Red Cedar Cafe 8168 high school loop ne

Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Red Cedar Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

140 winslow way west

Bainbridge island, WA 98110

Sandwich

Grinder

$13.00Out of stock

Genoa salami, mortadella, pepperoni w lettuce, tomato red onion, white cheddar, sweet peppers and oil n vinegar on a toasted roll

Our Veggie

$11.00

French Dip With Au Jus

$12.50Out of stock

shaved roast beef,swiss, tomato and pickles w mayo and porter mustard on a toasted roll

Ham & Swiss

$12.00Out of stock

Reuben

$13.75Out of stock

BLT

$11.50

Ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato w garic mayo on choice of bread

Bauru

$13.50Out of stock

Spicy Pepper Melt

$11.75

Roasted pablano and red bell pepper, tomato, carmalized onion and white cheddar and spicy mayo on grilled sourdough

Sides

Chips

$2.75

Maccaroni Salad

$3.75

Tort Chips

$2.75

Greens

$4.00

Cheesy Bread

$3.50

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$3.75Out of stock

Add Bread

$2.00

Salads

Green Salad Full

$12.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot and red oinion w choice of dressing

Caesar Salad Full

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon And Blue Full

$13.50

House Green Half

$8.00

Red White Bacon & Blue

$8.50Out of stock

Bacon And Blue Half

$9.50

Farm Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Blue Cheese

Rasp Vin

Ranch

Honey Mustard

Out of stock

Roasted Tomato Garlic

Out of stock

Balsamic

Out of stock

Red Pepper Vinaigrette

Out of stock

Oil & Vinegar

Soups

Wesley's Chili (bowl)

$10.50

Wesley's Chili (cup)

$7.50

Soup Of The Month (Bowl)

$10.00

Soup Of The Month (Cup)

$7.00

Soup Special (Cup)

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Special (Bowl)

$10.00Out of stock

Soup And Salad Combo

$13.50

Chili And Salad Combo

$14.50

Add Bacon (Soup)

$1.00

TAKE OUT

Take Out

In House

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Veggies With Ranch

$5.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Ham And Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Whole Wheat Toast With Butter

$3.50

Kids Tomato Soup w/ Cheesy Bread

$8.50

Bagel And Cream Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Flatbread

Spicy Pepperoni Pepper Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Caprese Flatbread

$12.75Out of stock

Pepperoni And Cheese Flatbread

$15.50

Pineapple Bacon And Ham Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Sausage And Caramelized Onion Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Breakfast croissant

$8.50

Egg, white cheddar, sriracha mayo and baon or ham on a croissant roll

biscuits n gravy, half

$10.00

1 biscuit halved with house sausage gravy and 2 scrambled eggs

bisuits and gravy, full

$12.50

2 bisuits halved with house sausage gravy and 2 scrambled eggs

2 egg breakfast

$8.50

2 scrambled eggs, potatoes and toast

with bacon or kielbasa

$2.75

Ham

$2.75

Pastry

Muffin

$3.75

Scone

$3.75

Apple Strudel

$4.00

Cookie

$2.75

Danish $4

$4.00

Cornetto Morning Roll

$4.50

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Granola Bar Or Cookie 4-pack

$6.50

Brownie

$3.50

Sherbet Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Chips Salsa

$6.00Out of stock

Medi Mozz Mini Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Extra Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Mixed Nuts

$3.00Out of stock

Mac. Single Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00Out of stock

Biscuit And Jam

$3.00Out of stock

Add Cream Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

Add Butter

$0.50

Bagel And Cream Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Erica Bagel Pack

$8.35

Popcorn

$2.50Out of stock

Ice Pops

$2.00Out of stock

Bread Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Fruit

$2.00Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Coffee House Cup

$2.50

8oz Coffee

$2.25

12oz Coffee

$2.50

16oz Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

8oz Hot Chocolate

$2.50

12oz Hot Chocolate

$2.75

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Apple & Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cran Juice

$3.75Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Orange & Lemon Juice

$3.75Out of stock

V 8 Juice

$3.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Party Mocktails

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet SoDo

$12.00

Red Blend Weather Station

$12.00

Red Blend Simpatico

$14.00

Red Kind Stranger Alter

$11.00

Chinon, Cab Franc

$14.00

Red House Of Brown

$14.00

Rose

$10.00

Chardoney

$13.00

Sauv. Blanc Koha

$11.00

Sauv. Blanc Roche

$12.00

Sauv. Blanc Radley

$14.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Bottle Red 36

$36.00

Bottle Red 33

$33.00

Bottle Red 42

$42.00

Bottle Rose

$30.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$39.00

Bottle Sauv. Blanc Radley& Finch

$42.00

Bottle Sauv. Blanc Koha

$33.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

I P A Deschutes

$6.00

Pale Ale Mirror Pond

$6.00

Porter Black Butte

$6.00

Rainier Ale

$4.00

Seattle Cider

$6.00

Winter Ale Jubelale Deschutes

$6.75

Pilsner Urquel

$6.00

No Apple

No Avocado

No Bacon

No Basil

No Carrots

No Cheddar

No Cheese

No Cucumber

No Dairy

No Egg

No Ham

No Lettuce

No Mayo

No Meat

No Mortadella

No Mozz

No Mustard

No Onion

No Pepperoni

No Peppers

No Pickle

No Potatoes

No Provolone

No Raisins

No Salami

No Sausage

No Squash

No Swiss

No Toast

No Tomato

No Zucchini

No Nuts

Chili

Add Chicken

$3.00Out of stock

Add Ham

$3.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Turkey

$0.35Out of stock

Sub Ciabatta

$1.25

Add Avocado

$2.75

Sub Gluten Free

$2.00

Add Cheddar

$1.00

Add Cheese Veggie Plate

$3.00Out of stock

Add Salami Veggie Plate

$5.00Out of stock

Add Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

On Ciabatta

On Rye

Add Swiss

$1.50

Add Provolone

$1.50

Add Mozz

$1.50Out of stock

Add Bleu Crumbles

$1.00

Add Caramelized Onion

$0.50

Add Cucumber

$0.50

Add Mayo

$0.50

Add Mustard

$0.50

Add Pickled Onion

$0.50

Add Pickles

$0.50

Add Porter Mustard

$0.50

Add Red Onion

$0.50

Add Spicy Pepper Mix

$1.00

Add Tomato

$0.50

Chili

$4.00

Extra Dressing/Sauce

$0.50

Extra Crostini

$2.00

Extra Au Jus

$1.50

Bacon For Salad

$2.00

Add Beef

$4.00

Add Salami

$3.00

Salsa Ramekin

$2.50Out of stock

Sub Turkey

$3.00Out of stock

Poblano Aioli

$1.00Out of stock

Add Pastrami

$4.00

on Gluten-Free Bread

$2.00

on Gluten-Free Wrap

Out of stock

Jewelery

Necklace

$36.00

Baskets +

$38 African Woven

$38.00

BT Table Runners

$42.00

Cards

$5.00

Basket $40

$40.00

Salad Servers $26

$26.00

Basket $42

$42.00

Basket $18

$18.00

Basket $26

$26.00

Basket $32

$32.00

Trivet $36

$36.00

Basket $11.50

$11.50

Basket $10

$10.00

Basket $12

$12.00

Serving Boat Teal MoP

$56.00

Charger MoP

$36.00

Cup 20

$20.00

Cup $22

$22.00

Spoon Dish

$22.00

Ornaments 14.50

$14.50

Ornament $10

$10.00

Ornament $14

$14.00

Ornament $12.00

$12.00

Spices Oils

$14.00

Soapstone 4.5

$4.50

Paper Gift Bag

$6.00

Mustard

$3.50

Silk Soap Pk

$5.00

Recorder

$4.58

Slide Whistle

$3.66

Shaker Eggz

$2.75

Chimes

$18.00

Soap 6.

$6.00

Basket 22

$22.00

Cloth Wares

Tea Towel

$14.00

Towel Set

$22.00

Potholder $8

$8.00

Potholder $6.75

$6.75

Apron

$28.00

Worry Doll

$3.50

Blanket

$5.50

Zip Pouch

$8.00

Gloves

$22.00Out of stock

Garland

$28.00

Wine Bag Cloth

$10.00

Back Pack Tote

$34.00

Bag Passport/Phone

$10.50

Purse/Bag

$32.00

Scarf

$18.00

Dish Towel

$12.00

Cloth Folding Bowl

$16.00

Table Runner

$42.00

Towel 12

$12.00

House Wares

Thing2

$3.00

Daily Special

Flatbread Special Meat

$16.00

Flatbread Special Veg

$14.00Out of stock

Farm Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich Special

$15.50Out of stock

Shrimp Special

$18.00Out of stock

Pasta Special

$17.50

Tuna Salad Sandwhich

$12.00

Special Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Guinness Brat With Chips

$14.50Out of stock

Special Rueben W\Potato Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Special Roast Beef W/ Potato Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Salad Special $14.50

$14.50Out of stock

Ciabatta Vegge Sandwich Special

$15.00Out of stock

Chips Salsa

$6.00Out of stock

Half Summer Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Children Of The Cornbeef W\ Potato Salad

$16.50Out of stock

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Olives & Mozz

$7.00Out of stock

Biscuits And Gravy

$12.00Out of stock

Potato Skins

$11.50Out of stock

Meatball Sandwich W/ Side

$15.50Out of stock

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$13.50Out of stock

Frittata With Greena

$12.50Out of stock

Fritatta And Greens Meat

$12.50Out of stock

Fritatta And Greens Veg

$12.50Out of stock

Meat And Cheese Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Poblano Egg Boat

$12.50Out of stock

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey Swiss Full Lunch

$15.00Out of stock

HBLT Full Lunch

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon And Blue Salad Full Lunch

$15.00

Veggie Special

$15.00

Holiday Spreads And Breads

Pesto 8oz

$5.50

Pesto 16oz

$10.00

Olive Tapenade 8oz

$5.50

Olive Tapenade 16oz

$10.00

Porter Mustard 8oz

$5.00

Porter Mustard 16oz

$10.00

Garlic Butter 8oz

$3.00

Creamy Tomato Soup 32oz

$12.00

Croutons

$5.50

Herb Baguette

$4.50

Thick-cut Sourdough

$10.50

Rustic Potato Bread

$7.00

Granola Bar Cookie 4-pack

$6.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cookie Plate (4)

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Brownie A La Mode

$7.00Out of stock

Mountain Huckelberry

$3.00Out of stock

Music 15

Music 15

$15.00

Music 18

$18.00

Tapas 1

Artichoke Spinach Dip W/Crostini

$8.00

Stuffed Pepper Drops

$6.00

Olives With Chips Or Crackers

$6.50

White Bean Dip With Chips

$6.00

Ahi

$9.00Out of stock

Soup Greens And Garlic Bread

$12.00

Potatoes Bravas

$8.00Out of stock

Meatballs

$8.00Out of stock

Pasta Primodoro

$7.00Out of stock

Wantons

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Endive

$7.00Out of stock

Basque Salad

$6.00Out of stock

25 BDay Guests

$625.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 winslow way west, Bainbridge island, WA 98110

Directions

Red Cedar Cafe image

