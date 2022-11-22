  • Home
  • /
  • Muleshoe
  • /
  • Red Cardinal Coffee Company - 202 South Main Street
Main picView gallery

Red Cardinal Coffee Company 202 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

202 South Main Street

Muleshoe, TX 79347

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breve
Hot Fall Latte
Latte

Fall Drinks

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.95+

Our in-house cold brew topped with our house-made pumpkin sweet cream foam.

Iced Fall Latte

$4.95+

Caramel + White Chocolate latte topped with our house-made pumpkin sweet cream and caramel drizzle.

Hot Fall Latte

$4.95

Caramel + White Chocolate latte warmed with our house-made pumpkin sweet cream and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Coffee

Daily Brew

$1.50+

This blend is designed to be a crowd-pleasing coffee that stretches the palate. This is a fantastic "all day drinker" that is approachable and consistent.

Pour Over

$2.99

French Press

$3.75

A time-honored classic brewing method that unlike drip brewing, leaves all the coffee's natural oils still intact - producing a richer, thicker and instantly recognizable body. Try a hand brewed-to-order French press with our featured specialty coffee for a coffee experience like no other!

Cold Brew

$1.00+

Espresso

Americano

$2.85+

Hot water added to two ounces of espresso for a similar strength as drip coffee, but with those unmistakeable notes found only in espresso.

Breve

$3.95+

An espresso-based drink that is made like a cappuccino, but with steamed half-and-half instead of milk. Very creamy foam!

Cappuccino

$2.75

A single shot of espresso, artfully combined with thick, creamy and velvety textured steamed milk. A true classic!

Cortado

$2.75

A double shot of espresso, artfully combined with thick, creamy and velvety textured steamed milk in a rocks glass. A Spanish classic!

Double Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.65+

Latte

$3.85+

Much like our cappuccino, but larger and with two shots of espresso and more creamy, velvety textured steamed milk.

Mocha

$3.85+

Two shots of espresso melted with all natural, single origin chocolate or white chocolate sauce combined with creamy, velvety textured steamed milk.

Refreshers

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$3.95+

Peach Mango

$3.95+

Strawberry Acai

$3.25+

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$3.95+

Wildberry Hibiscus

$3.95+

Blood Orange Coconut Ginger

$3.95+

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.85+

Our hand-squeezed lemonade + your choice of iced tea.

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$1.00+

Super-smooth tasting cold coffee processed through our Brew Bomb by cold extraction to prepare a perfect long and sweet product!

Frappuccino

$4.25+

Coffee is combined with a double shot of espresso and milk, then blended with ice. Perfect for summer days!

Hand Shaken Tea

$4.25+

Handmade Lemonade

$4.20+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Red Bull Italian Soda

$4.75+

Smoothie

$4.25+

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Chai Latte

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.95

Organic loose tea of your choice.

Milk Steamer

$2.75

Steamed milk with optional choice of flavoring!

Puppuccino

$2.75

Grab and Go Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Gatorade

$3.99

Juice

$2.25+

Rishi Botanicals

$2.99

Energy Drinks

$2.90+

Nesquik

$1.99

Chocolate Flavor

Capri Sun

$0.99

Specialties

Mule Kicker (32 oz)

$4.49

Pink Flamingo

$4.25

Caracara

$4.50

Baked Goods

Bagel

$1.30

Half fully loaded bagel with your choice of topping - so tasty!

Cake Pop

$3.50

Coffee Cake (Blueberry)

$3.50

Croissant

$1.99Out of stock

Sweet Classic Butter

Cinnamon Roll

$3.45Out of stock

Homemade and delicious!

Grab and Go Snacks

Oatmeal Mylk Labs

$4.60

Pocket Latte

$2.99+

Quaker Rice Crisps

$1.75

Stroop Club

$1.99+

Sun & Swell Foods

$2.99+

Uncrustable

$1.25

Pistachios

$1.99

Apparel

Small-Large

$15.99

Tall Tee

$24.99

Drinkware

Camping Mug

$16.99

20oz Tumbler

$24.99

Glass with Bamboo Lid

$28.99

Stroop Club Mug

$14.99

Water

Richard's Rainwater

$4.50+

SmartWater

$2.99

Water

$1.00

Ice

$1.25

Coffee Cake Flavor

Blueberry

$40.00

Cranberry

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned coffee shop in Muleshoe, Texas.

Location

202 South Main Street, Muleshoe, TX 79347

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

S C Bar and Grill - 2015 West American Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
2015 West American Boulevard Muleshoe, TX 79347
View restaurantnext
Something Different Grill - Muleshoe TX
orange starNo Reviews
1021 West American Boulevard Muleshoe, TX 79347
View restaurantnext
Muleshoe County Club - Pro Shop
orange starNo Reviews
900 Country Club Dr Muleshoe, TX 79347
View restaurantnext
Muleshoe Country Club - Restaurant/Bar
orange starNo Reviews
900 Country Club Dr Muleshoe, TX 79347
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Muleshoe
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston