- Home
- /
- Columbus
- /
- Merion Village
- /
- Caterers
- /
- The Red Brick Tap & Grill
Caterers
The Red Brick Tap & Grill
No reviews yet
292 E Gates St
Columbus, OH 43206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
$2.50
Bloody Mary Mix
$4.00
Cherry Coke
$2.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Coffee
$2.75
Coke
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.75
Diet Coke
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Fuel Up Energy
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Grapefruit Juice
$2.75
Hot Tea
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Milk
$3.00
Mt. Dew
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.75
Pineapple Juice
$2.75
Red Bull
$3.00
Root Beer
$2.50
Shirley Temple
$2.50
Soda Water
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Sugar Free Red Bull
$3.00Out of stock
Tomato Juice
$2.75Out of stock
Tonic
$2.50
Tonic Water
$2.50
Unsweetened Iced Tea
$2.50
Water
Appetizers
Saganaki
$14.00
Beer Battered Onion Rings
$6.00
Pretzels - Salt
$3.00
Pretzels - Parm
$3.00
Wings (6)
$6.00
Wings (9)
$9.00
Wings (12)
$12.00
Chicken Tenders (2)
$5.00
Chicken Tenders (4)
$8.00
Chicken Rolls (6)
$9.00
Chicken Rolls (12)
$12.00
Calamari
$10.00
Greek Quesadilla
$10.00
Greek Spinach Artichoke Dip
$10.00
Italian Cheesy Bread
$8.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$14.00
Chili Cheese Tots
$14.00
Grilled Brussels Sprouts
$14.00
Pita Chips & Dip
$8.00
Salads
Soups
Burgers
Sandwiches
B.L.T
$10.50Out of stock
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
$14.00Out of stock
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$14.00Out of stock
Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Classic Coney's
$10.00
Classic Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Cuban
$14.50
Italian Brat
$10.00
Just Dogs
$6.00
Philly Steak Sandwich
$14.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00
Reuben
$15.00
Seared Salmon Sandwich
$14.00
Shrimp Po' Boy
$14.00
Smoked California Turkey Club
$11.00
The Italian
$14.00
Traditional Club
$12.50Out of stock
Tuna Melt
$16.00Out of stock
Gyros
Pizza Pies
Cheese Pizza
$12.00+
Black Magic Woman
$20.00+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$23.00+Out of stock
Fredo
$20.00+Out of stock
Greek Pizza
$20.00+
Greek Veggie
$17.00+
Margarita
$18.00+
Philly Steak Pie
$24.00+Out of stock
Porky's Revenge
$18.00+
Reuben Pizza
$23.00+Out of stock
Roasted Garlic
$17.00+
The Butcher
$25.00+Out of stock
The M & M
$20.00+
The Spartan
$21.00+
White Pizza
$16.00+Out of stock
Calzone
Entrees
Desserts
Baklava
$4.00
Baklava Milkshake
$7.00Out of stock
Baklava Sundae
$6.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cake
$5.00
Chocolate Milkshake
$4.50Out of stock
Ice Cream Scoop
$2.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$6.00Out of stock
Red Brick's Famous Snickers Cheesecake
$6.00
Root Beer Float
$4.50Out of stock
Root Beer Float
$6.00Out of stock
Strawberry Milkshake
$4.50Out of stock
Vanilla Milkshake
$4.50Out of stock
Sides & Ala Carte
Fresh Cut Fries
$3.50
Curly Fries
$3.50
Greek Fries
$4.50
Tater Tots
$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.50
Veggie of the Day
$5.00
Tossed Salad
$4.00
Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Fruit Cup
$4.00
Jalapeno Coleslaw
$3.00
Spicy Feta
$3.00
Bag Of Pita
$6.00
Basil Spread
$3.00Out of stock
Beer Cheese - M
$2.00
Beer Cheese - R
$0.75
Block Of Feta
$3.00
Cajun Chicken Breast
$3.00
Chicken Breast
$3.00
Egg
$1.50
Hummus - M
$3.00
Hummus - R
$0.75
Kalamata Olives - M
$3.25
Kalamata Olives - R
$1.00
Marinara - M
$2.25
Marinara - R
$1.00
Pepperoncini - M
$1.25
Side Dressing
$0.75
Pint of Hummus
$6.00
Pint of Tzatiki
$6.00
Salmon Filet
$5.00
Side Bacon
$3.00
Side Banana Peppers
$0.75
Side BBQ Sauce
$0.75
Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles
$0.75Out of stock
Side Cajun Mayo
$0.75
Side Celery
$1.00
Side Chicken Salad
$5.00Out of stock
Side Feta Crumbles
$0.75
Side Garlic Basil Aioli
$0.75
Side Garlic Parmesan
$0.75
Side Gyro Meat
$4.00
Side Hot Honey Garlic
$0.75
Side Hot Sauce
$0.75
Side Italian Sausage
$4.00
Side Jalapeños
$0.75
Side Kalamata Olives
$0.75
Side Mayo
$0.75
Side Mild Sauce
$0.75
Side of Shrimp
$5.00
Side Pepper Jack Cheese
$0.75
Side Pickles
$0.75
Side Pita
$1.00
Side Sour Cream
$0.75
Side Sundried Tomatoes
$2.00
Side Tartar Sauce
$0.75
Side Teriyaki
$0.75
Side Tuna Salad
$5.00Out of stock
Side Veggies
$4.00
To-Go Silverware
Tzatziki - M
$3.00
Tzatziki - R
$1.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
292 E Gates St, Columbus, OH 43206
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Columbus
More near Columbus
Easton
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
German Village
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Short North
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brewery District
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Italian Village
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Franklinton
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Clintonville
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.