House (Andalusia, AL) Feeds up to 10

7 Layer Carmel Cake (Whole)

$29.99

7 Layer Carmel Cake by Dean's Cake House (Andalusia, AL) Feeds up to 10

7 Layer Lemon Cake (Whole)

$29.99

7 Layer Lemon Cake by Dean's Cake House (Andalusia, AL) Feeds up to 10

2 Layer Carrot Cake (Whole)

$29.99

2 Layer Carrot Cake by Dean's Cake House (Andalusia, AL) Feeds up to 10

4.5oz Triple Chocolate Cookie (Half Dozen)

$22.99

Cookies are sold per half dozen (6). Cookies are baked to order in house.

4.5oz Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie (Half Dozen)

$22.99

Cookies are sold per half dozen (6). Cookies are baked to order in house.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy hot grilled sandwiches, healthy salads and homemade dinners while you shop out Cafe Market.

Website

Location

4710 Frank Street Suite 124, Birmingham, AL 35235

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Calle Tacos & Snacks
orange starNo Reviews
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A Trussville, AL 35235
View restaurantnext
Pinchgut Pies
orange starNo Reviews
129 Beech St Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Hero Doughnuts Trussville
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main Street Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Trussville
orange starNo Reviews
218 Main Street Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
158 Main Street Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Ferus Artisan Ales
orange star4.1 • 75
101 Beech St Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston