American
Steakhouses
Seafood

Red Cedar Grille

474 Reviews

$$

249 Bethlehem Pike

Colmar, PA 18915

Atlantic Salmon
Red Cedar Burger
Whiskey Glazed Brisket

Snacks

Onion Soup

$6.00

Vidalia, Spanish, Sweet, Bone Broth, Swiss, Provolone, Garlic Crustini

Tomato Asiago Soup

$5.00+

Creamy tomato asiago

Wings (GF)

$12.00

Crispy wings with house made blue cheese dressing and your choice of sauce

BBQ Bacon Shrimp

$10.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp and sweet BBQ glaze

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.00

Four crispy chicken fingers and house cut, garlic parm fries

Joe's Rogies

$9.00

House Made Pierogies, Garlic, Parm, Sour Cream

Loaded Fries

$8.00

House cut fries, aged chessar, Belgian ale sauce, bacon, tomato and banana peppers

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, sour crea, salsa, jack cheese, and pickled jalapeños

Mozzerella Planks (Made in House)

$9.00

Panko, house cut mozzarella and red sauce

Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled chicken, sharp cheddar, onion, sour cream and house made salsa

Ribeye Rolls

$10.00

Mini Steak Egg Rolls With Cooper Sharp American, resting on a bed of home made mac n cheese sauce with our Bloody Mary Steak Sauce for dipping

Rosemary Garlic Bread

$6.00

Spinach and Artichoke Spread

$11.00

Warm spinach and artichokes with garlic dough and tortilla chips

Salads

Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine, classic dressing, asiago and sour dough croutons

Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato

Goat Cheese

$9.00+

Lancaster County Goat Cheese, Sour Apple, Candied Walnuts, Thyme Orange Vinaigrette

Greek

$8.00+

Romaine, chopped tomaoto, artichoke, kalamata olive, onion, pepper and feta oregano dressing

Mediterranean Shrimp

$15.00

Grilled gulf shrimp, romaine, chopped tomato, artichoke, Kalamata oilve, onion, pepper, feta oregano dressing

Red Cedar Salad

$9.00+

Poached pear, spiced pecans, local blue cheese, dried cranberries, romaine and balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Red Cedar Burger

$11.00

Hand formed ground beef, lettuce, tomato and house cut, garlic parm fries. **Consuming raw or undercooked meat or poultry increases your risk of food borne illness

Chicken and brie

Chicken and brie

$12.00

Chicken spinach brie honey mustard crispy onion sweet potato fries

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Crab Cake Blt

$14.00

Butter cracker crust, bacon, lessuce, tomato, lemon old bay aioli, brioche roll and sweet potato fries

Double Fisted

Double Fisted

$15.00

Hand formed ground beef, cheddar ale, bacon, fried egg, portobello, shaved onion rings and natural cut, garlic parm fries **Consuming raw or undercooked meat or poultry increases your risk of food borne illness

Portobello Burger

$12.00

Herbed portobello, goat cheese, roasted pepper relish and sweet potato fries

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.00

Shaved prime rib, carmelized onions, Lancaster sharp cheddar, pub aioli and house cut, garlic parm fries

Pulled Pork “Hopped Up”

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork, jalapeño, colby jack, sweet potato fries

Southwest burger

$13.00

Triple B “15”

$15.00

Blackened burger, BBQ brisket, bacon, mac Sauce and natural cut, garlic parm fries

Artisan Pizza

Cheese pizza

$10.00

Add your favorites toppings to our delicious cheese pizza

Candied Bacon and Poached Pear Pizza

$12.00

Peppered candied bacon, poached pear, caramelized onion, basil, goat cheese and blackberry honey syrup

Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, Carmos, Shaved Ribeye, Crispy Onion Rings, Mac Sauce Drizzle

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$14.00

Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Asiago, Topped with Caesar salad

Meat Lovers-Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

$14.00

Mushroom Goat Cheese

$13.00

Portobello, Goat Cheese, Red Pepper Relish, Spinach Salad tossed in Orange Thyme Vinaigrette,

Mac and Cheese

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$16.00

BBQ brisket, jalapeño and monterey

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Spicy chicken, bacon, tomato, spicy mac sauce and blue cheese

Classic Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Made from Scratch Mac Sauce, Cracker Crust

Portobello Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Portobello, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Baby Spinach

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Butter Basted, Cracker Crust, Scallions, Brie

House Specialties

Brisket Sliders

$14.00

House made rolls, Bbq Brisket, Mac Sauce, Root Slaw

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp, sundried cranberries, basil, bourbon orange butter and crushed pecans

Chicken Risotto

Chicken Risotto

$16.00

Crispy Chicken, Bacon Tomato Asiago Cream Sauce

Drunken Ribeye Medallions

Drunken Ribeye Medallions

$20.00

Marinated grilled steak medallions, garlic parm potatoes, shaved onion rings, market vegetables and stout syrup **Consuming raw or undercooked meat or poultry increases your risk of food borne illness

Sweet Wood Chicken Penne

$15.00

Smoked chickem sun dried tomato, spinach, candied walnuts, cream, penne pasta and shaved asiago

Classic Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

Cedar plank salmon, sour apple candied bacon sauce, market vegetables and garlic parm potatoes

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Lump crab, butter cracker crust, lemon old bay aioli, market vegetables and garlic parm potatoes

Lobster Shrimp Rav

Lobster Shrimp Rav

$25.00

Butter Braised Lobster and Gulf Shrimp, Sundried Tomato, Spinach, Lobster Ravioli, & Lump Crab Vermouth Scampi

Whiskey Glazed Brisket

$20.00

Molasses and brown sugar cured local brisket, whisky bbq sauce, market vegetables and garlic parm potatoes

Feature Entrees

Blackened Cajun Tuna

Blackened Cajun Tuna

$24.00

Bourbon Black Pepper Sauce, Corn Relish with Tasso Ham

Bourbon Duck

$25.00

Maple Roasted Bourbon Duck, Apple, Candied Bacon, Over Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Corn flake chx

$16.00

Fish and Chips

$19.00Out of stock

Fish Fry with Creamy Coleslaw, House Cut Fries, Zesty Red Cedar Tartar

Grilled NY Strip

$26.00

Mushroom Onion Marsala, Chef's Veg, Crispy Garlic Parm Potatoes

Pork and Rogies

$16.00

Crispy Pork Schnitzel, Potato Pierogies, Mushroom Marsala

12 Hour Braised Bloody Mary Short Rib

$25.00

12 Hour Braised Country Style Short Rib, Bloody Mary Steak Sauce, Garlic Parm Potatoes, Chef's Vegetable Selection

Kids Menu

Kids Fingers

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$8.00

Kids Penne with Red Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Desserts

Butter cake

Butter cake

$7.00

Brûléed butter cake with ice cream and caramel drizzle

Fudge Walnut Brownie

$7.00

Home made fudge, walnut brownie with ice cream topped with chocolate and heath bar crumble

Peanut butter torte

$7.00

Chocolate Graham Cracker Crust, Chilled Chocolate Peanut Butter Moose, Is that the right kind of moose? I hope so... Chocolate Ganache Shell

Vanilla ice cream

$3.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.00

Pecan Banana Bread Pudding

$7.00

Sides

Side fries

$3.00

Side sweet potato fries

$4.00

Side Chef's Vegetables

$4.00

Side Mac n cheese

$6.00

Sunday Brunch Drinks

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Bottomless Refill

Solo Mimosa

$8.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fountain drink

$3.00

21 Seeds Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Party

Dijon Chicken Party (white)

$28.50

Prime Rib Sandwich Party (red)

$28.50

Crab Cakes Party (green)

$28.50

Pork and Pierogies Party (blue)

$28.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

249 Bethlehem Pike, Colmar, PA 18915

Directions

