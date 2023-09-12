DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bloody Mary Mix

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fuel Up Energy

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Tonic

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

FOOD

Appetizers

Saganaki

$14.00

Wings (6)

$9.00

Wings (12)

$16.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$12.00

Greek Quesadilla

$10.00

Greek Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Greek Fries

$8.00

Spicy gyro rolls

$10.00

Pastrami Fries

$12.00

Pretzels

$8.00

Salads

Full Greek Salad

$14.00

George's Special

$12.00

Half Greek Salad

$7.00

The Caesar Salad (Full)

$9.00

The Caesar Salad (Half)

$6.00

Soups

French Onion

$6.00

Handhelds

Falafel Gyro

$9.50

Fried chickpea fritters, topped with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and hummus

Greek Gyro

$9.00

Flame broiled gyro meat topped with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Double Smashburger

$12.00

House made thin beef patties, layered with American cheese and grilled onions, served on a grilled potato bun

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Classic Coney's

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Veggie Gyro

$9.00

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

RB Signature Smashburger

$13.00

Pizza Pies

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Greek Pizza

$20.00+

Greek Veggie

$16.00+

Margarita

$16.00+

Roasted Garlic

$16.00+

The Butcher

$25.00+

The M & M

$20.00+

The Spartan

$20.00+

White Pizza

$16.00+

Calzone

BYO Calzone

$15.00

Italian Calzone

$18.00

The Greek Calzone

$20.00

The Gyro Calzone

$22.00

Veggie Calzone

$18.00

Spartan Calzone

$20.00

Entrees

Cod

$19.00

Falafel Plate

$13.00

Full Slab of Ribs

$26.00

Greek Spaghetti

$13.00

Gyro Plate

$13.00

Half Slab of Ribs

$18.00

New Orleans Linguine

$16.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

Shrimp Linguine Alfredo

$16.00

Spanakopita

$19.00

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

Baklava Milkshake

$7.00

Baklava Sundae

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Red Brick's Famous Snickers Cheesecake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.50

Sides & Ala Carte

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Curly Fries

$3.50Out of stock

Greek Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Veggie of the Day

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Jalapeno Coleslaw

$3.00

Spicy Feta

$3.00

Bag Of Pita

$6.00

Basil Spread

$3.00

Beer Cheese - M

$2.00

Beer Cheese - R

$0.75

Block Of Feta

$3.00

Cajun Chicken Breast

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

Hummus - M

$3.00

Hummus - R

$0.75

Kalamata Olives - M

$3.25

Kalamata Olives - R

$1.00

Marinara - M

$2.25

Marinara - R

$1.00

Pepperoncini - M

$1.25

Side Dressing

$0.75

Pint of Hummus

$6.00

Pint of Tzatiki

$6.00

Salmon Filet

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Side Cajun Mayo

$0.75

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Chicken Salad

$5.00

Side Feta Crumbles

$0.75

Side Garlic Basil Aioli

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side Gyro Meat

$4.00

Side Hot Honey Garlic

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Italian Sausage

$4.00

Side Jalapeños

$0.75

Side Kalamata Olives

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Mild Sauce

$0.75

Side of Shrimp

$5.00

Side Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.75

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Sundried Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Teriyaki

$0.75

Side Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

To-Go Silverware

Tzatziki - M

$3.00

Tzatziki - R

$1.00

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Kids Meal

Mini Pizza

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Mini Burgers

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pastas

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Penne Putanestic

$12.00

Cacio e Pepe

$12.00

Brunch

Single Biscuit gravy w egg***

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Breakfast Calzone

$16.00

Breakfast Gyro

$10.00

Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

Fresh Fruit cup

$4.00

Fritata

$8.00

Home Fries

$4.00

NY Sandwich

$9.00

omelette

$8.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Sausage

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00