Red Bird's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy hot grilled sandwiches, healthy salads and homemade dinners while you shop out Cafe Market.
Location
4710 Frank Street Suite 124, Birmingham, AL 35235
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
No Reviews
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A Trussville, AL 35235
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham