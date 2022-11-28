Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Red Brick Tap & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

292 E Gates St

Columbus, OH 43206

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Wings (6)
Greek Gyro

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bloody Mary Mix

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fuel Up Energy

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

Tomato Juice

$2.75Out of stock

Tonic

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

Appetizers

Saganaki

$14.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Pretzels - Salt

$3.00

Pretzels - Parm

$3.00

Wings (6)

$6.00

Wings (9)

$9.00

Wings (12)

$12.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$8.00

Chicken Rolls (6)

$9.00

Chicken Rolls (12)

$12.00

Calamari

$10.00

Greek Quesadilla

$10.00

Greek Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Italian Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$14.00

Grilled Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Pita Chips & Dip

$8.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Chicken Salad Plate

$5.00Out of stock

Full Greek Salad

$18.00

George's Special

$16.00

Greek Village Salad

$14.00

Half Greek Salad

$10.00

The Caesar Salad (Full)

$9.00

The Caesar Salad (Half)

$5.00

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Tuna Salad Plate

$5.00Out of stock

Soups

French Onion

$5.00

Cup Avgolemono

$3.00

Bowl Avgolemono

$5.00

That's a Crock of Chili

$6.00

Cup Soup Special

$3.99

Bowl Soup Special

$4.99

Lunch Soup & Salad

$7.99

Seafood Chowder Bowl

$6.50

Burgers

All American

$12.00

Black & Blue

$16.00Out of stock

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$12.00

Brick Burger

$15.00

Greek Burger

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Burger

$14.00

Jake & Elwood

$19.50Out of stock

Patty Melt

$14.00

Shroom

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$10.50Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Classic Coney's

$10.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cuban

$14.50

Italian Brat

$10.00

Just Dogs

$6.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben

$15.00

Seared Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Smoked California Turkey Club

$11.00

The Italian

$14.00

Traditional Club

$12.50Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$16.00Out of stock

Gyros

Cajun Chicken Gyro

$10.50

Chicken Gyro

$9.50

Chicken Philly Gyro

$10.00

Falafel Gyro

$9.50

Greek Gyro

$10.50

Gyro Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Philly Steak

$15.00Out of stock

Reuben Gyro

$15.00Out of stock

Veggie Gyro

$8.00

Pizza Pies

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Black Magic Woman

$20.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00+Out of stock

Fredo

$20.00+Out of stock

Greek Pizza

$20.00+

Greek Veggie

$17.00+

Margarita

$18.00+

Philly Steak Pie

$24.00+Out of stock

Porky's Revenge

$18.00+

Reuben Pizza

$23.00+Out of stock

Roasted Garlic

$17.00+

The Butcher

$25.00+Out of stock

The M & M

$20.00+

The Spartan

$21.00+

White Pizza

$16.00+Out of stock

Calzone

BYO Calzone

$15.00

Italian Calzone

$18.00

The Alfredo

$23.00Out of stock

The Chicken

$23.00Out of stock

The Greek Calzone

$19.00

The Gyro

$22.00Out of stock

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Entrees

Cod

$19.00Out of stock

Falafel Plate

$13.00

Full Slab of Ribs

$26.00

Greek Spaghetti

$13.00

Gyro Plate

$13.00

Half Slab of Ribs

$18.00

New Orleans Linguine

$16.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

Shrimp Linguine Alfredo

$16.00

Spanakopita

$19.00Out of stock

Desserts

Baklava

$4.00

Baklava Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Baklava Sundae

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Red Brick's Famous Snickers Cheesecake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$4.50Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.50Out of stock

Sides & Ala Carte

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50

Curly Fries

$3.50

Greek Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Veggie of the Day

$5.00

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Jalapeno Coleslaw

$3.00

Spicy Feta

$3.00

Bag Of Pita

$6.00

Basil Spread

$3.00Out of stock

Beer Cheese - M

$2.00

Beer Cheese - R

$0.75

Block Of Feta

$3.00

Cajun Chicken Breast

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

Hummus - M

$3.00

Hummus - R

$0.75

Kalamata Olives - M

$3.25

Kalamata Olives - R

$1.00

Marinara - M

$2.25

Marinara - R

$1.00

Pepperoncini - M

$1.25

Side Dressing

$0.75

Pint of Hummus

$6.00

Pint of Tzatiki

$6.00

Salmon Filet

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.75Out of stock

Side Cajun Mayo

$0.75

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Chicken Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Side Feta Crumbles

$0.75

Side Garlic Basil Aioli

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side Gyro Meat

$4.00

Side Hot Honey Garlic

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Italian Sausage

$4.00

Side Jalapeños

$0.75

Side Kalamata Olives

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Mild Sauce

$0.75

Side of Shrimp

$5.00

Side Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.75

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Sundried Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Teriyaki

$0.75

Side Tuna Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Side Veggies

$4.00

To-Go Silverware

Tzatziki - M

$3.00

Tzatziki - R

$1.00

Kids Meal

Mini Pizza

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Mini Burgers

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

292 E Gates St, Columbus, OH 43206

