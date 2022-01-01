Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

814 Reviews

$$

1266 Sartori Ave

Torrance, CA 90501

Order Again

Popular Items

Chophouse Burger
Red Car Club Sandwich
Blackened Fiorentino

Specials

Wood oven Baked Brie

$18.00

Oysters on The Half Shell

$3.00

Roasted chicken & umami risotto

$24.00

The pigyly wiggly

$18.00

Gravalax Pizza

$20.00

Niman ranch pork chop

$29.00Out of stock

Santa fe chicken dip

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Avocado Toast

$22.00Out of stock

The French onion burger

$18.00Out of stock

Pizza bianca

$18.00Out of stock

Brewhouse Beer Mussels

$18.00Out of stock

The Hound Dog

$18.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Mac n Queso

$20.00Out of stock

Seared albacore banh mi

$18.00Out of stock

Portobello ravioli

$24.00Out of stock

Pork rib kogi tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Sticky pork ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted salmon tartine

$22.00Out of stock

Pizza Merquez

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh catch poke salad

$20.00Out of stock

Sugar Kiss Melon

$17.00Out of stock

Summer Sun Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

Seared albacore tataki

$18.00Out of stock

Waldorf Greens

$20.00Out of stock

Appetizer

El Prado Pretzel

El Prado Pretzel

$13.00

Authentic old world style pretzel served with porter ale mustard and beer cheese dipping sauce.

Devil Wings

$19.00

8 Pieces, Seasoned with Red Car secret spices, fried and tossed in special Red Devil sauce, served with gorgonzola dipping sauce.

Small Wings

$10.00

Half order of our Red Car Devil Wings.

Onion Rings

$13.00

Crispy, Jumbo Sweet Onion Rings served with spicy ketchup and house made ranch dressing.

Ale Battered Pickle Chips

$10.00

Dipped in seasoned beer batter and fried to crispy golden brown, served with house made ranch dressing.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Our signature BBQ shredded pork and souther style, cider coleslaw on King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.

Tenders And Garlic Fries

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast tenders dredged in our spicy flour mix and fried to a crispy golden brown, served with garlic fries and house made ranch dressing.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Bread And Oil

$6.00

Burgers

Substitute Impossible patty for $2.00 or Turkey Patty on any burger.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$18.00

Blue Note

$17.00

Melted gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato on a Torrance Bakery soft bun.

Chophouse Burger

$16.00

Grilled red onion, lettuce, pickle chips, tomato, spicy ketchup, and secret sauce.

Jalapeño Western Burger

$17.00

Fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, sliced red onion, and tomato on a Torrance Bakery soft bun.

Motorman Burger

$18.00

Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, and provolone cheese, pickle chips, spicy ketchup, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on a Torrance Bakery soft bun.

Sub Impossible Patty

$2.00

Sub Turkey Patty

Sandwiches

Red Car Club Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breasts, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sun-dried tomato aioli on house made flatbread.

El Diablo Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy chicken breast tossed in our devil sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and gorgonzola dressing served on a Torrance baker soft bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Our signature BBQ shredded pork served on a Torrance Bakery soft bun and a pickle spear on the side.

BLT(Turkey)

$16.00

Smoked and sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and aioli served on grilled artisan sourdough.

Side Sauce

Wood Fired Pizzas

Butchers Block Pizza

$20.00

Meat lover's pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage, black forest ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, crushed Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, and fresh basil.

PAC Electric Deluxe Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, sliced mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, and black olives with mozzarella cheese.

The Godfather Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.

Veggie PAC Pizza

$18.00

Regular Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Red Car Specialties

Cellerman's Fish And Chips

$19.00

White Icelandic Cod dipped in seasoned beer batter and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with beer battered fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.

Blackened Fiorentino

$19.00

Pan seared chicken breasts, sun dried tomatoes, tossed in a creamy cajun sauce.

Fettuccine Fiorentino

$19.00

Pan seared chicken breasts, sun dried tomatoes, tossed in a creamy afredo sauce.

Linguini Pomodoro

$15.00

Linguine pasta with crushed California tomatoes, olive oil, and chopped basil. (Vegan Optional)

Paige's Mac and Cheese

$17.00

A blend of cheddar, jack, mozzarella, gouda and parmesan cheese in cream sauce and elbow macaroni, topped with

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Tofino River Salmon

$23.00

Flat Iron Steak

$25.00

Sides

Side Garlic Fries

$7.00

Rockys organic side Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Rockys organic side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00

Broccolini, tomatoes, and sliced red onion.

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Flatbread

$2.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Bacon /2 slices

$4.00

Side Sauce

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

$ Side Roasted Salmon

$8.00

Tofino River Salmon Side Blackened

$8.00

Side Burger Patty $

$8.00

Bread Rifill $

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.95

$ Sauteéd Shrimp

$6.00

Side Linguini

$2.00

$ 1\4 Avocado

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Child's Burger

$11.00

Beef patty on a Torrance Bakery Soft Bun.

Child's Butter Pasta

$11.00

Child's Dippers

$11.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries served with Ranch Dressing.

Kids Pasquetti

$11.00

Kids mac & cheese

$11.00

Child's Pizza

$11.00

Salads and Soup

Sesame Chicken Salad

$17.00

Cup Of Soup

$6.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Wasabi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Grilled Ahi tuna served with baby mixed greens, pickled ginger, cucumbers, red onion, and shredded carrots, served with wasabi vinaigrette.

Red Car Salad

$16.00

Baby mixed greens, candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, and cherry tomatoes served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and a sliced hard boiled egg on a bed of mixed greens served with your choice of dressing.

Cajun Chicken Salad

$17.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, lightly battered and deep fried chicken nuggets, roasted corn, cucumbers, sliced red onion, and candied pecans served with Cajun ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, rustic croutons, fresh Parmigiano Regiano, served with house made caesar dressing.

Small Red Car Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Soup And Salad

$13.00

Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar Salad

$19.00

Desserts

Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.00

Limoncello Sponge Cake

$7.00

Nutella Cheescake

$7.00

Laurie's Neopolitan

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Float

$12.00

Berry crumble

$8.00Out of stock

Glass White Wines

GLS Canyon Road

$8.00

GLS J. Lohr Char

$11.00

Guinigi Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Rabble Char

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Whitehaven Sauv

$12.00

GLS Will Hill Char

$10.00

GLS Will Hill Sauv

$10.50

Prosecco Split

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Corckage fee

$10.00

Shift Wine

$6.00

Sangria

$7.00

Glass Donati Rose

$13.00

GLS Mengler Chard

$10.00

Talbott Chard

$15.00

L'ecole Chard

$14.00

Curran Rose

$13.00

Current Grenache Blanc

$12.00

Bottle White Wines

BTL J. Lohr Char

$42.00

BTL Moobuzz Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Rabble Char

$48.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauv

$46.00

BTL Will Hill Char

$38.00

BTL Will Hill Sauv

$40.00

BTL Canyon Road

$30.00

BTL Curren Rose

$46.00

BTL Donations Rose

$36.00

BTL Mengler Chard

$40.00

BTL Guinigi Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Sangria

$60.00

BTL Talbot Chard

$58.00

BTL L'ECOLE CHARD

$54.00

BTL Curran Blanc

$44.00

Glass Red Wines

GLS Loscano Cab

$13.75

GLS J. Lohr Cab

$12.00

GLS Marc West

$10.00

GLS Sextant Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Will Hill Cab

$11.00

GLS Will Hill Merlot

$11.00

GLS Wisdom Blend

$14.50

RC Rojo Sangria

$7.00

Gls Rabble Zin

$12.00

Bottle Red Wines

BTL Rabble Force of Nature Zin

$48.00

BTL J. Lohr Cab

$46.00

BTL Parker Station Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Will Hill Merlot

$42.00

BTL Will Cab

$42.00

BTL Loscano Cabernet

$53.00

BTL Diora

$44.00

BTL Wisdom Blend

$56.00

BTL Sextant Pinot Noir

$58.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$38.00

Big Red

10oz Big Red

$7.00

16oz Big Red

$8.00

21oz Big Red

$10.00

32oz Growler Big Red

$12.00

64oz Growler Big Red

$22.00

Pitcher Big Red

$25.00

No Make

Electra Lite

10oz Electra Lite

$7.00

16oz Electra Lite

$8.00

21oz Electra Lite

$10.00

32oz Growler Electra Lite

$12.00

64oz Growler Electra Lite

$22.00

Pitcher Electra Lite

$25.00

Motorman

10oz Motorman Reserve

$7.00

16oz Motorman Reserve

$8.00

21oz Motorman Reserve

$10.00

32oz Growler Motorman Reserve

$12.00

64oz Growler Motorman Reserve

$22.00

Pitcher Motorman Reserve

$25.00

Seasonal

10oz seasonal

$7.00

16oz Seasonal

$8.00

21oz Seasonal

$10.00

32oz Seasonal

$12.00

64oz Seasonal

$22.00

Pitcher Seasonal

$25.00

South Bay IPA

10oz South Bay Ipa

$7.00

16oz South Bay Ipa

$8.00

21oz South Bay Ipa

$10.00

32oz Growler South Bay Ipa

$12.00

64oz Growler South Bay Ipa

$22.00

Pitcher South Bay IPA

$25.00

IPA Special Growler 64oz

$20.00

South Loop Porter

10oz South Loop Porter

$7.00

16oz South Loop Porter

$8.00

21oz South Loop Porter

$10.00

32oz Growler South Loop Porter

$12.00

64oz Growler South Loop Porter

$22.00

Pitcher South Loop Porter

$25.00

Mosaic

Mosaic 10 oz

$7.00

Mosaic 16 oz

$8.00

Mosaic 21 oz

$10.00

Mosaic 32oz

$12.00

Pitcher

$25.00

Mosaic 64 Oz

$22.00

Winsome Wheat

10oz Winsome Wheat

$7.00

16oz Winsome Wheat

$8.00

21oz Winsome Wheat

$10.00

32oz Growler Winsome Wheat

$12.00

64oz Growler Winsome Wheat

$22.00

Pitcher Winsome Wheat

$25.00

Pumpkin Ale

10 oz Pumpkin

$7.00

16 oz Pumpkin

$8.00

21 oz Pumpkin

$10.00

32 oz Pumpkin

$12.00

64 oz Pumpkin

$22.00

Pumpkin Pitcher

$25.00

Sampler Paddle

Sampler Paddle

$8.00

4 Pack Cans

4 Pack Light

$24.95

4 Pack IPA

$24.95

4 Pack Red

$24.95

4 Pack Motor Man

$24.95

4 Pack Porter

$24.95

4 Pack Pumpkin

$25.00

Beertails

Black Velvet

$9.00

Brewmosa

$7.00

Michilada Deluxe

$12.00

Lemon Lime Beertail

$7.00

Shandy

$7.00

Cocktail Of The Week

$7.00

Red Velvet

$11.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$9.00

Poinsettia Cocktail

$16.00

St Paddy Shandy

$7.31

Bottle Beer

Bitburger

$4.95

Chile Guava Cider

$7.50

Pear Cider

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Sincere Apple Cider

$7.00

Scrimshaw

$5.95

Ginger Agave Cider

$9.00Out of stock

White Claw

$7.00

Allagash

$8.00

Grapefruit Radler

$9.00

Office Party

$7.00

Christmas Cheer

$7.00

Hoppy Chistmas Ale

$7.00

St. Bernarddus Christmas Ale

$7.00

GROWLER BTL

32oz

$6.00

64oz

$8.00

Shift Pint

Shift Pint

$6.00

Growler special

Growler special

$15.00

Riviera League Pitcher

Pitcher Red

$19.00

Pitcher Light

$19.00

Pitcher Motorman

$19.00

Pitcher IPA

$19.00

Pitcher Wheat

$19.00

Pitcher Special

IPA Pitcher

$20.00

Porter Pitcher

$20.00

Motorman Reserve Pitcher

$20.00

Night Train Pitcher

$20.00

Red Pitcher

$20.00

5dollar pint

Porter 16oz

$5.00

IPA 16 oz

$5.00

Wheat 16 oz

$5.00

Citra Light 16 oz

$5.00

Birthday burger beer

Brgr pint spcl

$1.00

4pack Canned Beer

$1.00

L.A Beer Guild

Light 16 oz

$1.00

Red 16 oz

$1.00

Seasonal 16 oz

$1.00

Citra 16 oz

$1.00

Beer guild glass

Nite Train

Nite Train 10 oz

$8.00

Nite Train Growler

$25.00

32 Nite Train Growler

$14.00

Black Ipa

16 oz Black Ipa

$8.00

10 oz Black Ipa

$7.00

21oz Black Ipa

$10.00

Growler Black Ipa

$22.00

Pitcher Black Ipa

$25.00

Retail

2 Dollar Pint Glass

$2.00

5 Gallon Keg

$109.59

Beer can glass

$10.95

Brewers guild glass

$10.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt XXL

$59.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirts

$56.00

Delivery

$50.00

Electra Lite Logo Glass

$5.95

Beanie

$36.00

Growler and Tote

$27.95

Growler Fill And Tote Special

$24.95

Growler Tote

$12.95

Hoodie Sweatshirt

$62.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt XXL

$65.00

Ipa Logo Glass

$7.95

Jockey Box Rental

$50.00

Pint Special

$2.00

Porter Logo Glass

$7.95

Pumpkin Logo Glass

$5.95

Red Car Tshirt (Grey) M

$22.00

Red Car Tshirt (Red) 2XL

$24.00

Red Car Tshirt Navy (L)

$22.00

Red Logo Glass

$5.95

Service charge

$331.60

Staff

$275.00

Tote Package

$34.95

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Work Shirt

$37.95

Red Car T Shirt Navy (S)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Navy (M)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Navy (XL)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Navy (2XL)

$25.00

Red Car T Shirt Navy (3Xl)

$25.00

Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (S)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (M)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (L)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (XL)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (2XL)

$25.00

Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (3XL)

$25.00

Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (S)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (M)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (L)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (XL)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (2XL)

$25.00

Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (3XL)

$25.00

Red Car T Shirt Grey (S)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Grey (M)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Grey (L)

$22.00

Red Car T Shirt Grey (XL)

$25.00

Red Car T Shirt Grey (2XL)

$25.00

Red Car T Shirt Grey (3XL)

$25.00

Baseball T (M)

$32.00

Baseball T (L)

$32.00

Baseball T (XL)

$32.00

Baseball T (2XL)

$35.00

Gift card

100$ Gift Card

$100.00

50$ Gift Card

$50.00

25$ Gift Card

$25.00

10$ Gift Card

$10.00

Kid's Drinks

Child Apple Juice

$3.00

Child Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Child Coke

Child Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Child Lemonade

Child Milk

$3.00

Child Roy Rogers

Child Shirley Temple

Child Sprite

Child Diet Coke

NA Beverages

Refill

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$3.45

Coke

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.45

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger beer

$3.95

Hank's Orange Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Hank's Diet Root Beer

$4.00

Hank Root Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.75

Rose Lemonade

$3.95

Roy Rodgers

$3.15

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Saratoga Water

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.50

Water

Hot tea

$3.25

Large apple juice

$3.95

Specialty Tea

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.95

Iced Coffe

$4.95Out of stock

Organge Juice

$4.95

Catering

Super Bowl Party Pack 1\2 rack

$69.95

Super Bowl Full Rack

$119.95

Hot App Tray

$120.00

Staff

$80.00

Retirement Event Narbone

$13.50

City Council

$22.95

Rotary Lunch

$20.09

Fusion Academy Holiday Party

$20.39

Cultural Arts

$9.13

South High Water Polo

$19.57

Rc Beer Dinner

$50.98

Server

$75.00

Torrance High PTA

$18.24

Car Club

$19.57

Scan Global Dinner

$50.00

Oysters Rockefeller

Grilled Romaine Caesar

anza pta

$25.85

Cinco de mayo PV golf

$1,590.00

Sliders assortment

$6.00

Chicken skewers

$75.00

Mayor Hanks RB

$3.00

Chamber networking

$15.69

Salads

Xc garden sld

$42.95

Xc ckn czr

$46.95

Southwest Salad for 15

$44.95

Red car salad pltr

$187.50

Caesar Salad pltr

$162.50

Dura seal Sesame Salad

$44.95

Red car salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Sesame ckn prty

$7.00

Pasta

Cavetelli veg

$10.95

Meat sauce pasta

$57.95

Xc fettuccine

$57.95

Butter pasta

$54.95

Gemelli Pom

$7.00

Mac & Cheese prty

$7.50

Company dinners

Yamato transport entrées

$24.95

Mayor Council Dinner

$23.95

Dura seal Asian

$272.75

Dura seal Italian

$181.85

Dura seal Sand/salads/deserts

$168.85

Toca Dinner

$16.95

Honda Buffet

$24.95

Rentals

$1,442.27

Pelican Products

$19.00

USC pasta dinner (Copy)

$1,118.70

Blue Stem Charity

$935.60

WBEA Luncheon

$21.92

South high vollyball

$25.85

Sandwiches\burgers

Devil Slider's

$32.95

Pulled Pork Minis party

$5.00

Angus Slider's

$32.95

Sandwich Platter

$216.00

Club sandwich party

$8.50

Mayor philly STK sandwich

$6.50

Vegetarian Philly

$5.50

Appetizer

Hot apps

$120.00

Spin dip platr

$97.50

Catering pretzel

$4.75

Pizzas

Cheese pizza

$11.95

Desserts

Something Sweet

$42.95

Party Brownie

Party Bread Pudding

Beer Tour

BeerTour

$13.70

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$40.00

Rentals

Pelican tables

$1,442.27

Table Decors

$80.00

Linens

$12.00

Mains

Steak

$14.95

NY steak

$14.95

Madeira Chicken

$12.95

Niman Pork Chop

Lobster Ravioli

Sides

Seasonal veggies

$3.95

Citrus rice

$5.95

Mashed potatoea

$2.95

NYE Picnic

NYE Picnic

$55.00

Abbott Buffet

Abbott

$29.95

BDAY limcello cake

BDAY limonchello

$5.95

Retired Torrance teachers

Pulled pork lunch

$15.69

Soup salad combo

$15.69

Sandwich soup salad

$15.69

Mains

Chicken picatta

$11.75

Tofino River Salmon

$12.00

Utensils

Add Utensils

No Utensils

Rack Ribs Package

1/2 Rack Ribs Package

$69.95

Whole Rack Ribs Package

$119.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

Directions

Gallery
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

