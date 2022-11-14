Red Brick Take N Bake Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Pizzas made fresh for every order for you to take home and bake! Orders are made to UTAH time zone
Location
385 W Township, Colorado City, AZ 86021
