RED CAP CAFE 13419 Hwy 6
13419 Hwy 6
Santa Fe, TX 77510
Beverages
- Water
- Pepsi$2.49
- Pepsi Zero$2.49
- Mtn Dew$2.49
- Starry Lemon-Lime Soda$2.49
- Pink Lemonade$2.49
- Crush Orange$2.49
- Mug Root Beer$2.49
- Dr Pepper$2.49
- SMALL Mountain Dew$1.79
- SMALL Pepsi Zero$1.79
- SMALL Starry Lemon-Lime Soda$1.79
- SMALL Pink Lemonade$1.79
- SMALL Crush Orange$1.79
- SMALL Mug Root Beer$1.79
- SMALL Dr Pepper$1.79
- Sweet Tea, $1 Special$1.00
- UnSweet Tea, $1 Special$1.00
- 1/2 Swt/UnSwt Tea, $1 Special$1.00
- Milk 2%$2.59
- Milk 2% (Sm) 12oz$1.59
- Chocolate Milk 2%$2.59
- Chocolate Milk 2% (Sm) 12oz$1.59
- Orange Juice, 20oz$3.99
- Orange Juice (Sm) 12oz$2.59
- Apple Juice, 20oz$3.99
- Apple Juice (Sm) 12oz$2.59
- Coffee -Breakfast Blend$2.79
- DeCaf Coffee$2.79
- Blue Bell Milkshake, Lg 20oz$4.99
Made to order Blue Bell Milkshake, choice of flavors
- Blue Bell Milkshake (Sm) 12oz$3.49
- Blue Bell Malt, 20oz$4.99
- Blue Bell Malt (Sm) 12oz$3.49
- Fruit Smoothie, 20oz$4.99
Fruit Smoothie made with frozen yogurt, fruit selection available.
- Smoothie (Sm) 12oz$3.49
Fruit smoothie made with frozen yogurt and your choice of fruit.
- Hot Chocolate$1.59
- OZARKA Water Btl$1.25
Desserts
Blue Bell Ice Cream
- Scoop in a Cup$2.25
Scoop of Blue Bell in a cup. Toppings additional.
- Waffle Bowl$3.25
Fresh made Waffle Bowl with a scoop of Blue Bell Ice cream. Toppings additional.
- Waffle Cone$3.25
Fresh made in house Waffle cone with a scoop of Blue Bell ice cream.
- Sundae$4.99
Blue Bell ice cream with your choice of topping and crowned with whipped cream, a cherry, and nuts. Served in a fresh made waffle bowl.
- Banana Split$7.99
Classic banana split with 3 scoops of Blue Bell ice cream, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Pineapple toppings with whipped cream a cherry, and nuts. Add more toppings for an extra delight.
- Milkshake, Lg 20oz$4.95
Select your Blue Bell ice cream.
- Milk Shake 12oz$3.95
Select your Blue Bell ice cream.
- Banana Milkshake$5.49
Vanilla Ice cream with a full banana
- Classic Malt 20oz$4.95
Select your Blue Bell ice cream and we'll add that classic malt appeal.
- Malt 12oz$3.95
Select your Blue Bell ice cream and we'll add that classic malt appeal.
- Soda Float 20oz$4.95
Blue Bell Ice Cream float with your choice of ice cream & your choice of fountain soda. Topped with whip cream and a cherry.
- Float 12oz$3.95
Blue Bell Ice Cream float with your choice of ice cream & your choice of fountain soda.
Brunch
Brunch Menu
- Chicken & Waffle$9.99
2 Chicken Strips or 4 Chicken Wings with a fresh made waffle, topped with choice of fruit & dollop of whip cream.
- Red Cap Benedict$7.99
Biscuit open-faced with cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, and topped with an 2 eggs cooked your way, smothered with country gravy
- Brunch Burger$9.99
1/4# Burger with bacon, cheese, a fried egg, and Red Cap special sauce. Served with fries. Upgrade to OR, Okra, or side salad $1.50
- Rancheros, 2 fried eggs$6.99
2 fried eggs smothered with cheese, grilled onions, and jalapeno on top of corn tortillas. Topped with salsa, and served with choice of one side.
- Chkn Fried Stk, 2 Eggs$9.99
Chicken Fried Steak covered in country gravy, 2 eggs cooked your way, 1 breakfast side, and toast or biscuit.
- Crn Hash, fried egg$10.99
Crispy breakfast potatoes smothered with onions, bell peppers, cheese, and topped with a fried egg. Served with side of toast.
- Biscuits & Sausg Grvy$3.79
2 Fresh made biscuits smothered in sausage gravy.
- Waffle$4.99
Large made to order Belgian waffle. Comes with butter and syrup.
- Loaded Waffle$6.49
Fresh made Belgian waffle loaded with butter, syrup, and your choice of 2 toppings with a dollop whip cream.
- 3 Pancakes$5.99
3 Pancakes made to order with butter and syrup.
- Pancake Stack$7.49
3 Pancakes made to order with butter & syrup. Add some toppings to make it your style.
- Cntry, 2 Egg$6.99
2 Eggs your way, choice of meat, choice of side, with toast or biscuit.
- Omelet, 2 Egg$6.49
2 Egg omelet with cheese, your choice of breakfast side and toast or biscuit. Add-on toppings available.
- Big Hungry 1#$15.99
1# Hamburger stacked tall on a toasted bun with mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with fries.
- Patty Melt$8.99
1/4# Burger smothered in grilled onions with Swiss and American cheese, and special sauce on toasted sourdough. Served with fries.
- "1974" Burger$7.99
1/4# Hamburger on a toasted bun with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with fries.
- Brunch Burger$9.99
1/4# Burger with bacon, cheese, a fried egg, and Red Cap special sauce. Served with fries. Upgrade to OR, Okra, or side salad $1.50
- Chili-Chz Burger$10.49
1/4# Burger with mustard, loaded with chili, cheese, and onion. Served with fries.
- Jr Burger Basket$5.99
Junior burger with mustard, onion lettuce, tomatoes, pickles on toasted bun. Served with fries.
- Chkn Fried Stk Sndwch$9.49
Chicken Fried Steak with mayo, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
- Reuben Sndwch$11.99
Classic Corned Beef Reuben with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and special dressing on Rye bread. Served with fries.
- Philly Chz Stk Sandwich$10.99
Sirloin marinated steak with queso sauce, onions, peppers, and mayo on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with fries.
- Chkn Philly Sandwich$8.99
Special marinated chicken with queso sauce, onions, peppers, and mayo on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with fries.
- Fried Chkn Sndwch$9.49
Fried Chicken Strips with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
- Buffalo Chkn Sndwch$9.49
Fried Chicken Strips tossed in buffalo sauce with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
- Grilled Chkn Sandwich$9.49
Seasoned grilled chicken with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
- Grilled Ham & Chz$6.49
Red Cap Classic grilled ham, cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes layered on 3 slices of toasted sourdough bread. Served with fries.
- Hot Dog$4.99
All Beef Hot Dog on bun with choice of toppings for additional charge. Served with fries.
- Brunch Sides$2.59
- Stk FINGERs, 3 w/Toast$8.99
3 Steak Fingers with gravy, fries and toast.
- Stk FINGERs, 5 w/Toast$11.49
5 Steak Fingers with gravy, fries and toast.
- Ckn Strip Basket, 3 w/Toast$9.99
3 Chicken Strips with gravy, fries, and toast.
- Chkn Strip Basket, 5 w/Toast$12.99
5 Chicken Strips served with gravy, fries and toast.
- Chkn Nugs Basket -6 w/Toast$6.99
6 Chicken nuggets served with gravy and fries, with slice of toast.
- Ckn Nugs Basket, 10 w/Toast$8.49
10 Chicken nuggets served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
- Burrito$6.99
2 fried beef and bean burritos, smothered with chili and cheese, served with side of chips.
- Brkfst Sdwch, Chz$4.99
1 egg cooked your way, with cheese and your choice of meat, served on selection of toasted bun, biscuit, or toast.
Kids
- KID Corn Dog Bites, 4$4.99Out of stock
4 Mini Corn Dog Bites served with choice of kid side and fountain drink or tea. 2% Milk, Apple Juice, and Orange Juice also available, no refills.
- KID Burger$4.99
Jr Burger with ketchup, and pickles served with choice of kid side and fountain drink or tea. 2% Milk, Apple Juice, and Orange Juice also available, no refills.
- KID Grill Chz$4.99
Classic Grilled Cheese served with choice of kid side and fountain drink or tea. 2% Milk, Apple Juice, and Orange Juice also available, no refills.
- KID Nuggets (4)$4.99
4 Chicken Nuggets served with choice of kid side and fountain drink or tea. 2% Milk, Apple Juice, and Orange Juice also available, no refills.
- Kid Pancakes, 3 mini$4.99
3 mini pancakes with their choice of breakfast side, and small fountain drink, tea, milk, or juice. (Excludes refills for milk and juice)
- Kid 1 Egg$4.99
1 fresh made egg, cooked for your kid's preference, with their choice of breakfast side, and small fountain drink, tea, milk, or juice. (Excludes refills for milk and juice)
- Kid Chz Omelet$4.99
One egg omelet with cheese and choice of breakfast side, and small fountain drink, tea, milk, or juice. (No free refills for milk or juice)
- KID Hot Dog$4.99
All beef hot dog with fries.
Appetizers
- Cheese Sticks$6.49
5 mozzerella sticks served with ranch or marinara.
- Chips and Salsa$4.99
Fresh made tortilla chips with salsa.
- Chips and Queso$6.49
Fresh made tortilla chips with white queso sauce.
- Fried Pickles$6.49Out of stock
Fried pickle chips served with ranch
- Fried Okra App$6.49
- Fried Mushrooms$6.49
Fried mushrooms served with ranch.
- Corn Dog APP 8$6.49Out of stock
Mini Corn Dog bites served with your choice of sauce.
- Wings (6)$7.49
6 seasoned wing, fried and sauced. Served with ranch.
- Queso Fries$5.99
Lightly seasoned fries topped with queso sauce, and sour cream.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Hometown cooking, come in and enjoy!
13419 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510