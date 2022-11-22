Red Cardinal Coffee Company 202 South Main Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Locally owned coffee shop in Muleshoe, Texas.
202 South Main Street, Muleshoe, TX 79347
