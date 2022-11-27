Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Bud Cafe
317 Seabreeze Blvd

317 Seabreeze Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Popular Items

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Nutella & Strawberries
Caffè-latte

Specials

Big Brekkie

Big Brekkie

$18.95

2 eggs, Sausage, Mushrooms, Tomato, Bacon, Toast, Beans

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Burrito: - tortilla - cheese - eggs - chorizo - spinach - onions - peppers Accompanying the burrito: - orange slice - pico de gallo - avocado slices

Pane al Tricolore

Pane al Tricolore

$14.95

Crepes

Argentinian Beef Crepe

Argentinian Beef Crepe

$16.95

Inspired by spices commonly used in Argentine cuisine, this crêpe is filled with your choice of protein, complemented with caramelized onions, roasted peppers, and our own chimichurri sauce. (Mama Jovana always makes tons of it, take home a jar of it today).

The Jessica

$14.95

One of our guests ordered a Nutella, strawberries, and banana crêpe, then she added peanut butter to it. When she saw the chef’s hesitant reaction to the combination, she insisted that she taste it. Long story short… the crêpe was so yummy that now, we not only feature it, but we’ve named it after her.

Nutella Banana & Strawberries

Nutella Banana & Strawberries

$14.95

Build Your Own Crepe

$14.95

Customizable and available all-day

Chicken Mushroom Crepe

Chicken Mushroom Crepe

$16.95

This savory crêpe is the perfect combination of chicken and creamy mushroom sauce topped with green onions and a sprinkling of chopped parsley.

Vegetarian Crepe

$14.95

This crêpe is filled with a medley of seasonal vegetables

Shredded Pork BBQ Crepe

Shredded Pork BBQ Crepe

$16.95

The Shredded BBQ pork crêpe is complimented with caramelized onions, roasted peppers, BBQ sauce, and chopped green onions

Drago's Thai Crepe

Drago's Thai Crepe

$16.95

Our Thai crêpe is filled with your choice of protein, green onions, shredded carrots, crushed peanuts, Thai peanut sauce, and cilantro. This crêpe was invented by Drago, one of the co-owners, and featured as a special of the day. It quickly became a favorite among the guests, and we knew that it HAD TO become a permanent staple on our menu.

Ham & Cheese Crepe

Ham & Cheese Crepe

$14.95

Turkey & Cheese Crepe

$14.95

Nutella & Strawberries

$14.95
Nutella & Bananas

Nutella & Bananas

$14.95

Caramel, Banana, Chocolate chips & Walnuts

$14.95

Strawberries, Jam, and Walnuts

$14.95

Walnuts and Honey

$14.95

S'more

$14.95

A delicious combination of chocolate, marshmallow, and crushed graham crackers.

Peanut Butter Cup

$14.95

– A yummy marriage of chocolate, peanut butter, and chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

PB&J (peanut butter & grape jelly)

$14.95

A childhood favorite, now in crêpe form, with a sprinkle of chopped peanuts.

Savory Dishes

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.95

An Australian café staple. The Avocado Toast is made with ripe avocados, topped with thinly sliced baby tomatoes and a drizzle of chimichurri.

Burek

Burek

$13.95

The Burek, also known as pita in Bosnia, Serbia, and other parts of the Balkans, is best described as a cross between a quiche and a large savory danish.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.95

Our Quesadilla is stuffed with your choice of protein, roasted peppers, and caramelized onions, with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Panini

Panini

$14.95
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$13.95

The Avocado Salad consists of a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and green onions.

Latin Platter

Latin Platter

$14.95
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

Mama Jovana’s Tiramisu is rich but light at the same time. It’s taken Mama Jovana years to perfect it. The generous portion is big enough to share, but we’re sure you’ll want it all for yourself.

Tiny Cookie

Tiny Cookie

$2.00+

XL Tiny Cookie

$4.95

Fig & Walnut Ball

$2.00+
Baklava

Baklava

$5.25
Lamington

Lamington

$4.95
Alfajor

Alfajor

$3.95

The Alfajor is an Argentinian butter cookie filled with dulce de leche (thick gourmet caramel spread) and dipped in chocolate.

Wedding Cookie

Wedding Cookie

$3.95

Greek Cookie

$3.25

GF Almond

$3.95

Vanilla Slice

$6.50
Strudel

Strudel

$5.00

Pistachio Cake

$5.99

Marble Cake

$3.95

Cannoli

$4.25

Sugar Cookie

$4.08
Cado Muffin

Cado Muffin

$6.12
Brownie

Brownie

$3.95
Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$7.29

Coffee

Smoothies

Smoothies

$6.95
Refreshers

Refreshers

$3.95
Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$5.95

Expresso, drip coffee, Cream, Carmel sauce, and whip cream...a WOW drink

American-style drip coffee

American-style drip coffee

$3.95
Americano

Americano

$4.75
Red Eye

Red Eye

$7.25

Two shots of espresso & drip coffee

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.95

2 shots of coffee

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$4.75

2 shots of coffee with a longer pour

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.85

Italian style with just a spot of milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.95
Caffè-latte

Caffè-latte

$4.95
Chai-Latte

Chai-Latte

$6.95
Flat white

Flat white

$4.95

Aussie latte with a tiny bit of foam

Mocha

Mocha

$4.95

Steamed milk, chocolate, and whipped cream

Hot tea

Hot tea

$2.95
Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.25
Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.25
1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Unsweet

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Unsweet

$2.95
Babyccino

Babyccino

$3.25

The Babyccino is a mock coffee drink for kids. Steamed milk, sprinkles, and marshmallows.

Nick's Cortado

Nick’s Cortado

$5.75

Nick’s Cortado was introduced to our menu by a member of the Red Bud family, Nick, who is now a pilot. The CORTADO is a popular smaller-sized specialty coffee with a balance between the espresso and milk of 1:1, (about half espresso, half milk).

Soda

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.95
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.95
Sparkling mineral water

Sparkling mineral water

$2.95
Jupi orange soda

Jupi orange soda

$2.75
Orangina

Orangina

$3.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.95
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.95
Soda Water

Soda Water

$3.25

Cold Press Juice

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$7.25

Verde

$7.25

Pineapple, Kale, Spanish, Apple, Cilantro, Ginger, Celery, and Lime

Coco Mellon

$7.25

Coconut and Watermellon

Beetle Juice

$7.25

Beetroot, Apple, Carrot, Cucumber, and Lemon

Q Pine

$7.25

Non Food

Red Bud Hat Black

$19.95
Logo T-Shirt

Logo T-Shirt

$22.00+
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
The Red Bud Cafe serves delicacies from around the world; from the Balkans to Australia and everything in between.

317 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

