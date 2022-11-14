Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Brick Take N Bake Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

385 W Township

Colorado City, AZ 86021

Popular Items

16''Pepperoni
16''Meat Lovers
16''Supreme

PIZZA

12'' Cheese

$7.00

12'' Pepperoni

$8.00

12'' Hawaiian

$10.00

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

12'' Meat Lovers

$12.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, and Sausage

12'' Supreme

$12.00

Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Sausage

12'' BBQ Chicken

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, and Purple Onions

12'' Garlic Chicken

$13.00

Alfredo Sauce, Tomatoes, Chicken, and Green Onions

12"Artichoke Chicken

$13.00

Alfredo Sauce, Spinach, Chicken, and Artichoke Hearts

12"Veggie

$12.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Olives

$13.50

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeños, and Cream Cheese

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.50

16''Cheese

$9.00

16''Pepperoni

$10.00

16''Hawaiian

$13.00

Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple

16''Meat Lovers

$16.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, and Sausage

16''Supreme

$16.00

Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Sausage

16''BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, and Purple Onions

16''Garlic Chicken

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, Tomatoes, Chicken, and Green Onions

16''Artichoke Chicken

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, Spinach, Chicken, and Artichoke Hearts

16" Veggie

$16.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Olives

16" BBQ Jalapeño Popper

$17.50

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeños, and Cream Cheese

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.50

BREADSTIX

Comes with sauce, cheese, & garlic butter

Breadstix

$8.00

8 breadstix. Comes with sauce, cheese, & garlic butter

GOODIES

Keto Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

KETO CAKE

$4.00Out of stock

Keto (Half Off)

$3.50

Cookie Dough

$7.00Out of stock

Rum Balls

$10.00Out of stock

SIDES

Ranch

$0.75

Sauce

$1.00

Cheese

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Jalapenos

$1.00

Green Drink

Green Drink Gallon

$26.00Out of stock

1/2 Gallon Green Drink

$15.00Out of stock

50% OFF 1\2 Gallon Razz Tea

$7.50Out of stock

Green Drink Concentrate Gallon

$16.00Out of stock

Green Drink Concentrate 1\2 Gallon

$20.00Out of stock

Razz Leaf Tea Gallon

$26.00Out of stock

1\2 Gallon Razz Leaf Tea

$15.00Out of stock

50% OFF Gallon Razz Tea

$13.00Out of stock

16 Oz Green Drink

$2.50Out of stock

16 Oz Razz Tea

$5.00Out of stock

50% OFF Gallon Green Drink

$13.00Out of stock

50% OFF 1\2 Gallon Green Drink

$7.50Out of stock

2 Liter

Root Beer

$3.00
Pepsi

$3.00

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

7 UP

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

Juice

Snapple

$1.50

Arizona

$1.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf

$1.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizzas made fresh for every order for you to take home and bake! Orders are made to UTAH time zone

Location

385 W Township, Colorado City, AZ 86021

Directions

