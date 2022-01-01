Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
Appetizer
El Prado Pretzel
Authentic old world style pretzel served with porter ale mustard and beer cheese dipping sauce.
Devil Wings
8 Pieces, Seasoned with Red Car secret spices, fried and tossed in special Red Devil sauce, served with gorgonzola dipping sauce.
Small Wings
Half order of our Red Car Devil Wings.
Onion Rings
Crispy, Jumbo Sweet Onion Rings served with spicy ketchup and house made ranch dressing.
Ale Battered Pickle Chips
Dipped in seasoned beer batter and fried to crispy golden brown, served with house made ranch dressing.
Pulled Pork Sliders
Our signature BBQ shredded pork and souther style, cider coleslaw on King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.
Tenders And Garlic Fries
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tenders dredged in our spicy flour mix and fried to a crispy golden brown, served with garlic fries and house made ranch dressing.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Irish Nachos
Bread And Oil
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
Blue Note
Melted gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato on a Torrance Bakery soft bun.
Chophouse Burger
Grilled red onion, lettuce, pickle chips, tomato, spicy ketchup, and secret sauce.
Jalapeño Western Burger
Fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, sliced red onion, and tomato on a Torrance Bakery soft bun.
Motorman Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, and provolone cheese, pickle chips, spicy ketchup, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on a Torrance Bakery soft bun.
Sub Impossible Patty
Sub Turkey Patty
Sandwiches
Red Car Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken breasts, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sun-dried tomato aioli on house made flatbread.
El Diablo Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our devil sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and gorgonzola dressing served on a Torrance baker soft bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our signature BBQ shredded pork served on a Torrance Bakery soft bun and a pickle spear on the side.
BLT(Turkey)
Smoked and sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and aioli served on grilled artisan sourdough.
Side Sauce
Wood Fired Pizzas
Butchers Block Pizza
Meat lover's pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage, black forest ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, crushed Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, and fresh basil.
PAC Electric Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, sliced mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, and black olives with mozzarella cheese.
The Godfather Pepperoni Pizza
Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.
Veggie PAC Pizza
Regular Pepperoni Pizza
Bbq Chicken Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Red Car Specialties
Cellerman's Fish And Chips
White Icelandic Cod dipped in seasoned beer batter and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with beer battered fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
Blackened Fiorentino
Pan seared chicken breasts, sun dried tomatoes, tossed in a creamy cajun sauce.
Fettuccine Fiorentino
Pan seared chicken breasts, sun dried tomatoes, tossed in a creamy afredo sauce.
Linguini Pomodoro
Linguine pasta with crushed California tomatoes, olive oil, and chopped basil. (Vegan Optional)
Paige's Mac and Cheese
A blend of cheddar, jack, mozzarella, gouda and parmesan cheese in cream sauce and elbow macaroni, topped with
Chicken Picatta
Tofino River Salmon
Flat Iron Steak
Sides
Side Garlic Fries
Rockys organic side Blackened Chicken
Rockys organic side Grilled Chicken
Sauteed Vegetables
Broccolini, tomatoes, and sliced red onion.
Side Cole Slaw
Side Flatbread
Side Fries
Side Chili Cheese Fries
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Onion Rings
Side Bacon /2 slices
Side Sauce
Side Tortilla Chips
$ Side Roasted Salmon
Tofino River Salmon Side Blackened
Side Burger Patty $
Bread Rifill $
Side Salad
$ Sauteéd Shrimp
Side Linguini
$ 1\4 Avocado
Kid's Menu
Salads and Soup
Sesame Chicken Salad
Cup Of Soup
Bowl Of Soup
Wasabi Tuna Salad
Grilled Ahi tuna served with baby mixed greens, pickled ginger, cucumbers, red onion, and shredded carrots, served with wasabi vinaigrette.
Red Car Salad
Baby mixed greens, candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, and cherry tomatoes served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and a sliced hard boiled egg on a bed of mixed greens served with your choice of dressing.
Cajun Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, lightly battered and deep fried chicken nuggets, roasted corn, cucumbers, sliced red onion, and candied pecans served with Cajun ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, rustic croutons, fresh Parmigiano Regiano, served with house made caesar dressing.
Small Red Car Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Soup And Salad
Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
Desserts
Glass White Wines
GLS Canyon Road
GLS J. Lohr Char
Guinigi Pinot Grigio
GLS Rabble Char
GLS Whitehaven Sauv
GLS Will Hill Char
GLS Will Hill Sauv
Prosecco Split
Mimosa
Corckage fee
Shift Wine
Sangria
Glass Donati Rose
GLS Mengler Chard
Talbott Chard
L'ecole Chard
Curran Rose
Current Grenache Blanc
Bottle White Wines
BTL J. Lohr Char
BTL Moobuzz Pinot Grigio
BTL Rabble Char
BTL Whitehaven Sauv
BTL Will Hill Char
BTL Will Hill Sauv
BTL Canyon Road
BTL Curren Rose
BTL Donations Rose
BTL Mengler Chard
BTL Guinigi Pinot Grigio
Sangria
BTL Talbot Chard
BTL L'ECOLE CHARD
BTL Curran Blanc
Glass Red Wines
Bottle Red Wines
Big Red
Electra Lite
Motorman
Seasonal
South Bay IPA
South Loop Porter
Mosaic
Winsome Wheat
Pumpkin Ale
Sampler Paddle
4 Pack Cans
Beertails
Bottle Beer
Shift Pint
Growler special
Riviera League Pitcher
Pitcher Special
Birthday burger beer
Black Ipa
Retail
2 Dollar Pint Glass
5 Gallon Keg
Beer can glass
Brewers guild glass
Crew Neck Sweatshirt XXL
Crew Neck Sweatshirts
Delivery
Electra Lite Logo Glass
Beanie
Growler and Tote
Growler Fill And Tote Special
Growler Tote
Hoodie Sweatshirt
Hoodie Sweatshirt XXL
Ipa Logo Glass
Jockey Box Rental
Pint Special
Porter Logo Glass
Pumpkin Logo Glass
Red Car Tshirt (Grey) M
Red Car Tshirt (Red) 2XL
Red Car Tshirt Navy (L)
Red Logo Glass
Service charge
Staff
Tote Package
Trucker Hat
Work Shirt
Red Car T Shirt Navy (S)
Red Car T Shirt Navy (M)
Red Car T Shirt Navy (XL)
Red Car T Shirt Navy (2XL)
Red Car T Shirt Navy (3Xl)
Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (S)
Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (M)
Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (L)
Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (XL)
Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (2XL)
Red Car T Shirt Charcoal (3XL)
Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (S)
Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (M)
Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (L)
Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (XL)
Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (2XL)
Red Car T Shirt Ice Blue (3XL)
Red Car T Shirt Grey (S)
Red Car T Shirt Grey (M)
Red Car T Shirt Grey (L)
Red Car T Shirt Grey (XL)
Red Car T Shirt Grey (2XL)
Red Car T Shirt Grey (3XL)
Baseball T (M)
Baseball T (L)
Baseball T (XL)
Baseball T (2XL)
Kid's Drinks
NA Beverages
Refill
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Ginger beer
Hank's Orange Soda
Hank's Diet Root Beer
Hank Root Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Rose Lemonade
Roy Rodgers
Saratoga Sparkling
Saratoga Water
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Water
Hot tea
Large apple juice
Specialty Tea
Cranberry juice
Iced Coffe
Organge Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
